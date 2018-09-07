If you're at all security-conscious, you ought to be using a password manager. Whether you only have five online accounts or 500, it's important to use unique, hard-to-guess credentials for every single one. If you reuse passwords, a breach involving one of your accounts could help hackers get access to your whole online life. Password managers make it easier to keep track of all your unique credentials, and in the process, help keep you safer online. There are tons of great options to choose from, and here, we've curated a list of the 13 best password managers for Android.

Free options

Staying secure online should never be a question of money, which is why we're starting with options that offer the basics for free. All of the services listed here offer syncing across as many devices as you need and allow you to store an unlimited number of passwords. Many of them also have paid tiers that bring some extra features, but the most important basics are free of charge.

Bitwarden

Bitwarden is an open-source password manager that's gaining more and more popularity due to its well-appointed free account mission to make security accessible for everyone. You can store as many passwords as you want, and use the manager on as many devices as you have, for free.

The app supports biometric unlock, uses Android's autofill API, and can be secured via 2FA. You can also host the manager on your own server if you prefer, an option not available on many competing products. In 2020, a third-party security firm audited Bitwarden, but couldn't find any exploitable vulnerabilities.

If you're willing to pay $10 a year for the premium plan, you also get access to 1GB of encrypted file storage for your most important documents, OTP code management support, emergency access, and priority support. There's also a $40/year family plan for up to six people if you find yourself sharing passwords often.

MYKI

MYKI is a little different from the other managers mentioned here. It doesn't store your credentials in the cloud, so you don't have to worry about server breaches. Instead, your passwords are synced between your devices only, so an attacker would have to gain access to one of your machines to steal your login data.

Other than that, MYKI behaves much like other password managers. It uses the Android autofill service, supports biometric unlock, and can store OTP codes, payment methods, and secure notes — all completely free for individuals. You can even share passwords with others. For a deep dive, check out our extensive review.

Microsoft Authenticator

Microsoft Authenticator started out as a 2FA app, but it was turned into a full-fledged password manager that syncs with Microsoft Edge or a Chrome browser extension when you log in with your Microsoft account. Since Microsoft is concerned with enterprise customers, you can rest assured that it's taking every possible measure to secure the product. On top of that, its Android app offers all the usual bells and whistles: Biometric unlock, Android autofill API, and 2FA code support are all on board. It even allows for password-less logins to your Microsoft account.

The service is completely free of charge — no Microsoft 365 subscription necessary to use it. You can download it from the Play Store.

Zoho Vault

Zoho is mostly known as a web-based online office suite in the enterprise world, but the company also offers a password manager. It's built primarily for businesses wanting to share and manage passwords between employees, though there's a free tier for individuals that's as fully featured as it gets. You can store an unlimited amount of passwords and notes, access your vault from multiple devices, save 2FA credentials, and attach files and documents. Being an enterprise-focused business, Zoho takes loads of measures to ensure its product is safe and its paying customers happy, which individuals on the free plan also benefit from.

The paid plans are really only necessary for enterprises and families. You pay $1 a month per person for secure password sharing among each other and with third-parties, admin controls, and more.

Google

If you don't feel like going through the hassle of signing up for yet another service, you should strongly consider at least using the solution that comes pre-installed: Google's own password autofill service. Compared to the other options here, Google's solution is quite lacking, and managing existing passwords is a nightmare, but it's already on your phone, natively integrated into Chrome, and also available on iOS.

To get started on Android, head to your system settings, search for "autofill service," and select Google. Then tap the gear icon next to it to see your passwords, addresses, and payment methods. You can also manage your saved credentials at passwords.google.com (in the spirit of security, we're not linking to it here, but you can type the address manually anywhere you're signed into Google) or in your Google account settings.

KeePass

KeePass is another open-source tool, but unlike Bitwarden, it's local and completely free from trackers (though you can back up your database to the cloud storage of your choice if you want to). Setting up the manager across multiple devices is a little cumbersome, and there are multiple Android apps to choose from (KeePassDX seems like one of the better solutions, though you can pick any you like from the KeePass website), but once you find your way around the manager, it should be one of the most secure services you can choose. If you need a cross-platform solution for desktop computers, you can also look into KeePassXC, a spin-off from the original service that's also compatible with KeePass apps for Android.

Paid options

While it's not necessary to pay money for a good password manager, there are a few products out there that improve upon some aspects the free solutions offer. Advantages include encrypted document storage, one-on-one email support, advanced family sharing options, and breach alerts. Here are a few great solutions:

1Password

1Password offers just about everything you could want from a password manager: it can generate and store passwords and save credit card information, and it plays nice with Android's Autofill API, so it can fill that information in on your phone without any friction. It's got browser add-ons for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge, so it'll work on your desktop, too. You can even use it to store sensitive documents if you don't trust Google Drive with your tax returns (or whatever). The company also offers one-on-one support, 2FA authentication, and a travel mode that removes sensitive data from your device when you cross borders.

Plans are $36 a year for individual users or $60 a year for families of up to five. You can try it out for free for 14 days.

SafeInCloud

Subscriptions aren't for everyone. Some of us like to pay once for an app without any strings attached. That's precisely what SafeInCloud offers. No subscription is needed. You can purchase individual lifetime access for $3.99, or snag a family plan for $7.99.

These purchases are platform-independent between Android and iOS, but the desktop apps are free on both macOS and Windows. That means you can use the app on both your Android devices and desktop devices without spending further.

It's the feature set that will make or break a password manager, and thankfully SafeInCloud offers tons of features. Biometric authentication is supported, along with auto-fill support across Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, and Yandex browsers.

The desktop app is free, cloud syncing with all the major file lockers works out of the box, and you can even sync to your own NAS. There's a password generator built-in, and everything uses 256-bit encryption. Heck, there's even a Wear OS app. So as far as pay-once-and-play apps are concerned, SafeInCloud is a top choice.

Dashlane

Dashlane offers a free option for a single device, although it only stores up to 50 passwords. To get unlimited password storage, you'll have to pay $40 a year for Dashlane's Premium plan. The higher fee does come with more features than the other managers on this list, though, including a VPN and what the company calls "Dark Web Monitoring," which is supposed to let you know if your information turns up anywhere unsavory online.

Enpass

Enpass does things a little differently than the other paid password managers on this list. You can store up to 10 credentials on your phone for free; if you want more than that, you need to subscribe. By default, passwords are stored locally on your device, but Enpass gives you the option to sync them to the cloud storage service of your choice. Otherwise, Enpass works the same as the rest: it can make up secure passwords for you, store them, and automatically fill them in on desktop and mobile.

Enpass switched to a subscription-based monetization method in 2019, grandfathering in users who paid the previous one-time fee. It now costs $24 a year for individuals and $48 for a family or group of up to six. You can alternatively get a lifetime license for $80. Enpass is also part of the Google Play Pass, which includes many more games and apps at $5 a month or $30 a year, which might sweeten the deal for you.

RoboForm

It may not be the most well-known password manager, but RoboForm has been around for a while, and it easily stacks up to the competition with the robust feature set the company has built over the years. You can use its apps cross-platform across mobile and PC, and there are also browser extensions for PC if apps aren't your thing.

RoboForm is available for free with a limited feature set like unlimited log-ins and web fill, but if you want to sync your passwords across devices or turn on two-factor authentication, we recommend a subscription. Still, the ability to use the software for free is a nice touch, and even if you're thinking of going paid, you get a 30-day trial once you do.

While RoboForm doesn't make easy is figuring out how much it will cost — but that's what we're here for. There is a 30-day free trial for its feature-packed Everywhere plan, which comes out to $23.88 every year. Family plans are also available for $47.75 if you plan to share the account. There are also business plans if you're looking to get your company using a single password manager.

Keeper

Keeper offers benefits very similar to 1Password and Dashlane. It's compatible with the Autofill API, it generates passwords, it stores them (plus other info), it offers emergency access, it has version history, there's file storage, "BreachWatch," the whole nine. Pricing is a little lower, too, at $35 a year for individuals (although it's more expensive at $75 for the pretty-much-identical family plan). There's also a more expensive plan with a secure messenger and cloud storage bundled in, but why not just use Signal?

You can use Keeper for free on a single device, but if you want your passwords to sync everywhere you use them, you'll have to pony up that membership fee.

LastPass

Of these password managers, LastPass used to be among the most generous in its pricing. Now, a free account will only let you store passwords on one device type — you can either sync between your desktops or your mobile devices (phones, tablets, wearables). If you're willing to pay for Premium or if you can live with this limitation, it's still a fine choice, but there are less restrictive free alternatives — and honestly, the sudden change in business model leaves a sour taste. The company's extensive reliance on third-party trackers also doesn't look too good.

A premium LastPass account costs $36 a year for an individual and $48 a year for families of up to six. Paying that fee will let you store and use your passwords on all device types, grant other users access to individual passwords or even your entire account, as well as access to "advanced multi-factor options."

When it comes to core functionality — and you may be noticing a pattern here — LastPass is more or less the same as the other options. It generates passwords, stores 'em, and automatically fills them in across Android (through the Autofill API) and desktop (by way of browser add-ons).

All of these password managers provide the same basic service: they generate and store passwords and fill them in across all your devices. They all work with Android's Autofill API, support biometric unlock, and they all use 256-bit encryption. Deciding which is right for you comes down to finer details, like pricing, Bitwarden's open-source aspect, MYKI's offline-only approach, Enpass's local storage, or Dashlane's VPN. Whichever you choose, you're getting a quality service that'll make your life just a little simpler.

Photo: FLY:D on Unsplash

