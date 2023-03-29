There’s a good reason sound engineers use headphones to test audio. Whether you're in a gaming session or enjoying the finer details of a chamber orchestra track — over-the-ear headphones provide the best listening experience among various audio gear. Enveloping your ears fully, they create a sealed-in box of sound around your head, rich in quality and details. And with comfortable housing, you can easily wear them for hours at a time. Wired or wireless headphones are the go-to choice when audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC) are prime concerns.
Their in-ear cousins, true wireless earbuds, can be better for high-energy activity, but headphones are made more for luxury and comfort. Modern over-ear headphones come with features such as ANC, Bluetooth pairing, and in-line or built-in microphones for calls, meetings, and online gaming. They are generally a little more expensive, although some hand-picked options offer the best bang for the buck.
Skullcandy Crusher EvoBest overall
The Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones are aptly named, with a bass setting that rattles your head. The 40mm drivers pump out haptic bass with rich details, while the heavy batteries run them for 40 hours straight. Controlling music and calls through the built-in buttons also work like a charm. With impressive audio performance and convenient features, the Crusher Evo are an excellent choice for music lovers on the go.
Bose 700 Wireless HeadphonesPremium pick
The Bose 700 wireless headphones deliver a one-two punch of stellar performance with a sleek, modern design and ANC technology to block external noise. Housing a four-microphone system for clear voice pick-up, the headphones have intuitive touch controls personalized through the Bose Music app. With a battery life of 20 hours, the Bose 700 are an excellent choice for premium sound and ANC in a stylish and comfortable package.
Anker Soundcore Life Q30Best value
The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 are an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for decent sound quality and ANC performance. Boasting a long battery life of up to 40 hours, they feature customizable EQ settings via the Soundcore app. The headphones also have a comfortable and lightweight design, including memory foam earcups.
Beats Studio 3Best for Apple$200 $350 Save $150
The Beats Studio 3 are wireless headphones that deliver good sound quality and effective noise-cancellation. They come with a long battery life of up to 22 hours and feature the Apple W1 chip for seamless pairing with Apple devices. The headphones have a sleek and stylish design, with soft ear cushions and an adjustable headband for a comfortable fit. The Beats Studio 3 are a great choice for music enthusiasts looking for modern and fashionable headphones.
Sony WH-XB910NGreat ANC
The Sony WH-XB910N are wireless over-ear headphones that deliver powerful sound with punchy bass. They feature effective ANC backed by batteries for up to 35 hours. The headphones also offer customizable EQ settings via the Sony Headphones Connect app and convenient touch controls for easy navigation. With their impressive audio performance and solid noise-cancelling, the Sony WH-XB910N are a great choice for bass enthusiasts and commuters who want to block out external noise.
Bose QuietComfort 45Most comfortable fit
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are wireless over-ear headphones that deliver exceptional noise-cancelling performance with a clear, balanced sound. The ANC adapts to your environment and is powered by a battery life of up to 24 hours. The headphones also offer customizable EQ settings through the Bose Music app and intuitive touch controls for easy operation. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are an excellent choice for frequent travelers and anyone who values a comfy, peaceful listening experience.
JBL Tune 760NCLight and budget-friendly
The JBL Tune 760NC are an excellent choice for value-conscious consumers. They deliver good sound quality, with customizable EQ settings via the JBL app. They boast a long battery life (40 hours) and feature a foldable design for easy portability. Comfortable and lightweight, they have memory foam ear cushions for a snug fit. You should consider buying the JBL Tune 760NC if you're looking for budget-friendly wireless headphones with decent noise-cancelling performance.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 WirelessExcellent battery life
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 actually has a battery life of up to 60 hours, as claimed. Salient points include exceptional sound quality, customizable EQ settings via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, effective noise-cancellation, a stylish and durable design, and intuitive touch controls for easy operation. With its impressive audio performance and long battery life, the Momentum 4 are a great choice for music enthusiasts seeking high-end wireless headphones.
Sony WH-1000XM5Premium vibes
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are a top choice for audiophiles and frequent travelers. These premium wireless over-ear headphones have exceptional ANC performance and superb sound quality. Backed by the Sony Headphones Connect app, they also have a long battery life of up to 30 hours, customizable EQ settings, convenient touch controls, and a comfortable and stylish design with soft ear cushions and an adjustable headband.
AKG K92Unique look
The AKG K92 are budget-friendly closed-back headphones that can serve as an affordable option for those looking for entry-level studio monitors. With its solid bass response and clear midrange, the K92s offer decent sound quality for the price point. While they may have a different level of detail and clarity than more high-end studio monitors, the K92s are a good choice for home recording, mixing, and other casual studio applications.
Shure AONIC 50Best sound
The Shure Aonic 50 are premium wireless over-ear headphones painting exceptional sound quality with rich and detailed audio reproduction across all frequencies. The headphones bring advanced ANC with adjustable levels, while the ShurePlus PLAY app offers customizable EQ settings. With its superb audio performance, effective ANC, and high-end design and build quality, the Shure Aonic 50 are an excellent choice for audiophiles and professionals who demand the best sound quality.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HXLuxe style
If you need the absolute best build quality in the market combined with a classy style, the Beoplay HX will serve you best. Lambskin earpads, oh yes! Add superior audio quality and around 30 hours of battery life, and you really have something to brag about. The ANC is excellent, while the 40mm drivers produce clear, richly detailed audio, letting you hear subtleties that you’ve never heard before.
Enjoy pure listening nirvana
Whether wired or wireless, over-ear earphones are our best friends when we want comfort and audio quality. These needs become paramount while at home enjoying a movie or losing yourself in some great music. The solution is to use a nice pair of headphones with good ANC, large and efficient drivers with low impedance, and soft, comfy earcups. Ideally, these large cans will produce a soundstage around your head, providing the ultimate immersion.
Of course, all of that has a price. Although there are some affordable headphones out there, we'd recommend you go for the Skullcandy Crusher Evo for the best balance of price and performance. While you can get what you need from the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 with its premium-like sound quality and memory-foamy comfort, you may want to splurge on the Bose 700s. There aren't any better options that match style with audio and ANC quality just that way.