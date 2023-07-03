As a way to enrich the user experience and possibly win over Apple enthusiasts, OnePlus has incorporated iPad-like features in this device, in addition to peculiar elements for integration with OnePlus phones . Given all these, we imagine that you, an owner, would be impressed with this tablet and want to safeguard it from all harm. That’s why we’ve curated a list of the best protectors to safeguard your tablet’s most prominent and vulnerable part — its screen!

After many years of producing smartphones, OnePlus has boldly stepped foot in the tablet market. With the release of the OnePlus Pad , it intends to make a grand entrance and capture attention. While this first-gen device isn’t necessarily flawless, it embodies the “flagship experience for less” that OnePlus is known for, alongside other little perks that make it one of the best Android tablets . But there’s more to it than that.

This tempered glass guard has a hardness rating of 9H, meaning it’s perfectly capable of protecting your Pad’s screen against scratches, scrapes, and bumps. But the best part is that it does this without messing with the clarity and responsiveness of your display. This screen protector is also resistant to smudges and sweat marks thanks to its upgraded Oleophobic coating. And it comes in a two-pack, giving you an extra protector if needed.

Crafted from super-tough 9H-hard tempered glass, the Ratesell screen guard offers top-grade protection against scratches and high-impact drops, while maintaining your display's original quality and sensitivity. It features an oleophobic anti-fingerprint coating, which ensures it's always clean and smudge-free. Plus, it fits the OnePlus Pad's screen precisely, with the selfie camera cutout being on point. Furthermore, its edges are 2.5D-rounded to foster smooth swiping across the corners of your display.

The atFoliX screen protector has a 4H-hard TPU film that does a decent job safeguarding your display from scuffs, scrapes, and dents. It features an anti-reflective matte finish, which improves the readability of your display under bright light. And being a non-glass protector, applying it bubble-free is straightforward and effortless. However, the only drawback to this protector is the long period (over a month) the company takes to transport it to you.

Although Supershieldz is popular for its high-quality, affordable tempered glass guards, the company also produces PET films of similar merit. A great example is the OnePlus Pad screen protector, a scratch-resistant, matte film that provides true edge-to-edge coverage of your display without meddling with clarity and responsiveness. And considering it comes as a pack of three protectors for under $10, you get to taste the ‘value for money’ Supershieldz is known for.

Skinomi has long been a household name in the screen protector industry, and this prominence is a result of its superb TPU films. This time, for the OnePlus Pad, it’s come up with a self-healing, anti-glare protector, which incorporates a military-grade polymer for top-level protection against scratches and scuffs. While it may be slightly costlier than other options for the OnePlus Pad, it justifies its price with sheer excellence.

Orzero makes excellent screen protectors, and its OnePlus Pad offering is no exception. Crafted from first-rate tempered glass with precision and durability in mind, it provides unmatched damage protection without tinkering with display quality and sensitivity. With a matte surface finish, it fosters a smooth touching experience and eliminates unsightly reflections. In addition, this screen guard comes with the necessary installation tools, so you can apply it very conveniently.

Why your OnePlus Pad needs a screen protector

While OnePlus devices are not particularly known for their strength or resilience, the OnePlus Pad has managed to impress us. As shown in the JerryRigEverything durability test, it's evident that OnePlus's Pad just might be the company's toughest device yet. And when compared to tablets from brands like Apple and Samsung, it holds its own admirably in the battle of toughness. So why do you still need a screen protector?

Although the OnePlus Pad successfully endured Zack's rigorous strength assessment, including the notorious bend test, we did learn something important: its screen is not impervious to scratches. So, if you plan on carrying yours in a bag along with considerably hard objects like keys, you'll need that extra layer of protection. Also, in the event that you drop your device from a substantial height, the screen protector will suffice to keep it unscathed.

Reinforcing your tablet's 11.61-inch display

The OnePlus Pad boasts a stunning 11.61-inch HDR10+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It's surely a pretty display, complemented by the perfectly-sized bezels that surround it to create an impressive visual experience. Naturally, one would be dazzled and immediately want to throw on a screen protector to preserve its beauty. However, due to the little time this tab has spent on the market and its limited popularity, there aren't many compatible screen protectors available.

Nonetheless, from the few options accessible, you can still find an excellent one that matches your preferences — be it tempered glass, TPU, or PET film. For instance, among our recommendations, the Orzero screen guard stands out as an exceptional tempered glass shield. It effectively safeguards your device without compromising the display's functionality, and it's easy to install. Following closely in terms of quality are the Ratesell and zZjoOoj tempered glass protectors.

Coming to the aspect of TPU films, the Skinomi Matte screen shield entirely dominates. It fits the OnePlus Pad's screen perfectly, appearing nearly invisible to the naked eye. In addition to its sleek appearance, it offers aesthetically appealing features such as self-healing and anti-glare properties. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that atFoliX's TPU film boasts similar characteristics but comes at a much higher price. As for PET films, the highly proficient Supershieldz protector stands out as an affordable choice and is currently the only competitor in its category.