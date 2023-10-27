OnePlus has managed something of a coup with the Open, with a first time entry to the foldable market immediately being lauded as one of the best foldable phones available. Of course, the "first time" bit is slightly deceptive, as OnePlus's parent company, Oppo, has released foldables before in other markets, but the Open is not only OnePlus's first foldable but the broader company's first foldable foray in North America.

That said, it's a home run, and one of the best features is its impressive battery life, driven by the 4,805mAh battery at its core. It also charges remarkably fast, but bear in mind that OnePlus achieves that fast charging (at 67W) through the power of Oppo's SuperVOOC charging standard. This means that if you don't use a SuperVOOC charger, including a proprietary (and thicker than standard USB-C) SuperVOOC cable, you won't get those blazing fast charging speeds.

Worry not, however: we've curated a list of some of the best SuperVOOC charging options available, as well as a standard USB-PD power bank for when you need a backup power supply on the go.