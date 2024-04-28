The OnePlus Watch 2 is a significant improvement over its predecessor. It ticks a lot of the right boxes, from its impressive battery life to high-quality hardware, making it one of the best smartwatches available. Its big 1.43-inch AMOLED display is bright and vibrant and is also covered by durable sapphire crystal.

But if you want complete peace of mind, a dedicated screen protector is a good investment and an additional protective layer over the sapphire crystal. These handpicked screen guards will help you get started.

Skinomi TechSkin for OnePlus Watch 2 Best overall With Skinomi’s TechSkin, you're not just getting a TPU film protector for the OnePlus Watch 2 — you're getting peace of mind. Its self-healing design and maximum screen coverage make it a hassle-free choice. With six screen protectors in one pack, there's enough to cover any installation mishaps with plenty of spares for the future. $10 at Amazon

Puccy Glass Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 2 Premium pick If you prefer the durability of tempered glass protectors, the Puccy Glass Screen Protector is a reliable option. It offers excellent protection against everyday mishaps, and its oleophobic coating resists fingerprint smudges to maintain the Watch 2's pristine look. The Puccy screen protector also doesn't compromise on touch response or display clarity, ensuring a seamless user experience. With three screen protectors in each pack, you'll have enough to last the smartwatch’s lifetime. $13 at Amazon

Aemus Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 2 Best value $8 $9 Save $1 This budget offering from Aemus is an excellent alternative to our best overall pick and perfect for anyone who wants to save a few bucks. It’s also made from TPU material and features self-healing abilities. Each Aemus Screen Protector pack contains six TPU film protectors for the Watch 2. But unlike the Skinomi TechSkin, it doesn’t seem to use a liquid application method for installation. $8 at Amazon

IQShield Matte Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 2 If you aren't a fan of the glossy finish of the OnePlus Watch 2 display, you can go with this IQShield offering to get a matte finish. The matte finish will also help reduce glare when you are viewing the smartwatch under direct sunlight or in a brightly lit space. And the company includes an oleophobic coating to stop smudges from piling up. $10 at Amazon

DeltaShield Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 2 DeltaShield’s OnePlus Watch 2 screen protector is another excellent TPU film that offers maximum display coverage. The TPU-based protector also has self-healing properties, allowing it to recover from minor blemishes. Other features include an oleophobic coating to keep the fingerprints away and a wet install support for bubble-free application. All in all, the DeltaShield Screen Protector will keep your smartwatch safe from bumps, scrapes, and scratches. $10 at Amazon

Suoman Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 2 The Souman Screen Protector is a bit different from our other recommendations as it is made of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) material, which is a type of plastic used as a glass substitute. Although it’s not as protective as a regular glass protector, it still offers reasonable scratch, dent, and blemish protection. The company has also included an oleophobic coating and a black border for the smartwatch bezels. $10 at Amazon

Skinomi MatteSkin for OnePlus Watch 2 Skinomi makes high-quality screen protectors, and its MatteSkin offering is no exception. It’s equally good as the company’s TechSkin, which is our best overall recommendation, but unlike the TechSkin, the MatteSkin, as the name suggests, uses a matte finish for anti-glare properties. Otherwise, you get the same scratch resistance, self-healing, and maximum coverage. Plus, there is a lifetime warranty and six protectors in each pack. $10 at Amazon

IQShield Clear Film for OnePlus Watch 2 Besides its impressive matte screen protector, IQShield offers a clear version with a glossy finish. Made from TPU material, it shares many of the same features found in other TPU-based offerings, such as self-healing and anti-scratch properties. You also get a lifetime replacement warranty for any issues, and the company ships six screen protectors in each pack. Another benefit of choosing the IQShield Clear Film is that touch response and display clarity are maintained. $10 at Amazon

Beukei Screen Protector for OnePlus Watch 2 This tempered glass screen protector from Beukei is a good alternative to our premium pick. It costs less than $9 and comes with three glass protectors in each pack. It offers superior scratch resistance and protection against abrasions, bumps, and dents. Like other glass protectors, it doesn’t impact the display clarity and doesn’t develop any yellow color. Lastly, there is an oleophobic coating. $9 at Amazon

Essential OnePlus Watch 2 screen protectors

Smartwatch displays are at significant risk of scratches and scrapes since accidental bumps happen during daily life. You can protect your smartwatch from these blemishes with a high-quality screen protector.

Skinomi’s TeckSkin is an excellent option for the OnePlus Watch 2. It offers maximum display coverage and can protect it from scratches. Moreover, the TPU material's self-healing nature allows it to recover from minor abrasions.

But if you are a fan of tempered glass protectors, Puccy’s offering is more suitable. It’s slightly more expensive than TPU films, but glass protectors offer superior scratch resistance. You can also consider the Beukei Screen Protector in case of budget constraints.

Lastly, the Aemus Screen Protector is a great value pick. The reasonable pack comes with six screen protectors, and you get reasonable protection against scratches and scrapes. Like the Skinomi TechSkin, it also has self-healing properties.