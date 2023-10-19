The OnePlus Open is finally official, and it's an awesome flagship-grade device with matching specs and price. The foldable book-style phone is positioned as a clear rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold. As such, you'd want to pair it with the best accessories, right down to your wireless earbuds.
When it comes to the best earbuds on the market, there's really a lot to choose from. However, a special phone requires special attention. It's a given that you’d want top-tier accessories for your superb phone, including features like ANC and spatial audio. The problem is, that still leaves a lot of buds to choose between.
We're going to make your search easier. We dug deep and ferreted out the best earbuds for the OnePlus Open, with great audio and all the premium features you'd expect. Let’s go!
OnePlus Buds Pro 2Best overall$150 $180 Save $30
The beautiful, clean, and simple lines of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds mean they look great, but they sound just as good. Most compatible with OnePlus phones (obviously), these buds were created in conjunction with Dynaudio, offering an unmatched sound profile. The impressive ANC keeps you immersed for up to 39 hours including the case. Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint connection is reliable, while the mics are great at picking up your voice clearly sans background noise.
Sony WF-1000XM5Premium pick
We could gush all day about the wonderful Sony XM5s. First off, the sound quality is tuned to perfection — you won’t find any better. This is augmented by LDAC audio, bringing truly high-resolution sound to your ears. Then there’s the awesome ANC, perfected over many generations. The buds also support 360-degree audio and other features with the app, and are super comfortable with a strong passive seal thanks to the foam ear tips.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Best value$40 $60 Save $20
Not quite the best but great for OnePlus phones, the Nord Buds 2 offer quality and affordability. Often found for $40 or less, the buds offer great sound through their 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. Chill out with the ANC filtering out 25 decibels of predictable background noise, and the 4 mics are also super capable of filtering those out. IP55-rated protection covers them from dust and water, while the battery lasts 7 hours per charge.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra EarbudsBest ANC
Champions of noise cancellation, the QuietComfort line of products has always been amazing. The most recent iteration of that is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, a super-powered pair of buds that analyze your ear canals to produce ANC that is perfectly tuned to you. Earning their name, the earbuds are super comfy with numerous ear tips and bands to fit all kinds of ears. A capable spatial audio feature places the audio around you perfectly so you’re always immersed.
Jabra Elite 10
Bring the elite Jabra signature sound into your life with the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds. Under a compact hood throb powerful 10mm driver units punching out solid bass and crisp highs. Complete with Dolby head tracking, they blast the full Dolby Atmos experience in your face. Unexpectedly comfy, these buds last 6 hours with the capable ANC on. They use physical buttons instead of touch controls for better haptics, while using Bluetooth multipoint connectivity.
Marshall Motif II ANC$169 $200 Save $31
The Motif true wireless headphones from the renowned audio brand Marshall stand out at first look. Featuring a rugged leathery exterior, they are nevertheless very comfortable while retaining IPX5-rated waterproofing. The buds sound very much like any other Marshall brand speaker — clear, powerful, enjoyable. Complimenting that signature audio profile is decent ANC that protects your ears from most external noises. However, the battery could be better at 4.5 hours.
Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2$379 $399 Save $20
Built squarely for audio enthusiasts (and carrying sticker shock to match), the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 are the company’s flagship-grade earbuds. The buds feature 9.2mm dual hybrid drivers with individual amps and DSPs producing amazingly clear audiophile-grade sound. Suitable for streaming high-resolution audio via 24-bit aptX Adaptive codec, these earbuds fit great despite being a bit on the bulky side.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX$377 $399 Save $22
Need a premium pair of earbuds for your premium phone? Look no further than the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX. These excellent earbuds were built for audiophiles and boy, do they deliver! Clad in an elegant shell, these buds deliver excellent sound fine-tuned to match human hearing standards. Powerful ANC compliments the system which can also efficiently block wind noise with a firmware update. IP57-grade protection keeps the buds safe from sweat, splashes, and dirt.
Open your way to auditory bliss
A collaboration between OnePlus and parent company Oppo, the OnePlus Open is the company’s first foray into the foldable market. With top specs and capable cameras, the phone is a masterpiece daring other manufacturers to outbuild it.
The best demands the best. You don’t want to pair some cheap earbuds with this amazing smartphone. Get its value’s worth by investing in premium earbuds that can do it justice.
Thinking along those lines, we feel that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are going to work best with the OnePlus Open. They're super comfortable and have great sound and ANC. Of course, you may want to save some money after splurging on the flagship-grade phone, and get something cheaper instead. In that case, opt for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 — you won’t get better compatibility at that price.
But if you want the absolute best you can buy (at least on the general consumer scale), there’s nothing better than the Sony XM5 earbuds. They sound just perfect and support LDAC. Or you can get the best ANC and the most comfortable fit with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.