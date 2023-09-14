Buying a phone these days presents a lot of options, and when you're looking for a device for your child, you may be blown away by just how pricey it can be. The good news is there is a lot of more affordable Android phones out there than you may think, and the value they bring to the table makes them a great device for your kids. Whether you're looking for a device that's mainly for talking and texting, or you want to give your teenager a phone that can do it all at a reasonable price, you can find it all right here. These are the best phones for kids you can buy right now.

The best phones for your kids that won't break the bank

Source: Google Google Pixel 6a Best overall A fantastic phone at an amazing price The Pixel 6a is not just the best smartphone you can get your kid but the best bang-for-your-buck value on the Android market right now. With a great camera, good performance, and fantastic software features, the Pixel 6a doesn't feel like some old piece of junk — it still feels fresh. Pros Great camera performance

Awesome Pixel software Cons Fingerprint sensor is a little sluggish

Signal is weaker in spotty coverage areas $349 at Amazon $349 at Google Store

The Pixel 6a may not be Google's latest A-series phone, but it offers impressive features at a newer price tag of $350 (plus it's often on sale for lower). With six gigs of RAM and the same Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it is the fastest phone on this list. While it lacks the Pixel 6's big 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, the 6a still takes exceptional photos with the same sensor found in the Pixel 5 and 5a. Google's expertise with this camera hardware is evident. It also has Google's custom flavor of Android and is set to receive five years of security updates.

large Premium pick Google Pixel 7a Google's newest midrange masterpiece Don't want to go with last year's model? Good news, the Pixel 7a is a stellar midrange Android phone that will offer your kid many perks, and you won't have to worry about spending too much. Its $500 price tag gives you really good performance, arguably the best cameras at this price point, and still has all those excellent Google AI features that help deal with spam calls and more. The Pixel 7a continues Google's tradition of offering high-end phones at half the cost of its top flagship. 90Hz display

Wonderful software

Camera is still top notch Not as cheap as other options

Battery life could be better Affiliate Links Amazon $499 at Amazon Google Store $499 at Google Store Best Buy $499 at Best Buy However, there are a few things to consider when purchasing this device. For instance, the 90Hz display that makes scrolling and gaming smoother is disabled out of the box. Additionally, the wireless charging feature at just 5W is more suitable for overnight charges than for boosting battery life throughout the day. The battery life is also not the best, with our review indicating between 3 and 4 hours of screen-on time with light use, so if your kid is phone-obsessed, that battery will drain fast. large Best value Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mainly for talking and texting The Galaxy A14 5G by Samsung is the most recent budget-friendly smartphone released by the brand. It maintains exceptional performance standards comparable to its previous iterations but with an even more impressive display and a lower price tag. It's not a performance master, but for basic functions, like talking and texting, it's pretty great. Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G has all the essentials you'd want in a smartphone for an affordable price. Very affordable

Great display for the price

Headphone jack for easy listening Will get sluggish if pushed too hard

No IP rating Affiliate Links Samsung $200 at Samsung Amazon $195 at Amazon The entire phone feels a bit sturdier in hand, even though it does lack an IP rating, and the included headphone jack makes it easier than ever to listen to any audio without having to pair expensive wireless headphones to the device. Even better, the display is now 1080p while keeping its 90Hz refresh rate. It's still an LCD panel — you'll need to grab the A54 for AMOLED — but for $200, it's hard to argue with the screen quality here. large Apple's best option Apple iPhone SE (2022) Apple's ecosystem handles parental controls really well If you're already an Apple household, you must consider the iPhone SE strongly. Apple's iOS software offers a ton of parental controls baked right into the phone, making it easy to monitor your child's activity or even restricting your child's ability to "accidentally" buy more add-ons in apps. Apple's iPhone SE (2022) is boring, but it's powerful enough to get all your tasks done and it's a good entry point to the Apple ecosystem. Apple's parental controls are top notch

large Stylish Stylus Moto G Stylus (2023) The stylus is great for doodling and note-taking While the Moto G Stylus may not match the capabilities of high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or offer 5G support, it remains a great option for those searching for an affordable smartphone with a stylus. At just $200 (or even less with sales), it's hard to find a better deal, especially one that still includes a headphone jack. The Moto G Stylus is a great budget-friendly phone with a stylus included. Very inexpensive

Great stylus software

90Hz display Screen could be brighter

Cameras are quite bad Affiliate Links Amazon $170 at Amazon Motorola $170 at Motorola Best Buy $170 at Best Buy Regrettably, there are some downsides to the Galaxy A54. The phone can heat up during everyday use, not just gaming but also while browsing. Additionally, the 25W charging speed may feel sluggish if you're used to a OnePlus device. While the 50MP camera can take decent photos, it falls short of Google's Pixel lineup. Nevertheless, the 120Hz AMOLED panel is stunning and outperforms the Pixel 6a.The Moto G Stylus (2023) stands out in the budget Android market due to its inclusion of a stylus. Its software implementation of stylus-specific features is impressive, and its low price tag is also noteworthy. The device boasts a MediaTek chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a stylish 90Hz display, delivering decent and dependable performance. Although the device's smaller form factor and battery life have reduced compared to the 2022 model, the Moto G Stylus (2023) still provides enough power to last about two days before needing a recharge.

Address your child's needs with the right phone

Buying your child a cell phone — especially their first one — can be a little daunting, but remember you're the best judge of what your child should have in their pockets every day. Is it just a phone for contact, or do you want them to have some technological independence and be able to experience everything a modern-day smartphone has to offer? The possibilities are nearly endless, but the good news is you don't have to break the bank to get a phone that does it all.

The Google Pixel 6a really is the best value you'll find in a smartphone right now. Google has some great parental controls baked into their devices that should make it easier for you to restrict your child's access to features or apps you don't want them to have. But, it's also great for a teenager that you don't really need to monitor as well, thanks to its great processor, amazing camera, and wonderful software that makes the phone a joy to use for making simple phone calls or playing the hottest new mobile games.