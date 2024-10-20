The first purchase you should make after buying a new tablet is a case. Without protection, tablets are vulnerable to scratches, cracked screens, dents, and more damage through falls and daily wear. And since most tablets, including the OnePlus Pad 2, now come with price tags over $500, the investment you make in a new tablet isn't one to be taken lightly.

The OnePlus Pad 2 isn't a particularly rugged tablet, so adding supplemental protection through a case is important. This roundup of cases for the OnePlus Pad 2 includes something for everyone, whether you need an ultra-durable shell or a lightweight, productivity-focused folio.

Cases to keep your OnePlus Pad 2 protected in 2024

Best overall Poetic TurtleSkin for OnePlus Pad 2 The Poetic TurtleSkin case may not be the prettiest, but it'll keep your tablet looking pristine with its shock-absorbing design. This silicone case protects against everyday wear and drops, with an added lip around the camera and screen to give the glass extra protection. Don't worry about it trapping heat, either, as it's designed to dissipate heat. This case does cover the tablet's speakers, but it also provides front-facing vents to reroute sound. It also, unfortunately, only comes in black. $21 at Amazon

Premium pick OnePlus Folio Case for OnePlus Pad 2 $32 $40 Save $8 If you're looking for a functional and protective first-party case, look at OnePlus's Folio Case 2. The cover can be used to prop the tablet up at either a 120- or 130-degree angle, and it's low-profile enough to be unobtrusive when slipped into a backpack or purse. However, it's not the most rugged case out there, and it may not stand up to bigger impacts. Plus, it only comes in gray. $32 at OnePlus $40 at Amazon

Best value DWaybox Case for OnePlus Pad 2 DWaybox's case keeps your OnePlus Pad 2 protected without obscuring the device color you chose. The soft TPU material feels like a cross between rubber and plastic, soft enough to apply with ease, while rugged enough to protect from drops and scrapes. The corners are also reinforced for extra durability. There might not be a lot of protection for the display glass, though, so you may want to consider a screen protector. $16 at Amazon

OnePlus Smart Keyboard for OnePlus Pad 2 $120 $150 Save $30 OnePlus's Smart Keyboard unlocks the Pad 2's full potential as a productivity tool. It connects to the tablet with an effortless magnetic click, or you can use a wireless Bluetooth connection for more flexibility. The other half of this case props the tablet up for visibility, and after you're all done, everything folds together to protect the screen and keyboard. $120 at OnePlus

DWaybox Retro Folio for OnePlus Pad 2` This folding case from DWaybox doesn't sacrifice style for function. Its PU leather comes in five cute colors (black, brown, green, blue, and red) and all feature a two-toned accent piece for a pop of visual appeal. The case offers more than just protection, though, as it can also prop up the tablet at multiple angles, and replace your wallet thanks to its extensive inner-pocket storage. $25 at Amazon

Armor-X Case for OnePlus Pad 2 The Armor-X case for the OnePlus Pad 2 protects against drops, bumps, and scrapes with its thick silicone shell. Reinforced corners and a lip around the screen add an extra layer of protection, making this an excellent choice for a child's tablet. Plus, a built-in kickstand props the tablet up for easy playing, reading, or watching. $30 at Armor-X

Do first gen OnePlus Pad cases work with the Pad 2?

The first generation OnePlus Pad has been available for over a year and a half, so you'll probably encounter more cases made for the older version of this tablet as you shop around. If there are unique colors or features you're looking for, it may be tempting to pick from the first gen's wider selection under the assumption that there's cross case compatibility between the two versions.

Unfortunately, OnePlus Pad first gen cases won't fit the Pad 2. The newer tablet's screen is about half an inch bigger than its older siblings, and this makes enough of a difference in terms of case fit. However, if no cases specifically designated for the Pad 2 catch your eye, you may have some luck with universal tablet case options. Be sure to shop in the 12+ inch category for the Pad 2.

Choosing the right case for your OnePlus Pad 2

The most important factor when choosing a new tablet case is protection for your device. This includes looking for a durable, shock-resistant material like silicone, reinforced corners and a raised lip around the screen, or a folding cover that shields the tablet's display.

All the cases included in this roundup offer protection, to varying degrees. A tablet that rarely leaves your bedside probably doesn't need much more protection than a simple hard shell case, but if you plan to take the Pad 2 on the go, the Poetic TurtleSkin case is great for its resistance to drop damage.

On the other hand, if you're a busy professional and use your tablet for note-taking and productivity purposes, propping the device up at an angle can be useful, which is why we recommend the official OnePlus Folio Case.

But if all you want is simple, lightweight protection that you don't have to pay much for, DWaybox's transparent case will get that done. It won't keep the Pad 2 safe in the event of a major fall, but should stave off the worst scratches and minor blemishes.