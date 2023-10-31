The utility and swagger that a crossbody lanyard, tether, or wrist strap adds can be significant, especially if you're a particularly active individual. Fortunately, there are a number of excellent options out there that match substance with style to bring you the best in function and features. These are some of the highlights among available phone lanyards.

Phone lanyards make for a secure way to carry your smartphone while you're out for a day of adventure. These tools are excellent for travelers roaming around a new city while on vacation or if you’re an avid hiker spending the day out on your local trails. A phone lanyard, combined with one of the best phone cases for your Android device, is a great way to secure your device. Whether you're a Samsung or OnePlus diehard or considering switching to the iPhone 15 , a lanyard can be a stylish addition.

The Yosh Floating Waterproof case utilizes an air cushion that helps it stay on the surface of any water you might find yourself swimming in. The cushion is also beneficial as an integrated drop protection feature. The pouch can secure a phone that measures up to 9 inches, providing ample room for even the largest smartphones on the market. Furthermore, it has an IPX8 rating, which means it's a great waterproof option.

The M Myeccogo lanyard pack comes with a wrist strap and traditional neck lanyard. It also features a detachable plastic buckle for easy removal when you need to hand your phone to someone or quickly throw it in a bag or pocket. The varied design choices make for an exciting and fun addition to your typical getup, showcasing just a bit more of your upbeat personality.

Another two-pack lanyard, the Rocontrip lanyard strap, comes in a few different color and design options, but typically with one black lanyard. The build quality is robust and provides a plastic buckle that makes wearing and adjusting the lanyard a breeze. Also, aesthetics are subdued among the single-color designs, making it a good carry option that isn't too loud and in your face.

Sinjimoru's lanyard comes in a two-pack with both a neck and wrist strap. The pack comes in various color options, and the patches that fit beneath your case are low profile and easy to install. The neck strap is long enough to wear as a crossbody accessory, and the build quality looks and feels light and elegant.

The waterproof case from Pelican is a must-have for anyone who frequents the pool or beach. It's a fantastic accessory that allows you to keep your phone on you at all times for great picture-taking and important calls. The cases are IP68 rated, meaning they'll offer up solid water resistance throughout your swim, plus they're large enough to fit even the biggest smartphones. To sweeten the pot, the lanyards also come as a two-pack.

Outxe's Universal Phone Lanyard comes with four patches that fit under your phone case to provide an anchor point and two adjustable lanyard straps long enough for wearing comfortably around the neck. The value that this enlarged package of lanyard gear brings is immense, to say the least. Moreover, the lanyard is stylish and elegant, making for a great value choice with its own unique sizzle.

The Protector is a phone tether lanyard from Rogue Fishing Co. with a durable silicone grip that wraps around the edges of your phone to hold it in place. Made from a 3-inch coil, the lanyard utilizes support segments that stretch around your camera setup and across the back. The rope is strong enough to keep your phone attached through even the most grueling adventures.

Combining a high-quality lanyard strap that's long enough to fit across your body with a secure silicone wrap, the Gear Beast Universal Lanyard is a great choice. The silicone is durable and will prevent slippage while your phone is placed within its grip. Also, the back of the lanyard's holder incorporates a pocket for cash and an important card or two.

Phone lanyards ooze style and function

The best phone lanyards around share some important similarities. Stylish designs are usually an essential part of any accessory, but when it comes to a crossover tool like this, durability and a proper hold on your smartphone are more crucial. The best lanyard that we’ve come across is the Gear Beast Universal Crossbody. It combines a quality build that won't place your phone in harm’s way with a pleasing aesthetic that only adds to your sense of style. Fused into the back of the silicone corner grips is a pocket designed to hold cards and cash as well, adding further to its utility.

Another great option is The Protector from Rogue Fishing Co., a lanyard tool that relies on a tough corded material. The security you’ll get from this lanyard is second to none, making it an excellent choice for the most extreme of outdoor enthusiasts. The silicone grip component is also more substantial and tougher than many others, and it is certainly a premium selection.

Alternatively, if you’re seeking a good-looking lanyard that also packs a solid bargain, the Outxe two-pack lanyard system is the best choice. The lanyards come as a two-pack and include four patches that slide under your phone case to lock in the anchor point. The straps are adjustable, meaning you can wear it loosely around your neck or cinch it in for a tighter fit when the need arises.

Lastly, the Pelican waterproof pouch lanyard makes for an irreplaceable layer of defense for a day out on the water. Nothing is quite so heartbreaking for you and your gear as an accidental drop into the pool, beach, or even the bathtub. With the Pelican Marine Waterproof lanyard, you can use your phone as normal and snap pictures while splashing around carefree in any aquatic environment.

Consider the interaction with your phone's case

Of course, it's worth noting that any lanyard here that utilizes the patch system (the M Myecogo, Sinjimoru, and Outxe lanyards, for instance) will also require you to place your phone in a case. These patches slide under the case, creating an anchor point that juts out at the base of the phone and allows for a connection to your lanyard. Therefore, a case that wraps fully around the bottom of your device is crucial to its functionality. A silicone wrap style is the better choice for anyone looking to continue with a different kind of outer protection, or even none at all.