Get your friends together and try out a new party game

Read update New apps have been added to this roundup.

Android offers a wide variety of great games, including a range of party games to help make your social events a hit. Android party games can get everyone playing within minutes, so you can keep the vibe alive without interruption. You also won't have to worry about who or who can't play, as all anyone needs to play these games is their phone, and some require only one device.

From family-friendly games like Heads Up! to adult-only drinking games, there's something on this list for any party. We even included a couple of board game adaptations, so you can experience a board game without the hassle of setting one up. So grab your phone and your best Bluetooth speaker, and start playing.

Wolvesville Classic

Wolvesville Classic is an adaptation of the Werewolf card game. When you start the game, it secretly assigns everyone different roles. Once everyone has their role, most players are tasked with finding and eliminating the werewolf. Meanwhile, the werewolves attempt to kill everyone else without revealing their identity.

Wolvesville Classic is as close to the original card game as you can get on mobile. If you wish for a smoother online experience, get Wolvesville - Werewolf Online instead.

2 Images

Close

Heads Up!

Heads Up! is the perfect icebreaker for a party. You only need one device to play, so you don't need to worry about low batteries or forgotten phones. In Heads Up!, one player chooses a category and holds their phone above their head. They must guess what word appears on the screen while other players shout out clues.

It's quick, easy, and fun to play. A range of categories means you can find an appropriate theme for any group and age.

2 Images

Close

Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a family-friendly version of Russian Roulette. Players take turns drawing cards until someone pulls the exploding kitten, and they're out of the game if they have nothing to counter it. The game is full of tricks, traps, and tools to protect yourself from death, pass the exploding kitten to other players, or see into the future.

Exploding Kittens is best for groups of teenagers or older. Beyond the standard game, it offers a range of optional add-ons for more ways to play.

2 Images

Close

Triple Agent

Triple Agent is another excellent game that requires only one device. Players are secretly assigned a unique role as a Service agent or a VIRUS double agent. Service agents try to eliminate the VIRUS double agents, while the VIRUS agents aim to eradicate the Service agents. As the game progresses, players are handed more information to assist them in their tasks.

Triple Agent is more challenging to learn than some other games on this list, but you'll be successfully deceiving each other like actual secret agents after a couple of rounds.

2 Images

Close

BombSquad

BombSquad includes a collection of mini-games, from capture the flag to hockey. The focus is on chaotic fun rather than on it being a purely competitive game, so you can lose multiple times and still have a blast. The controls can be tricky sometimes, but this isn't a problem when precision has already gone out of the window.

BombSquad is a great game to play with friends who love a bit of competitiveness.

2 Images

Close

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes puts one player in a room with a bomb. The other players can't see the bomb, but they have the manual for defusing it. You must communicate effectively to disarm the bomb before the timer runs out. It sounds easy in theory, but you may find yourself blowing up more times than not.

You only need one game copy to play, as other players can look up the manual online. It's intended for players in the same physical space, so online play is not supported.

2 Images

Close

Evil Apples

Evil Apples is akin to Cards Against Humanity. When you draw a prompt card, everyone tries to make the funniest response with the cards in their hand. There are thousands of cards to use and multiple game modes to choose from. You can also write your own cards for prompts or answers.

This game is very adult themed, so make sure your crowd is comfortable with it before you begin.

2 Images

Close

Among Us

In Among Us, players must complete tasks to prep their spaceship for departure. The tasks are simple, but one player is an imposter trying to murder everyone on board. Non-imposters win by either completing all their tasks or successfully identifying the imposter.

You need a minimum of five players to play, so give this a pass if you're hanging out with a couple of friends.

2 Images

Close

Psych!

Psych! is an excellent choice for anyone tired of Heads Up! It's a mix of bluffing and trivia, where you guess the correct answer to a series of trivia questions. However, in each round, someone throws in a false answer. If you guess their answer by mistake, they gain points. It's a great way to level the playing field for trivia masters, as it's easier than you think to be convinced by the wrong answer.

2 Images

Close

iPuke

Here's one for the adults. iPuke operates under a straightforward premise. Each player takes turns drawing a card with a dare on it. If you don't want (or fail) to complete the dare, you have to take the number of shots on the card. Either action earns you points, and the person who reaches the points target wins the game.

It's refreshing in its simplicity, and you'll be flat on your face in no time.

2 Images

Close

Enjoy the weekend with a new party game

You can play most of these games in any location. So whether you're hosting a party, picnic, or wedding reception, these games will be an instant hit. They're also great for relaxing with friends, as you only need two or three people to play these games. However, if you're looking for something to play when your friends aren't around, try one of the best online multiplayer games instead.