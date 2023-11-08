OnePlus's first attempt at a foldable smartphone has resulted in the OnePlus Open. The feature-loaded device earned a rave review from us for its design, excellent displays, high-end specs, and capable cameras. And while it does have a couple of shortcomings — like the exclusion of wireless charging support, and the slightly buggy OxygenOS software — the phone is already being touted as one of the best foldables around.
In typical OnePlus fashion, the company has positioned the OnePlus Open as a slightly affordable option over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, the price difference isn't significant, and with prices starting at a staggering $1700, the OnePlus Open is still an expensive piece of technology. It goes without saying, therefore, that all potential buyers would want to keep this phone safe from occasional drops, bumps, as well as the travails of daily life. And, the best way to ensure all-round protection for the OnePlus Open is to enclose it with a high-quality protective case.
However, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which gets a lot of case options, it's currently nigh-on impossible for one to buy high-quality protective cases for the OnePlus Open from known brands, as most manufacturers are yet to ship them. So, if you are an early adopter and ended up getting the phone, you don't have a lot of case options from known players. Most of the cases listed below should, however, keep the phone protected until we have better options from known brands.
OnePlus Open Protective SetBest overall
Covthch Rubber Case for Oneplus OpenBest value
Ranyi Case for OnePlus OpenLightweight option
Damondy Leather Case for OnePlus OpenBest leather case
Futanwei Case for OnePlus Open
Given the dearth of quality cases for the OnePlus Open, your best bet is getting the official OnePlus Open Protective set. OnePlus’s own case for its first ever foldable features high-quality leatherette, and uses a combination of PC+PU+aluminum alloy for added toughness. Offered in black and green colors, the case has a hands-free aluminum alloy bracket that supports the phone in portrait or landscape mode. The only problem? It doesn't ship until December.
While Covthch is not a known player in the world of smartphone cases, the Covthch Rubber Case for the OnePlus Open does make for an interesting protection option for the phone. Made of liquid silicone rubber, it also boasts a microfiber lining that helps to protect the phone from scratches. Raised lips around the camera as well as the TPU bumper endow additional protection from all kinds of scratches and damage.
At nearly 250g, the OnePlus Open is not a lightweight smartphone. If the thought of adding even more bulk to it by using a case bothers you, your best bet is to opt for Ranyi for OnePlus Open case. This is a slim case that provides 360-degree, full body protection for the phone. Made of a combination of hard TPU bumper and polycarbonate, this Ranyi case is durable and shock-resistant as well.
The Damondy Leather Case for OnePlus Open stands out from the rest of its peers because it’s made from genuine leather. Besides providing full protection from dents from occasional accidental falls, the raised bezels around fragile areas like the display and camera ensures better protection against scratches. This case is also quite lightweight despite it being made from premium materials.
Futanwei’s OnePlus Open Case features a sleek and slim design, and is made of polycarbonate (PC) materials which don't add any additional bulk to the phone. Besides offering all-round protection for the device, this case is also resistant to fingerprints and smudges. Additional protection is provided by the raised bezels around the screen and camera. The case also boasts a shock-absorbent design that offers protection from accidental drops and impacts.
Teroxa Lightweight Case for OnePlus Open
Teroxa’s OnePlus Open Case features a hard PC cover bumper frame and uses a two-piece construction, making it easy to install and remove. The case is fingerprint, slip, yellow, and scratch-resistant, and is also very lightweight, so it does not add any bulk to your phone. The case also does a good job at protecting the OnePlus Open from the nastiest of accidental drops and bumps.
Lazulz Oneplus Open Case
The Lazulz OnePlus Open Case is a simple, good-looking case that offers comprehensive protection for the OnePlus Open. Besides its good looks, the case is also notable for its hard PC cover bumper frame that is fingerprint, slip, and scratch-resistant. The case also has a non-slip sticker inside that always ensures a snug fit, preventing slippage. The case comes in a variety of color options as well.
Nabk OnePlus Open Hard PC Leather Case
The NABK OnePlus Open Hard PC Leather Case stands out from other OnePlus Open cases on account of its distinctive looks. This case is made of PC leather material that lends it a premium feel and what the company terms “skin friendly” texture. The case does a pretty good job of protecting the OnePlus Open from all sorts of drops, cracks and dents. For additional protection, it even features raised edges around the display and the camera module.
Top protective cases for the OnePlus Open
The OnePlus Open is the newest foldable smartphone to launch in 2023, and for this very reason, cases specifically designed for this device are hard to come by. As evident from the entrants in this list above, most of the available cases for the OnePlus Open come from little-known companies. The only exception to this is OnePlus’s own Protective Case which also happens to be the best overall option, given the paucity of cases from known players. The problem with the OnePlus Open Protective Case, however, is that it is still not on sale in the US.
Given these circumstances, if you already own a OnePlus Open, and are desperately looking for a protective case, it's a wise move to pick any of the options from our list, so that the phone gets at least some form of protection. And to be honest, the list does contain some good-looking, and functional cases that should get the job done for most people.
Take the Covthch Rubber Case, for example, which at just $12 makes into this list as our Value Pick. Other cases worth a second glance include the Damondy Leather case, which makes for a good option for those looking for a premium case made of genuine leather. Another option worth considering is the Futanwei case for the device which not only looks good and offers excellent protection, but also comes in a variety of attractive colors. It is also pertinent to note that most of the cases included in this list currently have long shipping periods, so there may be a considerable delay between the time you place an order and when the case reaches you.