Between a global pandemic that kept American citizens inside their homes and a shaky economy, the process of shopping for and selling goods has changed in every way. There are millions of apps in the Play Store, but it can take a bit of hunting to find the best Android apps. The upshot of so many apps, however, is that it's easy to find just about anything on your phone.

Competition with digital storefronts has gotten so hard that many brick-and-mortar stores have used price-matching to keep customers. Whether you’re looking to buy a pair of best Bluetooth speakers at a rock-bottom price, or you want sell your old tech the highest bidder, we've created a carefully curated list of the best marketplace apps in the Google Play Store to get you started.

eBay

For nearly three decades, eBay has been synonymous with online shopping through its simple system, allowing users to buy items outright or bid against other users. Evolving with the times, the service works similarly in its mobile version. Buying or bidding on items is just as easy in the palm of your hands rather than utilizing a desktop. Even listing and selling goods seems a bit more streamlined on mobile. Users can take a picture of an item they're looking to sell, post it directly from their phone and even monitor the listing. There are also Android-specific features like Google Pay and Dark Mode integration.

Craigslist

Since the mid-to-late 90s, Craigslist has served as digital classifieds for everything from roommate finding to employment opportunities. However, buying and selling things has always been the service’s bread and butter. Craigslist on mobile is even more simplified than its browser-based sibling. Using the mobile device’s location, searching for specific goods couldn’t be any easier on the app. Making a listing is easy as well, and users can either use their email to make listings or sign in. Users can favorite postings, save searches, and set alerts if the search for goods takes some time.

Swappa

Swappa is a user-to-user marketplace service that revolves primarily around gadgets like mobile phones and various home electronics. Buyers looking to get something like a used PlayStation 5 or a cheap tablet at a reasonable price should keep this app tucked regularly. Thanks to Swappa’s “No Junk, No Jerks” policy, buyers can have a sense of security in their purchases. The same simplicity goes toward sellers as well due to free listing, a small fee from Swappa, and transactions that get deposited to one’s PayPal. It’s even tricky for users to buy or sell stolen phones and tablets as Swappa has an IMEI Checker too.

Nextdoor

Nextdoor was once a community-building app for neighbors to connect and find local happenings. Though it has become a neighborhood gossip app, there’s also a marketplace component, perfect for anyone looking to hold a contact-less garage sale. All users have to do is take a picture, make a price, and post. Buying is just as easy. Nextdoor is good for those looking to not pay for anything, as users usually give things out for free.

Amazon Shopping

Amazon Shopping is the most versatile marketplace in the digital world. There’s pretty much nothing that can’t be bought besides these thirteen things. Depending on where you live, you can even get groceries within the hour. If orders come wrong or a buyer changes their mind, it’s really simple to make returns through the app. Makes sense as to why around 176 Americans have an Amazon Prime subscription for faster shipping. Of course, having an Amazon Prime subscription goes to other perks, including the bottom tier of music service Amazon Music and video streaming service Prime Video.

Wish

Frugal individuals who aren’t necessarily concerned about consistent quality can hit up Wish. Consider it the Doller Store of the digital retail market space without groceries. It’s even easy to find old Windows 10 laptops for dirt cheap. Wish does come with some caveats, especially in how American clothing sizes translate to other countries. However, if you're looking to buy electronic devices, exercising caution is best, as the availability and quality are questionable at best. Wish is really great for things like cheap screen protectors and phone cases. That said, product quality can be real hit or miss here, so you may want to stick with one of the sturdy cases we recommend.

Facebook Marketplace

More of a cross between Nextdoor and Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace is included with the general Facebook app. Users already simmered in Meta’s ecosystem looking for a cheap vehicle or a used big screen TV can definitely try it as their first option before moving on to something else on this list. Like Nextdoor, users can even find free stuff from people simply to just let some stuff go. Selling is just as easy as making a Facebook post too, from taking a picture of the item to making a listing.

Walmart

Though Amazon’s rise was something Walmart definitely didn’t see coming, its digital presence has improved significantly over the years. This app is great for those who frequently shop at Walmart and need to make some orders on the go or from home. As a solid alternative to Amazon’s marketplace, some items can be delivered from the store on the same day. Of course, there’s also curb-side service for those who need to make orders between work and home.

Things to consider with marketplace apps

The usefulness of these marketplace apps is going to depend on several things. Outside of what exactly you’re looking to purchase, there are things to consider, like cost, quality, and shipping. Potential buyers who want more quality products with solid customer service may want to stick with the Amazon or Walmart apps.

Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and Nextdoor may work for those needing something local that’s incredibly cheap. If you have time to wait, then Wish may be enough. Managing expectations is key to having the best shopping experience across these apps.