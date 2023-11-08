OnePlus's first attempt at a foldable smartphone has resulted in the OnePlus Open. The feature-loaded device earned a rave review from us for its design, excellent displays, high-end specs, and capable cameras. And while it does have a couple of shortcomings — like the exclusion of wireless charging support, and the slightly buggy OxygenOS software — the phone is already being touted as one of the best foldables around.

In typical OnePlus fashion, the company has positioned the OnePlus Open as a slightly affordable option over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, the price difference isn't significant, and with prices starting at a staggering $1700, the OnePlus Open is still an expensive piece of technology. It goes without saying, therefore, that all potential buyers would want to keep this phone safe from occasional drops, bumps, as well as the travails of daily life. And, the best way to ensure all-round protection for the OnePlus Open is to enclose it with a high-quality protective case.

However, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which gets a lot of case options, it's currently nigh-on impossible for one to buy high-quality protective cases for the OnePlus Open from known brands, as most manufacturers are yet to ship them. So, if you are an early adopter and ended up getting the phone, you don't have a lot of case options from known players. Most of the cases listed below should, however, keep the phone protected until we have better options from known brands.