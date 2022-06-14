Once upon a time, setting up a home security system meant running cables, configuring Power over Ethernet extenders, setting up perpetually recording drives, and managing large amounts of devices and data. Luckily for the security-minded homeowner, those days are long past.

Today, arguably, the hardest part about getting a high-functioning security camera system is figuring out which one to buy. There are basic features that most security cameras share, advanced features that cost a premium, and compatibility issues that may or may not have workarounds. Choosing the right outdoor security camera for your home involves deciding exactly what features you need and what you're willing to go without. For example, some people find cloud storage incredibly convenient, while others find it an unnecessary waste of bandwidth.

Ease of installation and setup are additional huge considerations when selecting outdoor security cameras. There are wired and wireless options at both ends of the price and complexity spectrum. Furthermore, some setups require base stations, while others connect directly to your home wireless network without needing a separate hub. All told, the vast selection of options means there's certainly something right for you — but you might have to wade through dozens of models to find it. Thankfully, we've done the work for you and gathered up the best outdoor security cameras to pair perfectly with your smart home needs.

Editors choice 1. Eufy SoloCam L20 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you just need one or two dependable cameras to shore up your home security, the standalone Eufy SoloCam L20 is probably your best option. It's battery-powered, easy to set up and manage, and doesn't require a base station. While it isn't the most affordable, its image quality rivals that of even more expensive models. Not only that, there's a surprisingly bright spotlight built into the front, which helps you see and possibly deter any nighttime intruders. For what it's worth, the motion detection algorithm does a good job of telling people, animals, and other non-human movements apart, so you won't get a notification every time a tree branch sways in the video frame. While the onboard storage is limited to a fixed 8 GB memory card, the powerful cloud storage subscription costs just $3/month and gives you plenty of flexibility. The only people who should definitely avoid this one are dedicated fans of the Apple HomeKit, which the L20 doesn't support. Read More Specifications Resolution: 1080p

1080p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google

Alexa, Google Night Vision: Yes, spotlight

Yes, spotlight Power Source: Battery

Battery Hub Required: No Pros Impressive clarity in light and darkness

Great price-to-performance ratio

Long range and no base station Cons Minimal onboard storage

Best value 2. Wyze Cam v3 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Not only is it remarkably affordable, but the Wyze Cam v3 also sports an impressive feature set, including both local and cloud storage options. For that matter, you can even use cloud storage without a subscription, and the paid plan isn't terribly expensive. Its 130-degree field of view is great for the price, and the camera's compatible with IFTTT actions. Whether it's day or night, you won't have any trouble getting clear video. Setup is about as easy as can be, and app control is straightforward without any major lag issues in fulfilling commands or sending notifications. All in all, it's difficult to find anything that performs as well at this price point. Read More Specifications Resolution: 1080p

1080p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google

Alexa, Google Night Vision: Yes, infrared

Yes, infrared Power Source: Wired

Wired Hub Required: No Pros Effective night vision

Two-way audio

Motion and audio detection

Premium pick 3. Arlo Ultra 2 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you demand peak visual fidelity and money is no object, you can't go wrong with the Arlo Ultra 2. It offers the same high resolution while eliminating its predecessor's battery and connectivity issues. There's both an infrared camera and a spotlight, the latter of which enables colorful night vision. This is also one of the rare home security cameras with a 180-degree field of view that minimizes the need for a motorized pan and tilt to provide complete coverage of your property. There's a convenient magnetic mount that's perfect for installing the cameras out of reach, and you can also use the more secure tripod mount to prevent theft. As long as you can stomach the cost, the Ultra 2 looks better than nearly all the competition. Read More Specifications Resolution: 4K

4K Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi

Dual-band Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google, HomeKit

Alexa, Google, HomeKit Night Vision: Yes, infrared and spotlight

Yes, infrared and spotlight Power Source: Battery

Battery Hub Required: Yes, included Pros Top-of-the-line image clarity

Remarkable field of view

4. Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The 3rd-generation Blink Outdoor is a combination camera and motion-activated floodlight for peak home security. Its infrared sensor detects movement at night and activates the 700-lumen light, enabling high-color night vision. Its unrivaled two-year battery life means you'll rarely have to do any physical maintenance. There are a few installation options, none of which are too difficult, although you might have to use a drill, depending on what your exterior walls are made of. If you don't plan to invest in an extensive, multipoint camera network, this security cam and floodlight is the perfect all-in-one solution — only if you're comfortable using Amazon's Alexa, though. It doesn't support Google or HomeKit integration. Read More Specifications Resolution: 1080p

1080p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa

Alexa Night Vision: Yes, infrared and floodlight

Yes, infrared and floodlight Power Source: Battery

Battery Hub Required: No Pros Reliable motion detection

Spotlight produces 700 lumens

Great night vision performance Cons Below-average field of view

5. EufyCam 2C 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Developed by Anker, the EufyCam 2C kit is the most cost-effective expandable security camera system built around a base station. It stands out partly due to its powerful local storage functionality via the base, so you won't have to make a long-term subscription investment. The cameras have an unassuming, low-profile design and a long battery life. Its Human Only motion detection feature reliably differentiates between people, animals, and packages, significantly minimizing the number of false-positive alerts. There are few better options if you want to equip your entire property with dependable video security. Read More Specifications Resolution: 1080p

1080p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google, HomeKit

Alexa, Google, HomeKit Night Vision: Yes, infrared and spotlight

Yes, infrared and spotlight Power Source: Battery

Battery Hub Required: Yes, included Pros Long-range wireless radio

Battery lasts up to 180 days

Convenient local storage

6. Arlo Pro 4 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're going all-out and want the best standalone security camera possible, the Arlo Pro 4 might be what you need. Its 1440p sensor is essentially second to none, as are its sensitivity to motion and low-light capabilities. In fact, that low-light performance is bolstered by both an infrared sensor and a spotlight. However, the light is meant to enhance nighttime color performance rather than brightly illuminate a driveway or walkway. When viewing the camera on the app, it introduces little to no latency, and notifications are delivered almost instantly. The reality is that, aside from the relatively high price, there aren't any major drawbacks to the Pro 4. It's also the best premium option for households heavily invested in Apple HomeKit smart home devices. Read More Specifications Resolution: 1440p

1440p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa, Google, HomeKit

Alexa, Google, HomeKit Night Vision: Yes, infrared and spotlight

Yes, infrared and spotlight Power Source: Battery

Battery Hub Required: No Pros Pristine 1440p resolution

Optional solar panel and charging station

Customizable activity zones

7. Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The battery-powered Google Nest Cam is in its second generation and continues to offer the most streamlined experience within the Google Home ecosystem. It offers extensive control, streaming, notification, and recording features via the remarkably versatile smartphone app. You're allowed three hours of rolling cloud storage, which you can expand to one or two months with a Nest Aware subscription. Its battery lasts relatively long, and you can plug it in if you want to enable always-on recording. Otherwise, its effective motion detection turns it on when there's something to record, and you can quickly switch to a live stream to get a firsthand view of what's happening. However, if you live in a stormy area and can't find any cover for it, consider another model, as it's only rated to IP54 dust and water resistance. Similarly, anyone who's bought into the HomeKit ecosystem should look elsewhere, as the Nest Cam doesn't support Apple's smart home system. Read More Specifications Resolution: 1080p

1080p Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi

Dual-band Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Google

Google Night Vision: Yes, infrared

Yes, infrared Power Source: Battery

Battery Hub Required: No Pros Perfect Google Home integration

Especially compact design

Optional facial recognition Cons Less-than-perfect waterproofing

8. Ring Stick Up Cam 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If your home is fully bought into the Ring ecosystem of alarms, doorbells, and other Amazon-branded devices, you can't go wrong with its Stick Up Cam. The most recent battery-powered model boasts several advanced features, including color night vision, reliable motion detection, and extensive control and customization. It supports IFTTT contingency programming and holds up well against the elements. However, if you're not already part of the Alexa and Ring families, look elsewhere. While you can technically access it via Google Home, it has poor compatibility and minimal features with other ecosystems. It's also missing a couple of premium considerations, such as facial recognition, and to get access to recorded video, a subscription is basically required. Read More Specifications Resolution: 1080p

1080p Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi App Compatibility: Alexa

Alexa Night Vision: Yes, infrared

Yes, infrared Power Source: Battery

Battery Hub Required: No Pros User-friendly smartphone and browser control

Long battery life

Wide field of view Cons Only really useful for Ring households

The best features require a subscription

Ironclad outdoor security

When choosing an outdoor security camera, consider how comprehensive you want your coverage to be. There are some great expandable multipoint systems if you plan on covering multiple angles. The Arlo Ultra 2 is the best, with a 4K resolution, excellent night vision, and wireless connectivity. If you want to expand the Arlo system and store 4K video on the cloud, though, you'll need a subscription. If you don't need that kind of clarity, the EufyCam 2C kit is a much better deal.

Most people only need one or two security cameras outside, so a system with a base kit is likely overkill. If cost-cutting is a primary concern, the Wyze Cam v3 is almost certainly your best bet. It offers an extensive feature set for its remarkably low price and delivers clear video no matter how bright or dark it is outside.

Of course, the most significant selling point of smart home technology, in general, is the ease of configuration and management. In that vein, the Google Nest and Ring Stick Up Cam are the most streamlined options for their respective ecosystems. With that said, though, if you're not committed to those systems, then neither is a good choice. For example, the Ring does offer some access via Google Home, but its features are severely limited if you don't use the Ring app.

For above-average image quality, there are two standalone cameras worth considering. The Eufy SoloCam L20 is an excellent choice with great night vision and a long wireless range. It performs as well as many more expensive options and boasts the best free and paid cloud storage availability. Unfortunately, it doesn't natively support Apple HomeKit integration. If yours is a HomeKit household and you insist on peak performance, you can't beat the Arlo Pro 4. It's pricey, but also one of the best-looking models available.