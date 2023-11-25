The phone has a Corning Gorilla Glass display. It’s a toughened panel that does a fine job of protecting the vibrant AMOLED display, but it’s not perfect. (The same can be said for the secondary display.) So, despite the phone's overall strengths, the displays can be susceptible to damage, but you have the power to level up with a screen protector. Although not yet supported by the majority of big brand accessory names, there are still a few notable options on the market that’ll keep your OnePlus Open's display safe and sound.

Once upon a time, folding phones were seen as a just-out-of-reach smartphone design. Today, these pocket-friendly foldables exist, and the OnePlus Open is the latest addition to this bendable brigade. It sports a lightweight, close-in-the-middle titanium and carbon fiber frame that does the folding. So, the exterior is solid, but the displays (interior or front-facing) can still be vulnerable to everyday mishaps.

New technology is always on the horizon, and this Liquid Glass Screen Protector falls into that category. The protector's cutting-edge material exhibits finite flow characteristics. It flows into and fuses with the tiny flaws in phone display glass, strengthening it with 9H resilience. Although the SiO2 suspension is undeniably advanced, fear not; it’s easy to install, and there’s even a tiny microfiber cloth to provide a polished finish.

The Damondy Front Screen Protector resists sharp-edged intrusions. Its anti-scratch, anti-bubble, and anti-fingerprint features resist most kinds of impact. Regarding the rest of the phone chassis, it’s capably safeguarded by a grip-promoting leather skin, a dressed-to-impress covering that radiates sophisticated appeal.

Quadruple camera lens protection is the name of the game. One light transparent circular glass cover provides 9H camera system protection. Scratches won’t distort your photos or blur images with smudge-y fingerprints; the anti-fingerprint coating takes care of that. And should that first tempered glass disc fail, however unlikely that seems, there are three more waiting to take its place.

It’s a screen protector. No, it’s a rugged case with an innovative hinge. It might seem like the Zofit case has identity issues, but that’s not the case’s fault. Looking closer, there’s a built-in screen protector framed by an attractively finished PC case. That glass is quite thin and manufactured from 9H materials, so it optimizes touch responsiveness while delivering impact-resistant strength, too.

Secondary screen privacy is taken care of by the YuuKeni Front Screen Protector. It blocks curious onlookers while delivering impact-blocking resilience via a panel of 9H tempered scratch-resistant glass. Other features include an anti-fingerprint coating and a bubble-free installation system. But that's not all; there's also a pair of lens protectors that rebuff scratches just like their larger screen-protecting companion.

One of the few 3-in-1 screen protection sets on this list, GZSO films don’t stop at the secondary screen. The larger self-adhesive TPU skin, with a single cutout, safeguards the foldable display. Another well-fitting layer is available to protect the secondary display, and there’s a third that installs over the rear panel. The latter member of this film-fabricated threesome has the largest cutout; it fits over and around the camera island.

Returning to the source, the OnePlus Open Protective Set is an all-around device barrier, wrapping your foldable in front-to-back armoring. The rear case frames the camera module with a tactile leatherette material. Meanwhile, the phone’s secondary screen receives protection from a scratch-resistant tempered film. Finishing the premium package, an aluminum support functions as a compact little case stand. Note: This doesn't ship until December.

Mooisvs' OnePlus Open screen protector set is a full-service option. There's a hardened glass disk that protects the camera array and a display plate that works double duty, shielding the screen. The hard-wearing display barrier is 9H tough and resistant to scratches, yet it’s perfectly transparent, touch-optimized, and gifted with oil and sweat repulsion. And, to top it all off, this selection sells as an easy-to-install two-pack.

Protect the OnePlus Open's screen

Even though the OnePlus Open is quite new, there's already a decent selection of screen protectors available. Most of these products, other than the best-value GZSO Screen Protector package, provide display shields for the secondary or front display. That’s an important distinction. Designers have clearly decided to focus on the front display because it’s exposed to the outside world and vulnerable to tumbles.

That’s hardly surprising; folding screen displays are still something of a novelty. Even though the best value product promoted here has an interior screen guard, it relies on a film protector, not a tempered glass panel.

The best-of-the-best screen protectors, so far

With that out of the way, let’s talk about the best overall screen protector — the Mooisvs screen protector two-pack. Wrapping your OnePlus Open’s front display in tempered glass is enough to earn this top accolade. Then there’s the addition of an easy-fit camera lens protector, which just serves to reinforce this distinction.

If you want to step up your OnePlus Open's screen protector game, then you'll need to weigh up the pros and cons associated with an OEM vendor. In this case, it’s OnePlus, and there are no cons worth mentioning, only the pros. This selection has a supple leatherette cover, a tempered film for the screen, and the convenience of that hands-free multimedia stand.

As mentioned above, the GZSO Screen Protector protects the entire device, utilizing a TPU skin to bend with the foldable screen. As of now, this is the only screen protector that can protect your whole phone, which obviously has its benefits.

Should none of these choices appeal, there’s a new and exciting technology waiting in the wings to impress owners of this hinged device. For the front display again, Liquid Metal is the futuristic material of choice. It’s a SiO2 compound suspended in a fluid-like state. However it works, the results are undeniable. Upon installing this screen-welding compound, your display no longer leans into glass-sandwiching territory. This is something else — the blending of two substances into a uni-panel slice of space-age display glass that just won't break or scratch.

Perhaps this collection is a sign of what’s to come, or maybe it’s a prescient glimpse at a burgeoning range of oncoming products for your OnePlus Open. One thing is certain, though, your screens are a weak spot on this titanium-reinforced device, so it can only benefit from a screen protector. And if you want complete protection, a sturdy case couldn't hurt.