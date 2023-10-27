OnePlus has managed something of a coup with the Open, with a first time entry to the foldable market immediately being lauded as one of the best foldable phones available. Of course, the "first time" bit is slightly deceptive, as OnePlus's parent company, Oppo, has released foldables before in other markets, but the Open is not only OnePlus's first foldable but the broader company's first foldable foray in North America.
That said, it's a home run, and one of the best features is its impressive battery life, driven by the 4,805mAh battery at its core. It also charges remarkably fast, but bear in mind that OnePlus achieves that fast charging (at 67W) through the power of Oppo's SuperVOOC charging standard. This means that if you don't use a SuperVOOC charger, including a proprietary (and thicker than standard USB-C) SuperVOOC cable, you won't get those blazing fast charging speeds.
Worry not, however: we've curated a list of some of the best SuperVOOC charging options available, as well as a standard USB-PD power bank for when you need a backup power supply on the go.
OnePlus SUPERVOOC 125W ChargerBest overall
Unsurprisingly perhaps, some of the best SuperVOOC compatible chargers for the Open come directly from OnePlus itself. This simple, elegant wall plug is capable of delivering up to 125W of power across a SuperVOOC cable, more than enough to deliver the necessary 67W to fast charge the Open.
OnePlus SUPERVOOC 100W power adapterPremium pick
For slightly more dosh, OnePlus also offers a multiport SuperVOOC charger, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously by way of its USB-A and USB-C ports. Though it delivers slightly less overall wattage than our top pick, it's still capable of delivering 100W when a single port is in use, more than enough juice to fast charge the OnePlus Open.
VELOGK Warp Charge 65W CableBest value
Another great value for bargain hunters, this package from VELOGK includes a pair of cables capable of delivering up to 65W of power, all at a very reasonable price. Best of all, each of the cables is an impressive 6.6 feet in length, and is wrapped in a layer of protective TPE.
Belkin BoostCharge 20000 mAh Power BankBest power bank
While it doesn't support SuperVOOC (unfortunately, there are no great SuperVOOC power banks available at the moment), this Belkin power bank provides a huge reservoir of backup energy if you need to keep your phone topped up but don't have immediate access to an outlet. It won't fast charge, but is perfect for plane or train trips, or even for stashing in the glove compartment of your car to ensure you're never caught out in the wild without a live phone.
OnePlus SUPERVOOC Type-C to Type-C cable
Another great option from OnePlus itself, this is a great, lengthy USB-C to USB-C cable in the company's signature red and white. Covered in flexible, durable silicone, this cable is sure to last without the crippling kinks or wear that plague some other cables, and can be paired with any other standard USB-C plug in a pinch as well.
OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger
For a great SuperVOOC charger that you can take anywhere and plug into your car on the road for some juice on the go, OnePlus also makes this handy car charger. One important note is that while the USB-A port can deliver up to 80W, the USB-C port is only rated for 30W, so make sure you've got a USB-A to USB-C SuperVOOC cable if you want to fast charge your Open in the car.
Weboyo 100W SuperVooc Charger
Capable of delivering up to an impressive 100W of power across a SuperVOOC cable, this Weboyo charger is a perfect choice for the OnePlus Open, and will work well with any USB-C device, for that matter. The included cable is a generous five feet in length, and it even includes an IC chip to prevent over-heating.
Askubsku 80W SuperVOOC Car Charger
A great car charger with dual USB-A ports, this model from Askubsku includes a handy voltage monitor to keep your appraised of power delivery, as well as a built-in safety system that prevents overloading your devices. It even includes a light up ring around the connections so you won't lose it in the dark while you're driving.
While the OnePlus Open's reliance on its parent company's VOOC charging standard means the selection of chargers is slightly more limited than other popular phones/foldables, the good news is that there's still a pretty broad selection available. Also, if you do invest in a SuperVOOC charger, it should play well with your other USB-C devices and, for that matter, a standard USB-C charger will still work with your OnePlus Open, it just won't charge it at the blinding speed you can get via SuperVOOC.
It's probably no surprise that our top pick comes from OnePlus itself. While the Open fast charges at 67W, it's capable of delivering up to 125W should you find yourself with other VOOC compatible devices that need topping off. Or for a powerful charge on the go, OnePlus also offers a car charger version with an 80W USB-A port.
If you just need a cheap cable, maybe to replace the one that came with your phone or to stash in your backpack, VELOGK's 65W cable is an excellent substitute (and you actually get a pair of them in this very inexpensive pack).