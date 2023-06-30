Marking OnePlus's first foray into the increasingly robust Android tablet market, the OnePlus Pad was a pleasant surprise in our review of the OnePlus Pad . Priced just a bit above the iconic iPad, it offers an above-average Android tablet experience at a reasonable price and with remarkable durability . While it's not perfect (few devices are), our only consistent gripe was the large and oddly placed camera bump. However, as you might guess, the right case can mitigate that issue for the most part. Do keep in mind, though, there aren't a ton of cases available yet, since it's a brand-new release and has seen a bit of a soft launch so far.

Sticking with OEM accessories can be a great idea, especially if you want to absolutely guarantee precision engineering and top-of-the-line construction. In that light, the original OnePlus Folio Case is a great choice, even though it's slightly overpriced for its simplicity. Unfortunately, it's only available in green at the moment.

They don't get much simpler than the Arvok Laptop Sleeve. Its Neoprene construction means it's as durable as any padded laptop or tablet sleeve, and it also does OK at resisting water like light rain or spray (although it's not waterproof). The 11.6-inch version is the perfect size for the OnePlus Pad, and there are several bright colors to choose from.

The PUN-PL-PAD1 from Armor-X's PUN series is a great example of the slightly weird and wholly rugged cases the company tends to make. Its dependable strap, durable kickstand, raised bezel, and shockproof construction make it one of the most heavy-duty options out there. Plus, it's not even terribly expensive, especially for how much protection it offers.

A rugged frame with soft TPU and resilient hard plastic come together in the DWayBox Slim Folio to keep your shiny, metal tablet in one piece and free from damage. Its combination of a colored frame and transparent back panel gives it a little more visually interesting two-tone appearance than most other cases.

The OnePlus Pad looks great, so you might not want to cover it up at all. To prevent damage without hiding its premium finish, get Zeking's clear case. On top of preventing scratches and dings, it helps keep fingerprints in check, which was one of the few recurring complaints we had about this fantastic tablet.

The OEM OnePlus keyboard case works great but is prohibitively expensive for some people. Those people should consider picking up this one from Foluu, which isn't exactly identical to the OnePlus model but comes pretty close. With a sturdy kickstand, reliable connectivity, and long battery life, it helps turn your new tablet into a de facto laptop.

With so few matted cases for the OnePlus Pad on the market, consider getting a device-agnostic sleeve like this one from Kayond. The outer canvas layer comes in a few stylish patterns, with the inner layers protecting from moisture and damage. Plus, there's plenty of space inside for accessories.

There are a few great reasons to opt for Sonigra's PU leather folio to keep your OnePlus Pad safe. Chiefly, it's slim, light, and reasonably protective. It also comes in a number of bright colors and fun patterns, and most versions are as affordable as tablet cases get.

There are only a few dedicated keyboard cases for the OnePlus Pad so far, and the high-end model from OnePlus itself is (unsurprisingly) the best. Its robust connectivity, premium craftsmanship, and minimalist design are hard to top. The only downside is that it's remarkably expensive for something that provides only middling protection levels.

The form-fitting Poetic TurtleSkin has a few things going for it. For one, it provides plenty of protection thanks to its thick silicone material, which also makes it especially easy to keep your hands on. Most importantly for everyday use, though, it effectively smooths out the ergonomic hassle of the OnePlus Pad's camera bump.

Where are all the popular OnePlus Pad tablet cases?

The OnePlus Pad's launch has been a bit slow, to say the least. The initial "blind sale" preorder offer lets prospective buyers reserve one for $100 without knowing the full price, which is an interesting move. Though, now that it's gone through an actual preorder and launch, it still hasn't gotten a ton of press, and the most prominent case manufacturers have left it somewhat by the wayside. So you won't find most of our frequent contenders for Best Cases here.

Which cases are best?

With that out of the way, there are some high-quality options worth considering. If you're cool with the high cost, the OEM keyboard case directly from OnePlus will turn your tablet into a typing powerhouse (11-inch display notwithstanding, of course). The Foluu keyboard folio offers similar functionality at a third of the price, but it's clearly a step below in terms of fit and finish.

If you don't need an attached keyboard, there's a decent variety of good options. Sonigra makes a low-cost folio case from synthetic leather in several colors and patterns, and DWayBox's two-tone designs are also pretty nice-looking. As far as protection and grip go, the Poetic Turtleskin is among the best, although we wish it had a kickstand.

If you're looking for something to carry your OnePlus Pad in but still intend to use it au natural, both Kayond and Arvok offer high-quality laptop sleeves in the perfect size. The Kayond looks more stylish and has more space, while the Arvok is slimmer and more form-fitting.