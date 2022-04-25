We'll help you sense of OnePlus's lineup and which of its phones is still worth buying.

For quite a few years, not too long ago, OnePlus was the preferred choice of plenty of in-the-know Android die-hards. The company was known for building great phones that cost much less than comparable offerings from rivals like Samsung while offering unique features like physical alert toggles and pop-up selfie cameras.

More recently, though, OnePlus's prices have been steadily creeping upward as quality relative to the competition has, in most ways, plateaued. Oppo-inspired software tweaks have also rubbed many customers the wrong way.

Long story short, OnePlus phones are harder to recommend than they used to be. Still, if you're in the market for one, here are your best choices right now.

Editors choice 1. OnePlus 10 Pro 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's newest flagship. It's our favorite OnePlus phone you can buy right now. It's got excellent hardware quality with a very cool texture on the back panel and a camera bump molded from ceramic. It's also got a fantastic 120Hz display, long-lasting battery life, and super-fast 65-watt charging (in the US — it's even faster in other markets at 80 watts). All that being said, we don't think it's one of the better phones you can buy right now. For $900, its software is frequently annoying, the phone offers no rated water resistance (unless you buy through T-Mobile), and its hit-or-miss camera frequently disappoints. There's also OnePlus's lackluster update commitment to contend with. At a promised three OS updates and four years of security patches, the $900 OnePlus 10 Pro is a bit behind Google's Pixel 6 series and even farther behind most Samsung phones — including ones that cost a fraction of what the 10 Pro does. If you're dead-set on a OnePlus phone and want the fanciest one available, though, this is it. Read More Specifications Storage: 128GB

128GB CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory: 8GB

8GB Operating System: Oxygen OS 12.1 (based on Android 12)

Oxygen OS 12.1 (based on Android 12) Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Ports: USB Type-C (3.1 Gen1)

USB Type-C (3.1 Gen1) Display (Size, Resolution): 6.7" 3216×1440, 120Hz (LTPO)

6.7" 3216×1440, 120Hz (LTPO) Camera (Front): 32MP (fixed-focus IMX615)

32MP (fixed-focus IMX615) Cameras (Rear): 48MP f/1.8 primary, 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 8MP f/2.4 telephoto

48MP f/1.8 primary, 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 8MP f/2.4 telephoto Price: $900

$900 Connectivity: Sub-6GHz 5G (no mmWave), Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Sub-6GHz 5G (no mmWave), Up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions: 163 × 73.9 × 8.55 mm

163 × 73.9 × 8.55 mm Colors: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest

Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest Weight: 201 g

201 g Charging: 65W wired (in the US, 80W in other markets); 50W wireless

65W wired (in the US, 80W in other markets); 50W wireless IP rating: No (unlocked); IP68 (T-Mobile) Pros Excellent display

All-day-and-then-some battery life

Strong performance Cons No rated water resistance on the unlocked model

Camera performance is hit-or-miss

Update prospects aren't great Buy This Product OnePlus 10 Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at OnePlus

Best value 2. OnePlus Nord N200 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want a OnePlus and don't want to spend a lot, the Nord N200 is your go-to. It embodies much of the ethos that won OnePlus so many fans in its early days: it's a well-built device with decent performance for not a lot of cash. Its 90Hz 1080p display is excellent for a phone under $300, its battery can go for days, and even though it's all plastic, it feels more premium than many phones around the same price. Camera performance is about how you'd expect from a budget phone, though, and the N200 lacks some trademark OnePlus features like the alert slider and crazy charging speeds. It's also still on Android 11, though OnePlus has pledged it'll get Android 12 eventually, plus security patches through June 2024. Read More Specifications Storage: 64GB

64GB CPU: Snapdragon 480

Snapdragon 480 Memory: 4GB

4GB Operating System: Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11

Android 11 with Oxygen OS 11 Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Camera (Front): 16MP

16MP Cameras (Rear): 13MP primary, 2MP macro, 2MP depth/monochrome

13MP primary, 2MP macro, 2MP depth/monochrome Price: $240

$240 Dimensions: 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3 mm

163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3 mm Display: 6.49-inch 1080 x 2400 LCD, 90Hz

6.49-inch 1080 x 2400 LCD, 90Hz Weight: 189 g

189 g Connectivity: USB-C (2.0)

USB-C (2.0) Colors: Blue Quantum

Blue Quantum Charging: 18W

18W IP rating: No Pros 1080p, 90Hz display is great for the price

Very good battery life

Looks and feels more expensive than it is Cons No alert slider or crazy-fast charging

Occasional performance hiccups

Cameras are mediocre at best Buy This Product OnePlus Nord N200 Shop at Amazon Shop at OnePlus

3. OnePlus 9 Pro 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If the OnePlus 10 Pro doesn't speak to you — or if you don't want to drop 900 bucks on your next phone — the OnePlus 9 Pro is still available. It's a year old now, but it's supposed to get OS updates through spring 2024 (that should cover up to Android 14) and security patches a year longer. There are some advantages here other than price, too. There are two trim levels for the OnePlus 9 Pro: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That lesser variant never made it to the US, though, and the 12/256 version is going for $799 — which means it's $100 cheaper than the 10 Pro and has both more memory and more storage. The unlocked version also comes with IP-rated water resistance; only the T-Mobile 10 Pro has that. I can't think of who, specifically, I'd tell to buy a OnePlus 9 Pro. It's not a bad phone, but it's also not an especially impressive one — and it'll only be supported until 2025. There are better ways to spend $800. Read More Specifications Storage: 256GB

256GB CPU: Snapdragon 888

Snapdragon 888 Memory: 12GB

12GB Battery: 4,500mAh

4,500mAh Display (Size, Resolution): 6.7" 1440p OLED, 120Hz

6.7" 1440p OLED, 120Hz Camera (Front): 16MP f/2.4

16MP f/2.4 Cameras (Rear): 48MP f/1.8 primary; 8MP f/2.4 telephoto; 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide; 2MP f/2.4 monochrome

48MP f/1.8 primary; 8MP f/2.4 telephoto; 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide; 2MP f/2.4 monochrome Dimensions: 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm

163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm Weight: 197 g

197 g IP rating: IP68

IP68 Price: $799

$799 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi (dual-band, up to Wi-Fi 6), 5G (including mmWave in US)

Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi (dual-band, up to Wi-Fi 6), 5G (including mmWave in US) Colors: Morning Mist, Pine Green

Morning Mist, Pine Green Charging: 65W wired, 50W wireless

65W wired, 50W wireless Operating System: OxygenOS 12 over Android 12 Buy This Product OnePlus 9 Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at OnePlus

4. OnePlus 9 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon In many ways, the OnePlus 9, now available for $599, gives the similarly priced Pixel 6 a run for its money. With a Snapdragon 888 and eight gigs of RAM, the performance out of the OnePlus 9 is great, and its 120Hz display beats the Pixel's 90Hz panel. It's got the same update commitment as the 9 Pro, too: OS updates through spring 2024 (2025 for security patches). But that update timeline falls short of Google's: the Pixel 6 will get Android updates until fall 2024 and security updates until late 2026. Its cameras aren't nearly as good as the Pixel's, either. You can also find the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for the same $599 pretty frequently. Like most of OnePlus's phones, the 9 isn't bad — it's just outclassed pretty handily by the competition. If it's exactly what you're after, you'll probably like it fine. Just look into alternatives like the ones mentioned above before you pull the trigger. Read More Specifications Storage: 128 GB

128 GB CPU: Snapdragon 888

Snapdragon 888 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 11 with Oxygen OS

Android 11 with Oxygen OS Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Display (Size, Resolution): 6.55-inch

6.55-inch Camera (Front): 16 MP

16 MP Cameras (Rear): 48 MP primary, 50 MP ultrawide, 2 MP monochrome

48 MP primary, 50 MP ultrawide, 2 MP monochrome Dimensions: 160x74.2x8.7mm

160x74.2x8.7mm Colors: Astral Black, Winter Mist

Astral Black, Winter Mist Price: $599

$599 Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G sub-6GHz (T-Mobile and Verizon)

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G sub-6GHz (T-Mobile and Verizon) Weight: 192g

192g Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless

65W wired, 15W wireless IP rating: No (unlocked); IP68 (T-Mobile) Pros Trademark OnePlus display quality

Snappy performance

That great alert slider Cons Camera can fudge details in less than ideal light

Color OS isn't great

Plastic frame Buy This Product OnePlus 9 Shop at Amazon Shop at OnePlus

Truth be told, we're not overly enthusiastic about any of these phones. OnePlus's prices have risen over the years, and the quality of its devices just hasn't kept pace. Its approach to software has also changed in ways we don't like — OxygenOS 12.1 is obnoxious compared to the OnePlus software of yesteryear.

The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus Nord N200 do both have a lot of the traits we loved about OnePlus's best phones in the past: each has snappy performance relative to its price tier, above-average build quality, and a superb screen. (Even the Nord's 1080p 90Hz display is better than what you'll find in most similarly priced phones.) They're not the best phones you can get for the money, but if you're set on OnePlus, there's a lot to like about each. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro both have a couple of years of software support left in them, too, and cost considerably less than the 10 Pro while still offering relatively premium hardware.

Before buying any OnePlus phone in the near future, though, you'd do well to wait and see how the newly official Nord N20 pans out. It offers impressive specs for its sub-$300 price, including a Snapdragon 695, 6GB of RAM, and a 1080p OLED display. It also ships with Android 11, though — so its software is out of date out of the box.

If you're open to options from other manufacturers, check out our list of the best Android phones you can get right now — or, if you're on a budget, our picks for the best budget phones.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Taylor Kerns (1163 Articles Published) Taylor was a phone nerd long before joining Android Police in 2018. He currently carries a Pixel 6 Pro, which he uses mostly to take pictures of his dogs. More From Taylor Kerns