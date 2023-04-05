When Grand Theft Auto 3 was released way back in 2001, open-world games changed forever. It single-handedly defined how everyone else would approach open-world design for decades to come. Since then, the genre has grown, with seemingly endless fictional universes to explore.

From MMOs to classic Grand Theft Auto games, Android is home to many console-level open-world games, titles that can draw you in for hundreds of hours. And thanks to some of the most powerful Android smartphones and tablets, they not only play well but look visually amazing.

Below, we've outlined the best open-world games on Android, so you can spend less time deciding and more time actually playing them.

1 Black Desert Mobile

When it comes to open-world games, no genre offers more content than MMORPGs. Being live services by their nature, MMOs receive a steady stream of new and exciting content on top of fictional worlds already bursting with things to do and explore. Black Desert Mobile is a portable version of the popular MMORPG on PC and consoles.

On top of an extensive story that explores the past of your amnesiac protagonist, Black Desert Mobile features a plethora of side activities, such as crafting, trading, and fishing. And that's before you delve into the various PvP activities in the game. It's not only chock-full of content but also looks exceptional, so long as you play on a sufficiently powerful device.

2 Botworld Adventure

How much do you want to bet that Botworld Adventure has anything to do with bots? Each bot comes with unique abilities that you can further improve by collecting scrap around the world. More importantly, there's a vast open-world setting for you to explore, ripe with different treasures.

The world is divided into multiple distinct zones, including lush green fields, thunderous plains, and snow-laden mountainscapes. To explore them effectively, you'll need to outfit your team accordingly.

Botworld Adventure comes with a wide range of customization options, both for your characters and the bots. You can also join forces with other like-minded players and take on weekly quests together for rare loot.

3 EVE Echoes

It doesn't get any more open world than space. EVE Echoes puts you in control of a space fleet as you traverse the perpetual unknown. Will you simply explore or mine for valuable resources? Trade or steal that which belongs to others? The game leaves these choices entirely up to you.

That said, Exploring these vast expanses becomes more manageable through multiplayer components. You can team up with players around the world, venture into foreign realms, or take on an ancient alien faction known only as the Sleepers. EVE Echoes introduces new content in the form of promotional events, new upgrade systems, enemies, and realms.

4 Genshin Impact

Unless you're a proud owner of a Nintendo Switch, Genshin Impact is the closest you're going to get to playing Breath of the Wild. It combines the open-world setting of Zelda with vibrant anime-esque visuals. Genshin Impact takes you across the massive world of Teyvat.

In Teyvat, you'll come across adversaries and treacherous dungeons but also allies and moments of respite. Your journey revolves around seeking out the seven Gods, each representing one of the world's elements. They also play an important role in the game's intricate combat system, as you must use them wisely against enemies with opposing elements.

But in case the going gets tough, you can join forces with other players online. Genshin Impact has received numerous content updates so far, adding more replayability to an already robust open-world experience.

5 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Rockstar Games has released many of its IPs on Android. These include Bully, Max Payne, and, yes, even Grand Theft Auto. You might prefer the neon-lit 80s atmosphere of Vice City or the classic top-down view in Chinatown Wars. But no other game in the series can compete with San Andreas in terms of open-world freedom.

From the gang-infested ghettos in Los Santos to the glamorous casinos in Las Venturas, these starkly differing cities are connected by dense forests, steep mountains, and deep waters. Every location is lovingly packed with content, be it an activity, a collectible, or a sasquatch hiding in the woods.

Even almost two decades after its release, San Andreas stands on par with many modern open-world games.

6 LifeAfter: Night Falls

Did you know that the deepest known point on Earth is the Mariana Trench south of Japan? It stretches nearly seven miles below sea level and could easily conceal Mount Everest in its depths. The full extent of flora and fauna residing there is still largely unknown. LifeAfter preys on this fear of the unknown as it pulls you into a world almost fully covered by water.

What lurks beneath the water? The Kraken? A Megalodon, perhaps? Find out by taking control of a customizable sea vessel and setting out into the open seas of LifeAfter. Any upgrade could mean the difference between you returning from your voyage or not, as you'll not only have to brave the dangerous sea monsters but also the unforgiving nature of the sea itself.

7 Minecraft

Believe it or not, Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time. It substantially surpasses titles like Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3 in terms of sales, with over 238M copies sold. Minecraft has become a cultural phenomenon, but what makes it so special?

Simply put - freedom. The game's world is only limited by your imagination. You can choose to scavenge nearby to build a robust shelter or dig deep to discover treasure and monsters in equal amounts. Best of all, Minecraft allows you to build anything you want, be it an original creation or one inspired by other media or real-world structures.

8 Sky: Children of the Light

From the creators of Journey and Flower, much like the studio's previous creations, Sky: Children of the Light focuses on inciting emotion and human connection. In Sky, you'll journey across seven distinct realms with the goal of reinvigorating its fallen stars. Darker, more perilous realms will light up brilliantly when you team up and cooperate with other players.

Alternatively, you can enjoy the game's vibrant open-world setting, share gifts with other players, or smell the flowers. On top of that, Sky receives regular content updates in the form of realms and seasonal events. These are sure to keep you coming back to its wondrously wholesome world.

Save some time for the best open-world games on Android

Whether you prefer traditional fantasy settings or Breath of the Wild with waifus, open-world games on Android have something for everyone. And with how much content they offer, you're sure to get the bang for your buck. Especially considering that most of them are free.

Did we miss a great open-world game? Tell us about it in the comments below.