The OnePlus Watch 2R is an excellent budget smartwatch with an impressive battery life, good build quality, and solid performance. It also allows you to customize it with any standard 22mm watch band. So, if you're unhappy with the stock strap or need extras to match different aspects of your lifestyle, there are a wide variety of options on the market. Here are our top picks to get you started.

Best overall Archer Silicone Strap Available in 15 exciting colors, the Archer Silicone Strap is an excellent choice for the OnePlus Watch 2R. It uses a quick-release mechanism, making the installation and removal a breeze, and its silicone construction is comfortable, washable, and waterproof. You also get a durable stainless-steel buckle that has a long lifespan. Plus, it's reasonably priced. $17 at Amazon

Premium pick Barton Leather Strap If you're looking to add a touch of leather sophistication to your OnePlus Watch 2R, the Barton Leather Strap is the perfect choice. Made from genuine leather, it comes in dozens of variants with different strap and buckle colors. Over time, it develops a lovely patina, enhancing the classic and elegant feel of your smartwatch. The strap is also quite breathable, but it doesn't play well with water. $48 at Amazon

Best value Avod Nylon Strap For those who value functionality and affordability, the Avod Nylon Strap is a smart choice. Available in a two-pack, it offers excellent value for the money and is great for sports, workouts, and other physically-intensive activities. The band is breathable, durable, and lightweight. With quick-release pins for easy installation and a choice of over a dozen color combinations, it's a practical and stylish option for budget-conscious buyers. $12 at Amazon

Spigen Modern Fit $22 $30 Save $8 The Spigen Modern Fit is a fantastic stainless steel band for the OnePlus Watch 2R that looks sleek and has a matte finish. It also uses quick-release pins for easy installation and a metal clasp for secure closure. The company ships a tool kit to help adjust the size of the band. Moreover, you can choose between silver and black colors to match the Watch 2R. $22 at Amazon $30 at Spigen

Lamshaw Nylon Sports Strap The Lamshaw Nylon Sports Strap is stylish and built to last. With a variety of seven vibrant colors, you can easily find a strap that complements your personal style. Designed for active lifestyles, this nylon band is perfect for sports and intense workouts. Its breathable and lightweight material ensures comfort even during the most demanding activities. The convenient hook-and-loop clasp provides a secure fit, keeping your watch firmly in place. $22 at Amazon

TenCloud Metal Band If you're not a fan of link-style metal bands, this fine mesh band from TenCloud may catch your fancy. It's made from stainless steel and available in a single black color, which looks sleek. It's also breathable and feels comfortable on your wrist. In other highlights, the TenCloud Metal Band features an adjustable buckle for different wrist sizes and quick-release pins for easy installation. $12 at Amazon

Wocci Ventilated Watch Band The Wocci Ventilated Watch Band is an excellent choice for those seeking a durable and comfortable Fluororubber strap for their OnePlus Watch 2R. Unlike silicone, fluororubber bands offer a longer lifespan. The Wocci band not only looks and feels fantastic, but also provides excellent breathability, ensuring comfort during workouts and everyday wear. Its stainless steel buckle adds an extra layer of durability, while the wide range of 20 color options allows you to personalize your watch to match your style. $21 at Amazon

Annefit Leather Watch Strap On a budget? The Annefit Leather Watch Strap offers fantastic value without compromising on quality. Priced at just $12, this genuine leather band features perforations for breathability and a durable stainless steel buckle. The quick-release spring bars make installation simple, allowing you to swap straps to match your style effortlessly. With ten color options to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect band for your OnePlus Watch 2R. $12 at Amazon

Isabake Silicone Band The Isabake Silicone Band is an affordable alternative to the stock OnePlus Watch 2R band. It's available in eight colors and is reasonably durable. It also feels comfortable and has a stainless steel buckle to keep the smartwatch secure to your wrist. Additionally, the quick-release pins, which allow you to change the band without any tools, take the pain out of the installation and removal process. $12 at Amazon

Your Watch 2R deserves the best bands

Thanks to the support for standard watch bands, there is no shortage of high-quality straps for the Watch 2R. You can pick any 22mm watch band, and it will work with your smartwatch seamlessly.

Our top pick is the Archer Silicone Strap, which is available in tons of colors and has quick-release pins for easy installation. It's also waterproof, so you can wash it without damaging it, and the stainless steel buckle keeps your smartwatch secure.

If you want something more premium, the Barton Leather Strap is the perfect choice. It's well-built, made from genuine leather, comes in dozens of variants, and it's also breathable.

Value-conscious buyers will appreciate the two-pack of Avod Nylon Strap. It's reasonably priced and quite durable, and you also get quite a few color options.

In other options, folks who prefer metal bands will like the Spigen Modern Fit and the TenCloud Metal Band, both of which are well-made and constructed from stainless steel for durability.