Summary It's a bit tough to find OnePlus phone deals, as there are only three retailers that sell the brand.

However, it is still possible to get a good deal through price discounts, trade-in deals, or special offers on accessories when bundling.

The best time to buy a OnePlus phone is when you can find deals, such as during back-to-school sales or big shopping events like Black Friday.

While OnePlus offers surprisingly good phones for the price, it's a bit on the tougher side to find OnePlus phone deals. There are only three retailers that actually sell the brand, one of which is OnePlus directly, meaning the pickings are slim when it comes to getting a OnePlus phone on sale. However, it's still possible to get a good deal on one, whether it be through price discounts, trade-in deals, or even special offers on accessories when you bundle.

Their flagship models including the recent OnePlus 11 and previous generation OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T models are up for grabs in these deals, and you can even get the Nord N30 for upwards of 50% off if you're willing to jump carriers. So if you're after the best OnePlus phone deals today, the list of available offers may be small, but you'll find them all right here.

Best OnePlus 11 deals

Amazon Unfortunately, Amazon doesn't have any deals on the OnePlus 11 right now, but that may change in the coming weeks/months. Labor Day is just around the corner, and with fall kicking off it's only a matter of time until Black Friday hits. $700 at Amazon $800 at Amazon

Best Buy Best Buy actually has a deal right now on the OnePlus 11, but it requires activation and sign up with either AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or Google Fi. Depending on which carrier you choose, you could get up to $200 off the OnePlus 11. $700 at Best Buy $800 at Best Buy

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Going direct through OnePlus, there isn't any price drops to take advantage of. However, they do have a few deals running that aren't too bad. For starters, if you bundle the OnePlus 11 with select accessories, you'll get 50% off the latter as part of the deal. They do also offer a student discount which takes 15% off the phone. $700 at OnePlus

Best OnePlus 10 Pro deals

Amazon $450 $550 Save $100 There's only one deal available at Amazon right now, and its taking 17% off the Volcanic Black model of the OnePlus 10 Pro. At just under $100 off, it's not a terrible deal on an otherwise solid mid-ranged phone. $450 at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus As with the OnePlus 11, there are no direct discounts on the OnePlus 10 Pro at this time. The same offers, included the 50% off add-on accessories and 15% student discount, are available though. $800 at OnePlus

Best OnePlus 10T deals

Amazon $490 $700 Save $210 The 256GB Moonstone Black model of the OnePlus 10T is getting a solid 30% discount at Amazon, which actually beats its lowest price from the retailer by a slight margin. If you don't mind the color, this is a great deal to go for. $490 at Amazon

Best Buy $400 $700 Save $300 You can get the 256GB Moonstone Black OnePlus 10T for $400 if you activate it with one of the major carriers through Best Buy. It's an even better price than Amazon, but requires signing up for a service which adds a bit to the total cost. $400 at Best Buy

Source: OnePlus OnePlus $420 $650 Save $230 For the absolute best price, OnePlus is the place to go to. They're taking 35% off the 128GB model and bringing it down to just $420, and 33% off the 256GB option for a discounted $500 price tag. Amazon beats the 245GB pricing slightly, but you won't find a better price on the 128GB option. $420 at OnePlus

Best OnePlus Nord N30 deals

Amazon Amazon unfortunately doesn't have any deals on OnePlus' budget-friendly Nord N30, but that could change in the coming weeks with Labor Day around the bend. $300 at Amazon

Best Buy As with Best Buy's offer on the OnePlus 11, the Nord N30 is also on sale if you activate with a carrier. You can actually get it for half price, paying just $150 for this cheap little phone, if you activate a line with one of the viable major carriers. $300 at Best Buy

Source: OnePlus OnePlus OnePlus doesn''t have any direct discounts on the Nord N30, but as with the rest of their store, they are offering up to $230 with qualifying trade-ins, a Back to School discount of 15%, and a coupon that takes $30 off any order $300 or more. $300 at OnePlus

Are OnePlus phones any good?

For the most part, yes OnePlus phones are actually good, even if they are a bit on the simpler side. They don't feature much of the higher end tech that say Samsung or Apple include in their devices, but they're both powerful and reliable enough to serve as a substitute to these expensive alternatives. While you may not always see their flagship models on top of many best phones lists out there right now, their Nord N30 is one of the best budget phones you can go with, making an excellent alternative to phones like the Pixel 6a or Pixel 7a.

OnePlus phones perform well in some areas, and lack in others. They tend to have excellent battery life, and feature hardware that punches well above its weight for the price. However, the design is rather simple and lacking in more versatile features such as wireless charging. The performance alone can also be a bit inconsistent depending on the model you go with, and the cameras, while serviceable, lack the quality and clarity of competing phones. That all said, if you go into a OnePlus phone expecting a device that works well overall, but doesn't shoot for the moon, you'll be more than happy.

When is the best time to buy a OnePlus phone?

While the best OnePlus phones tend to be less expensive than their Google or Samsung counterparts. the best time to buy them is when you can find deals. Right now, back-to-schools sales aren't hard to come across, and it may be a good time to look.

Of course with big shopping events like Black Friday getting closer and closer, we wouldn't be surprised to see OnePlus devices hit even better deals — especially since they often launch their new flagship very early in the year.