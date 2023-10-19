The OnePlus Open is finally official, and it's an awesome flagship-grade device with matching specs and price. The foldable book-style phone is positioned as a clear rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold. As such, you'd want to pair it with the best accessories, right down to your wireless earbuds.

When it comes to the best earbuds on the market, there's really a lot to choose from. However, a special phone requires special attention. It's a given that you’d want top-tier accessories for your superb phone, including features like ANC and spatial audio. The problem is, that still leaves a lot of buds to choose between.

We're going to make your search easier. We dug deep and ferreted out the best earbuds for the OnePlus Open, with great audio and all the premium features you'd expect. Let’s go!