Consistently one of the most popular additions to new and established smart homes, smart lighting's great for ambiance, security, convenience, energy savings, and sometimes even a fun, festive atmosphere.

There's a variety of great smart lighting brands, but a lot of them focus on bulbs, indoor lamps, and smart plugs. Weather-resistant smart lighting for outdoor use comes in a little smaller selection, but there are still plenty of reliable, user-friendly path lights, spot lights, wall fixtures, and flood lamps available.

As an added bonus, most support Google Assistant and Alexa voice control, with a select few also able to communicate with Siri.

Which outdoor smart lights are right for you?

Source: Govee Govee H7021 String Lights Best overall Bright, easy, colorful, and fun Govee makes a few different sets of outdoor string lights, and the H7021 is the most likely to satisfy. Each bulb puts out up to 50 lumens. It comes in 48- and 96-foot versions, with a 50-lumen multicolored light roughly every 3 feet, and a completely customizable color scheme. Pros A snap to install

Perfect for backyards and balconies

Individually customizable bulbs Cons Not a typical light fixture

Color transitions could be smoother $100 at Amazon

Govee makes a wide variety of colorful, fun smart lighting, including the novel (and stimulating) Govee Curtain Light as well as the first Matter-supporting light strip. Since its early success with indoor light bars and decorative, almost cyberpunk fixtures, it's released several types of outdoor lighting. Its string lights are arguably the most versatile, and of those string lights, the H7021 (and H7020, which is half as long) is the best.

Each of the 50 bulbs can reach up to 50 lumens using an "Illumination Mode" that activates all the different LEDs inside at the same time. It offers 47 preset themes, or you can set different colors for each of the 30 bulbs on the 96-foot bundle. There are even four music modes that let the lights change color and brightness according to ambient noise. Just take care to string them up carefully (and bring your own small zip ties for secure mounting) to ensure they maintain their water resistance.

Source: Philips Philips Hue Econic Up Premium pick Top-of-the-line smart illumination $131 $170 Save $39 There are a lot of great Philips Hue light fixtures, and the Econic offers a touch of modern style on top of a relatively classic design. It's every bit as capable and user-friendly as the rest of the Hue lineup, but it's also just as expensive. Pros Tons of customization options

Durable, IP44-rated construction

A variety of designs to choose from Cons Really expensive

Requires a Hue Bridge $131 at Amazon $170 at Philips $138 at Best Buy

Experts and owners agree on Philips Hue's dominance of the high-end smart lighting market. The ease of setup, wealth of programming options, extensive mode selection, and impressive dependability support those expert findings. The Econic Up wall fixture looks great on either side of a front door, but several other designs would look great in a lot of places, too. You could go with the Lucca for something more modern, or the Inara for a more antique look with a filament-style bulb.

Considering the range of options and unmatched functionality, it's easy to pin Philips Hue's wall fixtures as the premium pick. The only issue is that pretty much every part of the ecosystem (including the required Hue Bridge hub) is considerably more expensive than the competition. If you can afford it, though, no smart lighting is smarter than a full complement of Hue bulbs and fixtures scattered around a home.

Source: XMCosy XMCosy Landscape Lights Best value Good landscape lighting at a great price You don't have to spend a fortune on versatile landscape and path lighting with this two-pack from budget manufacturer XMCosy. Unlike many, you can string together over a dozen as long as you pick up the optional 100-watt controller. Pros Can be extended in series

Simple installation

Come in several styles Cons Controller and connectors need additional weatherproofing $60 at Amazon

Path lighting can be surprisingly expensive, but not this two-piece set from XMCosy. At $30 per light, you can pick up enough pairs to brighten your entire front walkway, no matter how long. You can choose from a few interesting styles, and we've highlighted one of the nicest looking, which also offers rotating heads to get the perfect lighting angle.

One big positive about these compared to competition is that you can add as many additional units as you want, to an extent. With the optional 100-watt controller, users report successfully wiring together over a dozen, which you can then control separately or all together.

However, we highly recommend shoring up the controller and connectors with some durable tape to keep them safe from moisture and extend the equipment's lifespan.

Source: Amazon Ligency Landscape Lights Affordable spotlights Highlight your garden, lawn, and home for cheap $60 $70 Save $10 Thanks to the Ligency Landscape Lights, you don't have to spend a fortune to bathe your facade in the funky colors of your choosing. You can control them with the mated app or pair them with Alexa or Google Assistant for nearly endless automation. Pros Individual or group control

Great for front and backyards

Impressive performance for the price Cons App is a little clunky

Fixed 8-foot distance between lights

Only rated to IP44 $60 at Amazon

If you want to accent a garden, water feature, deck, or just the front of your well-kept home with the colors of your choice, you can't do so for cheaper than Ligency's landscape spotlights. Unlike others in their price range, they're real smart devices that can interact seamlessly with Alexa or Google Assistant, letting you manage them from anywhere in the world. They're also brighter than you might expect for less than $20 per light, and offer the extensive color and brightness settings that smart lighting demands.

Ligency's landscape lights are perfect if you want to illuminate an entire wall, or multiple walls or yard features as long as they're near each other. They're not perfect, though. Each spotlight's separated by an 8-foot cord that can't be altered, so don't expect to put pairs of them on opposite side of your yard. Also make sure to put the transformer in a weatherproof fixture of some kind, as it's (inexplicably) the only part of the whole package that's not waterproof.

Source: Sengled Sengled Motion Sensor Bulb Best for security Ideal for lighting up small, concealed spaces This indoor/outdoor flood light from Sengled sports a built-in motion detector and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SmartThings, and Zigbee connectivity. It's an especially good choice for anybody putting together a DIY smart security system. Pros Built-in motion sensor

Easy to add to existing security systems

Great for Zigbee homes Cons Color and temperature aren't adjustable

Not ideal for wide, open spaces $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

PAR38 bulbs, meant for recessed or other downward-facing fixtures, emit more light than a typical A19, in a considerably more focused beam than the more common BR30 floodlight bulb. This makes it the perfect addition to a custom, piecemeal security system, since it not only adds the safety of a security light, but can also easily tie into any existing smart home setup.

Sengled's stands out because it's one of the rare models to combine both integrated motion sensing and wide-ranging smart home support. Whether you're using Alexa, Google, or Siri over WI-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, or SmartThings, you won't run into any compatibility issues.

Source: Philips Philips Hue Econic Pathway Light High-end path lighting Offers a vast range of programming possibilities The Econic pedestal light merges wirelessly controlled smart tech with the most traditional design of all Philips Hue's pathway lights. It can produce white light at the temperature of your choice or any of 16 million colors, with the same flexibility we love about all Hue lighting. Pros Pillar lights and spotlights also available

Unbeatable customization

Great for holidays and celebrations Cons Useless without the bridge

Incredibly high cost $150 at Amazon $160 at Philips

Philips Hue offers only a couple dedicated pathway lights. We've highlighted the classically styled Econic pedestal light here, but the Calla pillar lights are also fantastic. You can also opt for the Lily spotlights, which look great as facade or garden accent lights, or as pathway lights when they're directed and dimmed properly.

Since these are designed for use in yards, they all offer extensions that let you expand your landscape accents considerably. If you can afford them, nothing can outshine Philips Hue landscape lights.

Source: Govee Govee H7060 Floodlights Best home accent lighting For everyday use and holiday festivities Govee extensive variety at reasonable prices is on full display with its H7060 outdoor floodlights. You can mount them on the ground, the wall, and even the eaves to highlight your home's facade, landscaping, or holiday decorations. Pros Comes in sets of two, four, and six

Most of it's rated IP66

Excellent value Cons Sets can't be split or wired together

Power adapter isn't waterproof

Govee makes sensible smart lighting that competes with the high-end brands, but usually costs a lot less, which is exactly the case with this set of outdoor floodlights. They're super compact, so they're easy to install and you'll barely notice them when they're off, but they're bright enough to highlight the best features of your property and provide a little ambient path lighting.

Even more so than most other Govee lighting, these floodlights deliver just about the best bang for your buck we've seen. Just make sure to plan your setup before ordering, since they come in hardwired sets of two, four, or six that can't be extended, cut, or rearranged.

Source: Amazon Wiz Elpas Smart Lamp For your front door A reasonably priced wall-mounted fixture With an understated design that blends traditional and modern looks, the Wiz Elpas wall lamp looks great on nearly any house. The installation process is identical to any other wall lamp, and it's easy to combine with existing smart home setups. Pros Supports the Matter ecosystem

Extensive in-app and IFTTT programming

Premium glass and metal construction Cons No official IP rating

Only available in black $90 at Amazon

Developed by the same folks behind Philips Hue lighting, the Wiz Elpas wall lamp is one of the best permanent outdoor light fixtures that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. It's designed for mains voltage, so it doesn't need a controller (like accent and landscape lights usually do) and the installation process is exactly the same as if you were installing a standard wall sconce.

A more refined and user-friendly app than most makes this a good choice regardless of your preferred smart ecosystem (although Siri voice support is questionable).

Source: Govee Govee H7055 Outdoor Pathway Lights Safety and ambiance High-quality output and easy-to-use app $130 $170 Save $40 Govee's model H7055 pillar-style pathway lights deliver bright colors, good programming flexibility, and plenty of reliability at a good price. They can elevate a front yard, backyard, or event space for everyday use or special occasions, and their durable aluminum body ensures a long lifespan. Pros 250 lumens per light

IP65 dust and water resistance rating

Can sync to music Cons Power adapter is only IP44

Can't be extended in series

App's pretty clunky $150 at Lowe's $130 at Amazon

Give your walkway a touch of class and just enough light to see your way at night with this four-piece set of Govee pillar lights. Typical of Govee's fun smart lighting, they allow for complete color and brightness control to match your year-round or holiday decor.

They work with Google, Alexa, and Siri, and support IFTTT programming for in-depth integration with nearly any smart ecosystem. The only major drawback is that they're a little pricey compared to Govee's other offerings.

Source: Amazon Amico Smart Security Light Maximum security Eliminate outdoor hiding spots Decidedly geared toward security rather than ambiance, the smart version of Amico's three-headed security light turns on when it detects motion or when the smart home it's connected to says so. You can also program other devices to listen for its motion sensor signal and act accordingly. Pros Can get extremely bright

2700K to 6500K white warmth range

Dependable motion sensor Cons Not super attractive

No color changing $60 at Amazon $63 at Newegg

A different beast from the rest, Amico's security light doesn't improve ambiance or add classy path lighting, but it can make a huge difference in an emergency. Its 4,000-lumen output lights up your yard, driveway, or garage and illuminates yards, driveways, and dark corners with ease.

You can adjust the range of the dependable motion sensor up to 70 feet, and the motion detection activation delay from 5 to 60 seconds. A group of these, connected together via the app, can bathe your entire home in bright light at a moment's notice, while also sending you a notification. While it's not the best-looking option, at least it's available in either white or black.

Source: LIFX LIFX Color BR30 Nightvision with Infrared Specialized security Improves black-and-white night vision One of our favorite high-end brands, LIFX smart lighting responds to inputs quickly and produces more light than much of the competition. It comes in some of the most interesting varieties you'll find, including this one that outputs infrared light to give IR night vision cameras a helping hand. Pros Above-average brightness

Good for illuminating large areas Cons Costs quite a bit

Useless without an IR night vision camera $50 at Amazon $40 at Home Depot

A lot of night vision cameras use IR sensors to pick up clear visual details at night, but the camera's built-in infrared lighting needs a boost sometimes.

The Nightvision version of LIFX's popular BR30 floodlight adds infrared output wherever you have a down-facing light socket, which can increase the range and clarity on a lot of night vision cameras. Take note that it only works with black-and-white night vision, since the most advanced color night vision uses the visible light spectrum.

Which outdoor smart lighting is best for you

Without the massive variety of indoor lamps, smart plugs, and common smart bulbs, outdoor smart lighting is a little more specialized than indoor. But there's enough to choose from that you shouldn't have to settle, depending on your needs.

For example, the Govee string lights are the most accessible and versatile for enjoying your deck, backyard, or even balcony, and they're pretty easy to install. If you want to highlight a water feature, light up your garden at night, or illuminate a walking path, you can't do so for less than the XMCosy landscape lights. At the other end of the spectrum, Philips Hue's outdoor wall-mounted selection (represented here by the Econic Up) enables the most in-depth programming, consistent performance, and robust connectivity of all (but for a high price).

There are quite a few other options for more specialized needs, too. Sengled's smart PAR38 bulb adds integrated motion-sensing lighting to small- to medium-size spaces like breezeways and side doors. We also love Govee's floodlights for more spread out accent lighting throughout the yard. And from a purely security-minded perspective, Amico's smart security puts out a remarkably bright light, either in manual mode or on getting the signal from the built-in and highly sensitive motion sensor.

Protecting your outdoor smart lights from water

Like with most electronics, moisture's the biggest enemy of outdoor smart lighting. Pay careful attention to IP rating and construction while choosing outdoor lighting, as it's not always totally consistent. For example, Govee's floodlights claim an IP66 rating against dust and water ingress, but that doesn't include the transformer, which you'll have to cover or weatherproof for long-term safety. Others, like the Philips Hue path and wall lights, have a lower IP44 rating, but at least the whole kit is covered.

If you do opt for any of the reasonably priced options (which tend to use non-watertight connectors or controllers somewhere in the chain), it's not the end of the world, though. Some quick research should tell you exactly which components aren't perfectly protected from moisture, and if there's nowhere nearby for you to easily hide those components, a little weatherproofing tape should fix the issue.