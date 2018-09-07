In the digital age, it's a good idea to protect your passwords properly. There are plenty of worthy password managers on Android that make up some of the best apps on the platform, and it can be difficult to choose which to go with. Android Police is here to help with our handy password manager roundup, broken up into two sections, free and paid, to cover everyone's needs. So if you're looking to add a little more security to your online presence, today's best password manager roundup is a great place to start.

Free options

Staying secure online should never be a question of money, which is why we're starting with solutions that offer the basics for free. All the options listed here offer syncing across as many devices as you need and allow you to store an unlimited amount of passwords. Many of them also offer paid tiers that bring some extra features, but the most important basics are free of charge.

Bitwarden

Bitwarden is an open-source password manager that's gaining more and more popularity due to its well-appointed free account mission to make security accessible for everyone. You can store as many passwords as you want, and use the manager on as many devices as you have, for free.

The app supports biometric unlock, uses Android's autofill API, and can be secured via 2FA. You can also host the manager on your own server if you prefer, an option not available on many competing products. In 2020, a third-party security firm audited Bitwarden, but couldn't find any exploitable vulnerabilities.

If you're willing to pay $10 a year for the premium plan, you also get access to 1GB of encrypted file storage, OTP code management support, emergency access, and priority support. There's also a $40/year family plan for up to six people if you find yourself sharing passwords often.

Password Store

Android Password Store might not be a name everyone recognizes, but it's an open source password manager that comes from Harsh Shandilya. It's completely free to use, offers the majority of features you'd expect, like password generation and the ability to sync to a remote repository of your choosing. You can aslo sync you passwords locally, such as on an SD card. Either way, you're covered.

There's on caveat, you need to install a second app for the ability to encrypt and decrypt passwords. This app is called OpenKeychain: Easy PGP. Beyond the secondary app necessary for encryption/decryption, setup for Android Password Store is pretty simple.

MYKI

MYKI is a little different than the other managers mentioned here. It doesn't store your credentials in the cloud, so you don't have to worry about server breaches. Instead, your passwords are synced between your devices only, so an attacker would have to gain access to one of your machines to steal your login data.

Other than that, MYKI behaves much like other password managers. It uses the Android autofill service, supports biometric unlock, and can store OTP codes, payment methods, and secure notes — all completely free. You can even share passwords with others. For a deep dive, check out our extensive review.

Microsoft Authenticator

Microsoft Authenticator started out as a 2FA app, but it was turned into a full-fledged password manager that syncs with Microsoft Edge or a Chrome browser extension when you log in with your Microsoft account. Since Microsoft is concerned with enterprise customers, you can rest assured that the company is taking every possible measure to secure the product.

On top of that, its Android app offers all the usual bells and whistles: Biometric unlock, Android autofill API, and 2FA code support are all on board. It even allows for password-free logins to your Microsoft account.

The service is completely free of charge — no Microsoft 365 subscription necessary. You can download it from the Play Store.

Zoho Vault

Zoho is mostly known as a web-based online office suite in the enterprise world, but the company also offers a password manager. It's built primarily for businesses seeking to share and manage passwords across employees, though there's a free tier for individuals that's as fully-featured as it gets.

You can store an unlimited amount of passwords and notes, access your vault from multiple devices, save 2FA secrets, and attach files and documents. As an enterprise-focused business, Zoho takes loads of measures to ensure its product is safe and its paying customers happy—which also benefits those on the free plan.

The paid plans are really only necessary for enterprises and families. You pay $1 a month per person for secure password sharing, admin controls, and more.

Google

If you don't feel like enduring the hassle of signing up for yet another service, you should consider the solution that comes pre-installed: Google's own password autofill service. Compared to the other options here, Google's solution is lacking. Managing existing passwords is a nightmare, but it's already on your phone, natively integrated into Chrome, and also available on iOS.

To get started on Android, head to your system settings, search for "autofill service," and select Google. Then tap the gear icon next to it to see your passwords, addresses, and payment methods. You can also manage your saved credentials under passwords.google.com or in your Google account settings. (We're not linking to the address for security reasons — always type in addresses involving your Google Account in the URL bar yourself, as a link from a random website might send you to a phishing website waiting to steal your password).

KeePass

KeePass is another open-source tool, but unlike Bitwarden, it's local and free from trackers (though you can back up your database to a cloud storage of your choice if you want to). Setting up the manager across multiple devices is a little cumbersome, and there are multiple Android apps to choose from (KeePassDX seems like one of the better solutions, though you can pick any you like from the KeePass website). Once you find your way around the manager, it should be one of the most secure services you can choose.

If you need a cross-platform solution for desktop computers, you can also look into KeePassXC, a spin-off from the original service that's compatible with KeePass apps for Android.

Paid options

While it's not necessary to pay money for a good password manager, you can find a few products that improve on the free offerings. Advantages include encrypted document storage, one-on-one email support, advanced family sharing options, and breach alerts. Here are a few great solutions:

1Password

1Password offers just about everything you could want from a password manager: It can generate and store passwords and save credit card information. Plus, it plays nice with Android's Autofill API, so it can fill in that information on your phone without any clashes. It has browser add-ons for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge, so it'll work on your desktop, too.

You can even store sensitive documents if you don't trust Google Drive with your tax returns (or whatever). The company also offers one-on-one support, 2FA authentication, and a travel mode that removes sensitive data from your device when you cross borders.

Plans are $36 a year for individual users or $60 a year for families of up to five. You can try it out for free for 14 days.

SafeInCloud

Subscriptions aren't for everyone. Some of us like to pay once for an app without any strings attached. That's precisely what SafeInCloud offers. No subscription is needed. You can purchase individual lifetime access for $3.99, or snag a family plan for $7.99.

These purchases are platform-independent between Android and iOS, but the desktop apps are free on both macOS and Windows. That means you can use the app on both your Android devices and desktop devices without spending further.

It's the feature set that will make or break a password manager, and thankfully SafeInCloud offers tons of features. Biometric authentication is supported, along with auto-fill support across Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, and Yandex browsers.

The desktop app is free, cloud syncing with all the major file lockers works out of the box, and you can even sync to your own NAS. There's a password generator built-in, and everything uses 256-bit encryption. Heck, there's even a Wear OS app. So as far as pay-once-and-play apps are concerned, SafeInCloud is a top choice.

mSecure

If you require a bit of style from your apps, then mSecure is a solid choice that offers a slick design that's easily readable and very themeable. Like the majority of password managers, you can store all of your sensitive info within this app/service, which will sync across devices, guaranteeing your passwords are available when you need them. Fingerprints are supported, and since the app uses AES 256-bit encryption, you know your data is safe.

This is a premium app, and that means you can try it for free for 30 days, feature-complete, and if you like what you see, you can either subscribe monthly for the essential pack for $1.99 or jump up to the premium subscription for $2.99, which nets you a few extra features, like the ability to share content.

Dashlane

Dashlane offers a free option for a single device, although it only stores up to 50 passwords. To get unlimited password storage, you'll have to pay $40 a year for Dashlane's Premium plan. The higher fee does come with more features than the other managers on this list, though, including a VPN and what the company calls "Dark Web Monitoring," which is supposed to let you know if your information turns up anywhere unsavory online.

Enpass

Enpass operates a little differently than the other paid password managers on this list. You can store up to 10 credentials on your phone for free; if you want more than that, you need to subscribe. By default, passwords are stored locally on your device, but Enpass gives you the option to sync them to the cloud storage service of your choice. Otherwise, Enpass works the same as the rest: It can generate secure passwords for you, store them, and automatically fill them in on desktop and mobile.

Enpass switched to a subscription-based monetization method in 2019, grandfathering in users who paid the previous one-time fee. It now costs $24 a year for individuals and $48 for a family or group of up to six. You can also choose a lifetime license for $80. Enpass is part of Google Play Pass, which includes games and apps at $5 a month, or $30 a year, which might sweeten the deal for you.

RoboForm

It may not be the most well-known password manager, but RoboForm has been around for a while, and it easily stacks up to the competition with the robust feature set the company has built over the years. You can use its apps cross-platform across mobile and PC, and there are also browser extensions for PC if apps aren't your thing.

RoboForm is available for free with a limited feature set like unlimited log-ins and web fill, but if you want to sync your passwords across devices or turn on two-factor authentication, we recommend a subscription. Still, the ability to use the software for free is a nice touch, and even if you're thinking of going paid, you get a 30-day trial once you do.

While RoboForm doesn't make easy is figuring out how much it will cost — but that's what we're here for. There is a 30-day free trial for its feature-packed Everywhere plan, which comes out to $23.88 every year. Family plans are also available for $47.75 if you plan to share the account. There are also business plans if you're looking to get your company using a single password manager.

Keeper

Keeper offers benefits similar to 1Password and Dashlane. It's compatible with the Autofill API, it generates passwords, it stores them (plus other info), it offers emergency access, it has version history, there's file storage, "BreachWatch," the whole nine. Pricing is a little lower, too, at $35 a year for individuals (there's a $75 family plan, but it's pretty much identical.) Keeper also offers more expensive plan with a secure messenger and cloud storage bundled in, but why not just use Signal?

You can use Keeper for free on a single device, but if you want your passwords to sync everywhere you use them, you'll have to pony up the membership fee.

LastPass

Of these password managers, LastPass used to be among the most generous in its pricing. But starting March 16, 2021, a free account will only let you store passwords on one device type — you can sync between either your desktops or your mobile devices (phones, tablets, wearables).

If you're willing to pay for Premium or if you can live with this limitation, it's still a fine choice, but there are less restrictive free alternatives — and honestly, the sudden change in business model leaves a sour taste. The company's extensive reliance on third-party trackers is also a bad look.

A premium LastPass account costs $36 a year for an individual and $48 a year for families of up to six. Paying that fee will let you store and use your passwords on all device types and grant other users access to individual passwords, or even your entire account. There's also access to "advanced multi-factor options."

When it comes to core functionality — and you may be noticing a pattern here — LastPass is more or less the same as the other options. It generates passwords, stores 'em, and automatically fills them in across Android (through the Autofill API) and desktop (by way of browser add-ons).

Hopefully, everyone was able to find a password manager that fulfills their needs. Whether you're looking for a biometric unlock, 256-bit encryption, or simply require autofill, plenty of apps on this list deliver precisely that. Of course, choosing what fits your needs is a personal choice. Some may enjoy Bitwarden's open-source aspect, MYKI's offline-only approach, Enpass's local storage is necessary, or perhaps Dashlane's VPN can remove your need for a separate app. It's all good, which is why AP has provided a robust list filled with handy apps designed to simplify your life.

