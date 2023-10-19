The announcement of OnePlus' first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone. It was only a matter of time before they entered the foldable market, and the brand has been teasing us with it it since July of this year. When we got a confirmed October 19th release date earlier this month, the anticipation of seeing what OnePlus had in store was almost too much to bear.

After getting some hands-on time with OnePlus' new foldable, it's clear that both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold now have some serious competition. The OnePlus Open comes loaded with excellent hardware and features to take on these top devices, and the selection of preorder deals that have been announced only add to the excitement of OnePlus' newest device.

OnePlus Open preorder deals start today and will be available at the OnePlus Store, Amazon, and Best Buy. Each offers its own unique perks, but they'll only be available for a limited time until October 25th, and some are clearly better than others. So if you're ready to join the foldable crew and reserve what looks to be one of the best phones of the year, here's the best OnePlus Open preorder deals available today.

Best OnePlus Open preorder deals

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Best overall $1500 $1700 Save $200 A new foldable has entered the game, and it's already looking to be a winner in our book. If you preorder the OnePlus Open through OnePlus directly, you'll not only get an instant $200 discount with ANY trade-in, you could earn up to $1,000 off with qualifying devices. On top of that, you'll get a pair of limited edition OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, 3 months of YouTube Premium, and a 6-month Google One 100GB cloud storage membership all for free! Also, OnePlus is offering 24 months 0% APR financing for those who'd rather pay over time. $1500 at OnePlus

Amazon Amazon isn't offering any trade-in deals for the new OnePlus Open, however, there are still a few goodies to be had if you go through them. First, you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card with your order, along with 3 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of a Google One 100GB membership for free. However, they are offering 12 month 0% APR financing via the Prime Visa, so you can break the price out to about $142 a month for a year. $1700 at Amazon

How much does the OnePlus Open cost?

The new OnePlus Open is only available in one configuration, which features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB storage capacity, which will start at up-front cost of $1,700. However, installment plans are available to break the price out over a period of time (usually 12 to 24 months), but the prices per month vary depending on what type of financing you qualify for.

That said, some OnePlus Open preorder deals can help you save a bit of cash either through trade-in credits or with special offers. Certain devices can save you upwards of $1,000 off the new foldable, and in most cases you'll get at least $200 off. There's a small possibility of a Black Friday deal showing up to take a bit off the price, but we wouldn't hold our breath for this since this phone just released.