If there is a silver lining to the removal of chargers from smartphone retail boxes, it’s the freedom to choose a power brick that best suits your collection of gadgets. As we carry and use more battery-powered devices than ever, your phone charger doesn’t just have to top up your phone. It can also charge your laptop, power bank, smartwatch, tablet, wireless earbuds, and other mobile accessories.
However, getting the right phone charger can be tricky, given the different fast charging standards used by different manufacturers. For example, if you own a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phone, you'll need a charger that not only supports USB Power Delivery (USB PD) but also Programmable Power Supply (PPS). Similarly, some smartphones rely on Qualcomm’s QuickCharge fast charging protocol, whereas others, like OnePlus, have proprietary standards.
Moreover, those wanting a multi-port power brick or one that can juice up their USB PD-compatible laptop also need to account for which USB ports they need or the output wattage of the charger. To help with your search, we have rounded up a wide range of power bricks that support different fast charging protocols, have different number of USB ports, and have different wattages. These chargers are ideal for charging existing and upcoming smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices that draw power from a USB port.
Anker 45W 313 ChargerBest overall
For the moment, at least, the Anker 313 stands out as the only charger that supports Samsung’s 45W Super Fast Charging technology. It’s, therefore, an ideal match for the Galaxy S-series Plus and Ultra models that boast 45W charging support, such as the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra. It can also top up any USB PD, PPS, or QuickCharge compatible device, including most Qualcomm-powered Android phones, iPhones, Pixels, and Chromebooks.
Shargeek 140W PD3.1 GaN ChargerPremium pick
This Shargeek 140W PD 3.1 GaN Charger is a premium charger in every respect. As its name says, it's a GaN charger with support for USB PD 3.1 and a max output of 140W. It's capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously, including two laptops. And if you're a frequent traveler, the Shargeek charger comes with removable adapters for Australia, Europe, and the UK, and has foldable pins to make it easy to store.
Nekteck 45W USB-C PD ChargerBest value$21 $22 Save $1
Apart from its excellent 65W charger, Nekteck also offers this great USB-C power brick that’s great for charging both regular USB-PD and PPS devices. It can deliver up to 45W power and even works with Samsung’s 45W Super Fast Charging. Unfortunately, the Nekteck power brick features a permanently attached USB-C cable. While it’s convenient, it can also be problematic if it stops working and you need to replace it. In that case, you’ll have to change the entire power brick.
Ugreen Nexode Mini 30W USB-C ChargerTravel friendly$12 $20 Save $8
The Ugreen Nexode Mini 30W USB-C Charger is a perfect travel companion, thanks to its small size and foldable pins. More importantly, it doesn’t just support the USB PD and PPS protocols; it can also fast charge using QuickCharge 4 and Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC), which makes it a solid option for a vast number of devices. In other features, it packs multiple safety systems, including Ugreen’s Thermal Guard technology, so you never have to worry about charging safety.
OnePlus SuperVOOC 100W Dual Port Power Adapter
If you want an additional or replacement power brick for your OnePlus phone, there is no better option than the official OnePlus SuperVOOC 100W charger. Besides SuperVOOC, the OnePlus charger supports USB PD, PPS, and QuickCharge protocol, making it suitable for any smartphone. It has two USB ports, of which the Type-C can push up to 100W power, and the Type-A port tops out at 30W. Another benefit of getting it is the included 10A USB cable.
AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger$44 $53 Save $9
The AOHI Magcube 65W offers all the essential features of a high-quality, compact PPS charger. It ensures super-quick charging rates for your Google and Samsung smartphones, and it's equally fast for fast-charging iPhones, iPads, and numerous USB Power Delivery laptops. Additionally, this charger is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge (QC) 4+, making it suitable for devices equipped with QC fast-charging capabilities.
Baseus 140W USB-C Wall Charger
This 140W charger from Baseus offers dual USB-C outputs as well as an additional USB-A port. It supports PD 3.1 for super fast charging and upgraded GaN 5 technology that keeps the unit cool while reducing power consumption by 25%. It's smaller and lighter than others in its category and can easily handle the charging necessities of laptops, tablets, and phones, even simultaneously! Of course, the charger supports PPS charging, making it efficient and compatible with just about any modern device you might own.
CMF by Nothing Power 65W GaN
CMF — the value-focused sub-brand from upstart tech company Nothing — doesn't just produce accessories for existing Nothing products. This 65W GaN charger supports a wide range of charging protocols including PD 3.0, Quick Charge 4.0+, and PPS. Despite its small form factor, it has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, so you can simultaneously charge three devices, including earbuds and smartwatches. It also has an intelligent power distribution chip that ensures voltage and current are evenly distributed among the ports.
Satechi 200W GaN USB-C Charger
Satechi's power brick serves as an ideal desktop charging hub for USB-C gadgets. Featuring, count them, six Type-C ports, it allows you to charge all your devices simultaneously. Notably, Satechi uses gallium nitride instead of silicon, which ensures cooler charging temperatures, even during simultaneous charging. Furthermore, it can supply 140W of power through its PD1 and PD2 ports. Lastly, Satechi includes a compact plastic stand, perfect for conveniently positioning the brick on your busy desk.
Anker 150W 747 GaN Charger
If you're looking for a high-speed charger, the Anker 747 is a fantastic option with support for 150W charging across its four ports. The charger supports all major standards, including PPS, and can output up to 100W over USB-C. Three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port guarantee charging versatility. Anker even bundles in a silicone stabilizer for added stability when connected to a wall outlet.
Ugreen RG 65W Nexode GaN USB-C Charger$37 $50 Save $13
In search of a fun desk accessory and a fast USB-C charger rolled into one? Look no further than the UGreen RG 65W Nexode. The GaN charger sports two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. With support for up to 65W output from a single port, the UGreen RG 65W can comfortably top up even demanding devices like laptops. Add to that an LCD screen that can create different facial expressions corresponding to battery levels, and you've got one of the coolest chargers around.
Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger with PPS 67W
With three USB-C ports and a 67W power output, this Belkin USB-C Wall Charger has much to like. Each of its Type-C ports can deliver 67W power when used individually, and it comes with support for USB PD 3.1 and PPS protocols. In other highlights, the Belkin charger is relatively slim and features foldable prongs for easy packing. It’s also made from over 72% post-consumer recycled materials.
Zendure Passport III Universal Travel Adapter
The Zendure Passport III makes for an outstanding travel companion. This many-a-port wall adapter boasts one USB-A and four USB-C ports, alongside a versatile AC outlet for powering additional devices or appliances. Furthermore, it offers three distinct plug choices that adapt to outlets in more than 200 countries. Regrettably, it's worth noting that only the USB-C port on the side is optimized for high-speed charging.
Samsung 45W Power Adapter with Cable$36 $50 Save $14
Samsung shines as one of the few smartphone manufacturers to support PPS charging technology. It's no shocker that the company provides a 45W PPS charger, ideally suited for their Galaxy S-series smartphones and Tab S-series tablets. However, even if you don't own a Samsung phone, this charger remains fully compatible with various devices, including Google Pixel phones and iPhones. Cyclops-like, the charger has a single USB-C port.
Voltme 30W GaN Charger
Don’t let the looks of this pocket-sized Voltme charger fool you. This discreet-looking charger rapidly charges most PPS-supported Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. It's equally effective for charging iPhones, iPads, and any other device utilizing the USB PD standard, including the MacBook Air. Its compact size is achieved using gallium nitride (GaN) instead of silicon, which also helps maintain relatively low charging temperatures.
Motorola TurboPower 20$22 $30 Save $8
Featuring support for QuickCharge 3.0, the Motorola TurboPower 20 is a great option for any smartphone with Qualcomm’s fast charging protocol. It can deliver up to 20W power and has a single USB Type-A port. The company also supplies a USB Type-A to Type-C cable in the box. While the Motorola charger has a compact form factor, it doesn’t come with a foldable plug.
What do USB PD, PPS, GaN, and more mean?
While shopping for a phone charger, one has to deal with a ton of jargon. Here’s a quick explanation of a few common terms to help you better understand them.
- USB Power Delivery: USB Power Delivery or USB PD is one of the fast-charging standards that has gained serious recognition over the last few years. It comes from the folks responsible for maintaining the USB standard: USB Implementers Forum or USB-IF. USB PD is excellent, and its latest Extended Power Range (EPR) specification supports up to 240W of power to mobile devices through the USB standard. That said, EPR chargers and cables are still some time away from widespread availability. You will more commonly find up to 100W/140W power bricks.
- PPS: PPS was introduced as a supplemental specification to the USB PD 3.0 standard to offer step-wise voltage variation. As a result, PPS allows devices to request a specific voltage and current from the charger to optimize battery charging time. Consequently, reduced power conversion loss and heat dissipation improve long-term battery health. This likely explains why manufacturers like Google and Samsung incorporate PPS technology into their smartphones and tablets.
- Qualcomm QuickCharge: QuickCharge is a proprietary fast charging protocol developed by Qualcomm. It’s not as popular as USB PD but can still be found in some mobile devices from Asus, Motorola, Xiaomi, and others. Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 is the newest iteration of this protocol and supports over 100W fast charging.
- Samsung Super Fast Charging: The Samsung Super Fast Charging is the South Korean tech giant’s fast charging technology based on USB PD and PPS standards. Its latest version, Super Fast Charging 2.0, supports up to 45W fast charging.
- GaN: GaN or Gallium Nitride is a material used to construct the chips in some chargers. It replaces silicon, which has been a go-to material for the same until a few years ago. There are several benefits of using GaN over silicon. For example, it produces less heat because of its enhanced efficiency. So, different charger components can be placed closer to each other without worrying about them harming each other because of heat. This results in more compact chargers. GaN also has better heat resistance. Simply put, GaN phone chargers are more efficient and compact than their non-GaN cousins.
Which fast charging protocol does your phone use?
While practically any charger can juice up your phone, guaranteeing fast charging, especially with a conventional power brick, is uncertain. To ensure rapid, energy-efficient charging, check to see if your phone supports one of the modern power standards, then purchase an accessory with the protocol built-in.
Below, we'll explore the fast-charging protocols commonly employed by smartphone manufacturers and the corresponding charging speeds you can anticipate.
- Samsung: The company uses Samsung Super Fast Charging and Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 technologies. Most Samsung phones have 25W fast charging support, but some flagships also support 45W charging.
- Google: Pixel phones use USB PD with PPS, with fast charging speeds ranging from 18W to 30W.
- Motorola: The company’s TurboPower fast charging technology uses both Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 and USB PD, depending on the phone. The top charging speeds range from 18W to 68W. If your Motorola phone supports higher than 20W charging, there is an excellent chance its TurboPower module is using USB PD instead of QuickCharge 3.0.
- OnePlus: The OnePlus phones employ SuperVOOC and WarpCharge fast charging protocols, with top speeds going up to 125W. There is also support for USB PD, but you’ll likely get anywhere from 10W to 30W, depending on your phone.
- Asus: ROG phone models use USB PD 3.0 and Qualcomm QuickCharge 5.0 with a top speed of 65W. However, ZenFone models use QuickCharge 4.0 or USB PD and PPS with a top speed of 30W.
- Sony: USB PD with a top speed of 30W
- Apple: iPhones also use USB PD with an official top speed of 20W.
Choosing the right charger for your phone
Popular accessory manufacturers offer a great selection of wired chargers for smartphones. You can pick a suitable option based on the fast charging protocol used by your phone, tablet, and other mobile devices.
Among our recommendations, the Anker 313 Charger is perfect for Apple, Google, and Samsung smartphone owners. It can deliver up to 45W power and has a single USB Type-C port. You can also use it to top up any tablets and laptops that use the USB PD technology.
But if you want a multiport charger with high wattage output, the Shargeek 140W PD3.1 GaN Charger is an excellent option. It features three USB ports, including a Type-A, to offer up to 140W power. It also uses GaN transistors, supports USB PD 3.1, PPS, and QuickCharge 4+, and has swappable plugs for international travel.
Value-conscious buyers will appreciate the 45W USB-C PD Charger from Nekteck. It supports 45W charging and is USB-IF certified. However, that permanently attached USB-C cable is a problem, as you will have to replace the entire unit if the cable gets damaged.
While your budget might hold you back, try to buy a charger with a detachable cable and invest in a quality USB-C cable, as 5A USB-C cables are a requirement to enjoy PPS and 100W fast charging. Your smartphone will thank you, not in words, but by charging faster and wasting less energy.
