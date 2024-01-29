PDFs are ubiquitous in life, and choosing the right PDF reader for your phone can minimize the frustration of reading, signing, editing, and sharing these documents. While PDFs can be opened and read in any browser, a dedicated app has all the necessary functionality to make managing these documents a breeze.

We've collected the best PDF readers for Android together so you can find one that best fits your needs. Many of these are also compatible with our top Chromebooks for every budget so that you can edit your PDFs from your laptop. If you need to turn a paper document into a PDF file, here's how to clearly scan your documents on your Android device.

1 Adobe Acrobat Reader

Adobe Acrobat Reader Publish date May 24, 2010 In-app purchases $1.99 – $99.99 per item Subscription $9.99/month | $69.99/year ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Adobe Categories Productivity See at Play Store

Adobe Acrobat is the common solution for reading PDF files, and while it boasts all the features you need to manage your PDFs, navigating Adobe's byzantine subscription fee structure can be tricky.

If you need more than a basic PDF reader and are willing to work with Adobe's Document Cloud service, then Adobe Acrobat is a good choice as it is integrated with other Adobe services like Scan.

Without a subscription, you can view, share, and print PDFs. You can also annotate and fill out forms (handy if you use an Android tablet with a stylus). It also links directly to Google Drive, One Drive, and Dropbox, so you can store and retrieve your files without switching from your preferred cloud storage option.

However, a subscription unlocks many helpful editing features, including document merging, password protection, image adjustment, and, perhaps most valuable, document conversion. Unfortunately, many of these premium features are free on other apps.

If you need a reliable PDF reader with support for signing and form filling for free, Adobe Acrobat is a good choice. However, if you need a PDF reader with a specific advanced feature like document conversion, you can save money by looking elsewhere.

2 Smallpdf

Smallpdf Publish date January 6, 2020 In-app purchases $12.00 – $108.00 per item Subscription $9/month ChromeOS support ❌ No App Publisher Smallpdf Categories Productivity See at Play Store

If you need a free app for document conversion every now and again, Smallpdf is the ideal choice. However, you need to subscribe if you want to use the app frequently, which is where apps like Adobe Acrobat are better options.

For free, you get access to 21 features, including converting PDF files to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel files and back to Smallpdf. You can also merge and split files and edit text and images. However, you are limited to two actions a day, so you're out of luck if you want to convert a file, edit its text, and split pages in one day.

These limitations make Smallpdf frustrating to use frequently without a subscription. However, it can be the best choice if you only need to handle PDF files infrequently.

Regardless of whether you choose to subscribe or not, Smallpdf has one of the best interfaces out of any PDF app. It's intuitive; uploading and downloading files takes just a couple of taps.

3 Xodo

Xodo Publish date January 20, 2014 In-app purchases $2.99 – $108.00 per item Subscription $12/month | $108/year ChromeOS support ❌ No App Publisher Apryse Software Inc. Categories Productivity See at Play Store

Xodo is an excellent alternative to Smallpdf, offering a wide range of features for free with the caveat of limited daily actions. It's the same price as Smallpdf, so it mostly depends on what interface you prefer.

Xodo lets you convert PDF files into various formats, including Microsoft Word, HTML, and PNG images. There are also tools for compressing, text recognition (to turn PDF files into searchable documents), and redaction tools.

Xodo's premium subscription unlocks useful tools, including some of the most advanced annotation tools we've used on any PDF reader on Android. There are also options to customize the app's toolbar and theme to suit your preference.

We recommend trying Xodo and Smallpdf simultaneously, as they differ only slightly. But if you need to annotate PDFs regularly, Xodo is an excellent option.

4 PDF Extra

PDF Extra Publish date September 16, 2013 In-app purchases $4.99 – $149.99 per item Subscription $4.19/month ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher MobiSystems Categories Productivity See at Play Store

PDF Extra's greatest strength is its simplicity. Opening the app will immediately present you with all the tools the app has to offer. Tap any icon, and the tool will open without delay. This streamlined approach is handy if you don't want to mess around with complicated user interfaces (looking at you Adobe Acrobat).

Another strength of PDF Extra is its detailed scanning options. It has separate tools for scanning passports, ID cards, QR codes, and documents. Each option has appropriate visual guidelines for framing your shot, so you don't need to rely on auto-focus to get a clear shot of your comment.

Beyond this, PDF Extra has all the tools we would expect from the best PDF editor apps. You can edit text and images, convert between multiple file types, and connect directly to your cloud storage service. However, just like most of these services, there's a daily limit on what actions you can take in one day. It also locks most tools behind a subscription, so we don't recommend it if you need a free app.

5 PDFelement

PDFelement Publish date September 27, 2017 In-app purchases $3.99 – $129.99 per item Subscription $3.99/month | $24.99/year ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Wondershare Technology Categories Productivity See at Play Store

PDFelement is packed with advanced features, but its pricing model means it's not very useful without paying for a subscription. Its user interface also isn't as intuitive as other apps, forcing you through multiple menus and screens to use basic tools.

However, PDFelement has a few standout features. Searching for files on your phone or tablet is quick and easy; by default, the app locates and organizes all PDF files on your device in one place. It's also straightforward to work with complicated documents as the app's thumbnail and bookmarks tools make it easy to search through. However, if you try to save an edited PDF document without a subscription, it will place a watermark on top.

If you're willing to pay the subscription, PDFelement is the ideal PDF editor app for working with large documents. But another app might be the better option if you need to perform simple actions on small documents.

6 Foxit

Foxit Publish date January 17, 2013 Subscription $10.99/year ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher Foxit Software Categories Productivity See at Play Store

Foxit offers a great compromise between simplicity and features. While sorting through the multiple windows and screens can feel overwhelming, it quickly becomes second nature. Tools are neatly organized into appropriate spaces without cluttering the screen; it's a great app if you need to do many different actions with multiple PDF files.

Foxit also has a nifty set of templates, allowing you to create forms, schedules, and flyers in minutes. While other apps do this better, Foxit makes it surprisingly easy to quickly whip up a decent-looking PDF document.

Foxit's editing screen feels cluttered but has everything you need to tweak images and text. Best of all, it's one of the cheapest PDF editor apps on the Play Store.

7 pdfFiller

pdfFiller Publish date August 21, 2015 In-app purchases $5.99 – $179.99 per item Subscription $8/month ChromeOS support ✅ Yes App Publisher airSlate Categories Productivity See at Play Store

pdfFiller is a streamlined app that makes editing PDF files a breeze. Unfortunately, unlike the other options on this list, the app isn't free to use; you must purchase a subscription to make basic edits. Fortunately, there's a seven-day free trial to test the app first.

pdfFiller is the best choice if you are constantly sharing and receiving PDF files, as there's a dedicated In/Out Box tab where you can sort through documents you've received and sent. It's a handy way to keep track of documents.

The app's editing features are easy to use, although it feels more suited to working with single large documents at a time than making quick actions on multiple documents. If you're willing to pay the subscription fee, this might be the perfect app if you share and edit PDF files daily.

Choose the PDF editor that suits your workflow

Most PDF editor apps offer similar tools; you can choose any on this list if you need to make basic edits to text or images. However, each app offers unique features that suit a particular workflow.

Some of these apps are available on Chromebooks, but not all, so we recommend reading our guide on editing PDF files on Chromebooks if you'd prefer to manage your documents on a laptop.