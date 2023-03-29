There’s a good reason sound engineers use headphones to test audio. Whether you're in a gaming session or enjoying the finer details of a chamber orchestra track — over-the-ear headphones provide the best listening experience among various audio gear. Enveloping your ears fully, they create a sealed-in box of sound around your head, rich in quality and details. And with comfortable housing, you can easily wear them for hours at a time. Wired or wireless headphones are the go-to choice when audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC) are prime concerns.

Their in-ear cousins, true wireless earbuds, can be better for high-energy activity, but headphones are made more for luxury and comfort. Modern over-ear headphones come with features such as ANC, Bluetooth pairing, and in-line or built-in microphones for calls, meetings, and online gaming. They are generally a little more expensive, although some hand-picked options offer the best bang for the buck.

Enjoy pure listening nirvana

Whether wired or wireless, over-ear earphones are our best friends when we want comfort and audio quality. These needs become paramount while at home enjoying a movie or losing yourself in some great music. The solution is to use a nice pair of headphones with good ANC, large and efficient drivers with low impedance, and soft, comfy earcups. Ideally, these large cans will produce a soundstage around your head, providing the ultimate immersion.

Of course, all of that has a price. Although there are some affordable headphones out there, we'd recommend you go for the Skullcandy Crusher Evo for the best balance of price and performance. While you can get what you need from the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 with its premium-like sound quality and memory-foamy comfort, you may want to splurge on the Bose 700s. There aren't any better options that match style with audio and ANC quality just that way.