Over-ear headphones are well suited to channel in some good beats to uplift your spirits while working out, provided you don't mind the bulk. Whether you're in the gym or mowing the lawn, a good pair of headphones can provide that enclosure of inner poise. To begin with, they should provide a solid, reliable grip on your head without being uncomfortable. They should also have a solid build with some level of waterproofing.

Plenty of fantastic over-the-ear headphones are on the market, yet only some are suitable to support an active lifestyle. Today we have handpicked some of the best over-the-ear headphones for working out. Fitness enthusiasts: with these, you won't have to leave quality sound behind whether you're pounding the pavement or loading up the bar. And you get to look cool, too.

Editors choice 1. TREBLAB Z2 8.50 / 10 Sitting pretty in the under $100 band, the Treblab Z2s were built for an active lifestyle. These cans are light — lighter than you may expect — yet they pack enough features and tech to compete with premium 'phones. Their most significant selling point, active noise cancellation (ANC), is rare at this margin, but it works surprisingly well, complemented by the muffling ear pads. You can't adjust it, but it suppresses standard gym or road noises quite a bit. The sound quality isn't much to write home about, though; the soundstage is narrow, and there isn't much separation. Still, your attention will be on the pulsating beats and highs while you're lifting weights with these on. In that respect, the Z2s perform reasonably well. In addition, they support aptX, so you can stream high-quality downloaded tracks. The nice, big, comfy paddings feel great on the head but can be an issue if you wear them on the neck for a break.

Premium pick 2. Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones 8.50 / 10 This is probably the best sports headphones money can buy — at the regular consumer level. The Jabra Elite 85H's are a far cry from the good ole' 45H's, packing a lot more. The first thing you will notice is the excellent fit. It's not too hard, not too soft, and just about perfect. Most prominently, an internal water-resistant coating makes them impervious to gym sweat and light rain. In the gym or on the road, these cans will aid your inner poise by cutting out predictable noise in the background with the ANC and sound-sealing comfy earcups. Bassheads will appreciate the sound while still apparent in the mids and brilliant in the highs. They also run over thirty hours on a full charge.

Best value 3. Philips A4216 8.50 / 10 Durability is a game Philips rarely plays, but these are a resounding exception. Easy on the pocket, the Philips A4216 headphones are protected by IP55-grade environmental sealing — which means you can wear them in a sandstorm, rainstorm, or blizzard with the same great quality. This baby shrugs off gym sweats like nothing else, and you can take off the earpads to wash them too. In addition, the multifunction buttons help you control your device effortlessly while on the go. All of this costs less than the price of a good dinner. Lasting 35 hours on each 2-hour juice-up, the A4216's sound best with electronica or other bass-heavy tracks. Although the 40mm neodymium drivers do their best to produce the thump while keeping the rest of the audio clear, the highs may sound a bit submerged.

4. Raycon Everyday Headphones 9.00 / 10 Need a pair of budget ANC headphones with crunchy bass? Raycon has you covered. The Everyday Headphones are aptly named for their well-rounded usage. You can take them to the gym, for a jog, on the train, or even do teleconferencing with them. Moreover, the classy-looking headphones are IPX4-grade protected, so you need not worry about gym sweats or light rain. The active noise cancellation, driven by a Qualcomm chipset, isn't comparable to the big boys like Sony XM4's. Still, it can hold up in a fairly droning noise stream. The set also includes Bluetooth 5.0, and nearly 40 hours of battery life gives you enough freedom from charging. Great for fitness enthusiasts, the Raycon Everyday Headphones are portable and stylish.

5. Plantronics BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 8.50 / 10 The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 6100 headphones are well worth their price. Not only are they the best-looking sports audio gear on this list, but the company has built them well with sturdy materials, and they have IPX5-grade weather and moisture protection. The cans look rugged and can actually take a lot of pounding before falling apart. (That's not an invitation to abuse your gear.) The ear pads support wipe-clean as well. The fit is superb and light, letting you wear them for extended sessions. But the best feature is the Awareness mode which lets you chat with your gym buddy or trainer while isolating unwanted noise. Awareness isn't ANC, but it's effective on a crowded floor. However, the audio can be a bit on the flat side with some audible static. We also dislike the outdated micro-USB charging port.

6. TREBLAB Z7 PRO 8.00 / 10 If the list topper didn't appeal to you, here's another deal from Treblab — the Z7 Pro. These have a superior ANC chip that is more effective than the Z2's while building upon the same inner architecture. They include noise cancellation on the mics, too. A superb feature added here is on-ear detection, which pauses the track when you take them off your ears. And since they support aptX and aptX HD codecs, you can also stream high-bitrate audio. The build quality is decent plastic, but the fit is perfect; they won't fall off unless you actively try to shake them off. These comfortable headphones are IPX4-grade sweatproof and can also handle a certain amount of abuse. If you must, you can wear them in light rain, though not advised. Lastly, the drums-friendly audio tuning will help you stay energized during a workout session.

7. Sumee Waterproof Over-Ear Headphones 8.00 / 10 Cheapest on the list, these headphones from Sumee aren't as popular as others but can rock your world in a fitness center. These unassuming-looking cans fit comfortably around the ears and pipe in sweet music via Bluetooth 5.0. However, there is such a thing as too much bass, and the manufacturer should remember that. They are not what anyone would call a top-tier product, but being so pocket-friendly, you can take them to the gym and road without fearing damage. Speaking of working out, the Sumee headphones will stick to your head while you master your muscles. They are comfortable for a few hours, and you won't be pressed to get some air around your ears during that time. One great thing about these headphones is their voice clarity — users report crystal-clear Zoom meetings and phone calls with them.

8. Skullcandy Hesh ANC 8.00 / 10 Several significant features make the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones popular among consumers. Firstly, the headphones have excellent noise-cancelling capabilities, making them perfect for use in noisy environments like gyms. In addition, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones offer a well-balanced sound profile, with clear highs, mids, and punchy bass, providing an immersive listening experience. Thanks to their plush ear cups and lightweight design, they are also very comfortable to wear, even for extended periods. The headphones have a long battery life of up to 22 hours, allowing you to listen to your favorite music all day without recharging. They also have convenient touch controls, so you don't have to reach for your phone. Overall, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones offer an impressive combination of comfort, sound quality, noise cancellation, and convenience, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality pair of headphones.

9. Anker SoundCore Life Q20 7.50 / 10 Fitness enthusiasts may find the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones suitable for workouts. The headphones have a comfortable over-ear design that can help to reduce noise and distractions during fitness activities. They also feature a long battery life of up to 40 hours, more than enough to last through multiple exercise sessions. They sound sweet and bassy yet clear across the spectrum, offering a fantastic casual listening experience. However, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones do not have a water-resistant or sweat-resistant rating, which could make them susceptible to damage from moisture during intense workouts. But while the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones may not be the best option for deep and sweaty workouts, they can still provide a comfortable and enjoyable listening experience for less intense exercise routines.

10. JBL Underarmour Sport 7.50 / 10 Also called Project Rock, JBL claims that the actual Rock — Dwayne Johnson himself — has approved these excellent over-ear headphones. True or not, these rocky cans are certainly rocking! Built expressly for sports and fitness enthusiasts, they have a sweatproof design that can take a lot of punishing. The ear cushions are washable and breathable, helping your ears stay cool during max workout sessions. The sound has that JBL signature bass, but what works better is the sound modes. While the TalkThru mode allows you to communicate with your fitness partner, the AmbientAware tech keeps you aware of what's happening around you. You can control various aspects of the device with the companion Android app. What's more, there's also a nice hard-shell carrying case included with these phones.

Dig deep; the beats will help

Blast the track and get into beast mode with these over-ear headphones at the gym or on the road. These durable and comfy-fitting headphones come with great bass and noise cancellation to help you stay motivated. You'll remain focused and pumped with their solid build quality and waterproofing.

A fantastic pair of gym-ready headphones will help you maintain your active lifestyle. While there are cheap wireless headphones available, you must pay a bit more for good performance. Music is indeed a great motivator, and it helps immensely if you have a good companion device while you grind on. So put on your new headphones and crank up the beats because there’s no mountain too high!

But which over-ear headphones should you take to the gym? If you want an absolute all-rounder, we recommend the Treblab Z2. Their signature bassy sound and build quality will serve you well while burning some calories. Splurge on the Jabra Elite 85H if exceptional audio quality and ANC are important to you. But if you're on a low budget, pick the Philips A4216. They're an overall great workout audio solution costing less than a pair of good sunglasses.