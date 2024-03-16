Chances are you've found your way to this article because you just bought one or are planning to soon. You've probably also noticed after a simple online search that there aren't a lot of third-party watchbands explicitly advertising their OnePlus Watch 2 compatibility. But don't worry — the Watch 2 is compatible with any 22mm quick-release band, so there's actually an endless list of options for the smartwatch. To help narrow the search, this list includes the best options for your new Android smartwatch .

The OnePlus Watch 2 is finally out, and overall, we're impressed. We weren't the biggest fans of OnePlus's first smartwatch, but this new iteration has made several improvements. From its stellar battery life to its beautiful design, the OnePlus Watch 2 has a lot to offer.

If the Barton leather watchband is not rugged-looking enough for you, check out Hepsun's cuff band. It's definitely more casual, and it's less expensive, too. What's more, this genuine leather band uses stainless steel metal clasps that let you change bands quickly and easily. Above all, the band's vintage vibe is appealing, and it's water and sweat-resistant. There are multiple neutral colors available, so feel free to snag more than one.

For a splash of color, check out Qimela's nylon braided bands. They come in solid colors, too, but we're partial to the rainbow bands. Whatever you choose, it's nice to know that the nylon is made from recycled material. But don't worry — it's not stiff or scratchy on the skin. On the contrary, it's quite soft. Even better, these bands are washable, so you can sweat as much as you want.

Ritche's watchband feels more substantial than other silicone varieties. It's completely waterproof, and that includes the stainless still buckle. The band is super secure, too, thanks to the extra rubber loops that prevent the band from slipping around — perfect for swimmers. Regarding aesthetics, Ritche's watchband comes in over two dozen colors. So, why not buy more than one?

Moran's watchband may be simple-looking, but that's what we like about it. The stainless steel variety is available in several colors, including rose gold and blue. Moran also states that these steel mesh bands are breathable as well as sweat and water-resistant. So, if you lead an active lifestyle, that's good news. Overall, this watchband is ideal for daily wear and tear.

Spigen is pretty much a household name these days. Their screen protectors and phone cases are top-notch, so it's no shock that Spigen's Stainless Steel Band sports the same quality. We love the matte finish, and its quick-release design makes for an easy installation. And if the band feels too big or small, simply remove as many links as you need for a more comfortable fit.

Do you like to accessorize on a near-daily basis? If so, Tobfit's silicone bands might suit your style. First off, there are several color sets to choose from, and each pack includes six bands. These sets are usually on sale, too, but even when they're not, they're still a great deal. The TPU silicone feels soft yet durable, and the bands easily adjust to most wrist sizes.

Barton's top-grain leather watchband exudes style and quality. Its quick-release mechanism makes it easy to take on and off, which is convenient if you like switching your bands to match outfits. Also, some leather bands feel rough or hard on the underside, but Barton's is soft to the touch. Sure, it's more expensive than your average synthetic variety. However, it's worth the premium price.

Archer's canvas watch strap makes your smartwatch's cold, impersonal appearance feel more natural. It is also soft and fairly flexible, so it should fit most wrists. But don't mistake that softness for weakness; the band's tight stitching won't tear or fray. And since it is available in multiple colors, you'll likely find one or three that suit your style.

All bands on deck

Yep. There are a lot of Oneplus Watch 2 bands on the market. It can be overwhelming, but it can also be fun. Truthfully, we love to accessorize our tech. It makes everything from watches to computers feel more personal. In a world seeped in AI, VR, and all sorts of other techie acronyms, it's nice to find a little reality, and sometimes all it takes is a new watchband.

Archer's canvas watch strap takes the top spot mainly because of its looks and durability. It's a rugged yet comfortable band that will give the Watch 2 a vintage look. It will almost feel as though you're wearing an analog timepiece. The quick-release straps are simple to use, so purchasing a few of these bands can be fun to switch them up once in a while. Variety is the spice of life, right?

And when it comes to variety, don't forget about the best value pick from Tobfit. For a low price, you get six silicone bands and a load of color options. The soft but tough silicone is offset by a metal buckle that matches the band's color. For a wallet-friendly price, you'll enjoy a variety, ideal for those of us who enjoy accessorizing our outfits.

For a more premium pick, consider Barton's leather band. It's the good stuff, made of top-grain leather. The band is comfortable enough for all-day wear and provides the softness that only genuine leather can offer. And while it's one of our more expensive picks, the price isn't outrageous, considering the quality.

But if stainless steel is more your thing, you can't go wrong with Spigen's band. Its matte finish keeps smudges at bay and adds some class to your OnePlus Watch 2. Moreover, this band is as durable as it is adjustable; just use the included tool kit to change the size.