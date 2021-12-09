If there is a silver lining to the removal of chargers from smartphone retail boxes, it’s the freedom to choose a power brick that best suits your collection of gadgets. As we carry and use more battery-powered devices than ever, your phone charger doesn’t just have to top up your phone. It can also charge your laptop, power bank, smartwatch, tablet, wireless earbuds, and other mobile accessories.

However, getting the right phone charger can be tricky, given the different fast charging standards used by different manufacturers. For example, if you own a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phone, you'll need a charger that not only supports USB Power Delivery (USB PD) but also Programmable Power Supply (PPS). Similarly, some smartphones rely on Qualcomm’s QuickCharge fast charging protocol, whereas others, like OnePlus, have proprietary standards.

Moreover, those wanting a multi-port power brick or one that can juice up their USB PD-compatible laptop also need to account for which USB ports they need or the output wattage of the charger. To help with your search, we have rounded up a wide range of power bricks that support different fast charging protocols, have different number of USB ports, and have different wattages. These chargers are ideal for charging existing and upcoming smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices that draw power from a USB port.