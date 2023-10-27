But you can enhance your productivity and ease of use by complementing the phone with some excellent accessories. As you can expect, there's a good selection of mobile accessories compatible with the phone, so we have picked some of the best to get you started.

OnePlus has entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of its OnePlus Open smartphone . This folio-style foldable is chockfull of exciting features, making it a great contender for our best Android phone recommendations .

There aren’t many case options for the OnePlus Open right now. So, if you want something to keep your phone protected until better options show up, this slim case from Ranyi is decent. It comes in six colors and will keep the phone safe from scratches, bumps, and impacts. It also has raised lips to keep the rear camera setup away from scratches. However, keep in mind that it will take a while to ship.

If you want an extra charging cable for the OnePlus Open, there is no better option than the company's official Type-C to Type-A cable. It works perfectly with SuperVOOC chargers and can easily handle the fastest possible charging speeds. It's 100cm in length. Unfortunately, being a first-party accessory, it's a bit expensive. But if you mind slower charging, you can pick one of our best USB-C cable recommendations to save a few bucks.

Like the SuperVOOC USB-C to USB-A Cable, the official OnePlus SuperVOOC 80W Car Charger is the most suitable power adapter for charging your phone in your car. As the name suggests, it can deliver up to 80W power, enough to top up the Open at its top speed. You'll also be happy to know that as the SuperVOOC 80W Car Charger supports Qualcomm QuickCharge and USB PD, you can use it with your other devices as well.

Logitech makes some of the best computing accessories, and its MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard is no exception. It will make a good addition to your OnePlus Open accessory pack as it will increase your productivity many folds. It will pair with the phone seamlessly and have no trouble with Android. Moreover, it charges via USB-C and can last up to 10 days with the backlight turned on or five months without the backlight.

Although OnePlus’s own power bricks are the best way to charge the Open at its top speed of 67W, a multiport adapter, like the Anker 736 Charger, is excellent for simultaneously juicing up multiple devices. The Anker offering packs three USB ports, including Type-C ones, which you can use to power up your phone, tablet, laptop, or mobile accessories. Among other highlights, the Nano II 100W has foldable pins and uses GaN technology.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably one of the best, if not the best, wireless earbuds on the market. They offer industry-leading noise cancellation and pair seamlessly with Android devices. The audio quality is fantastic, with a detailed and dynamic sound. You will also get up to eight hours of backup on a single charge, and the carry case holds enough charge to keep the earbuds running for up to 24 hours.

The Spigen ArcPack power bank is a great way to keep your OnePlus Open juiced up on the go. As it has a 10,000mAh battery capacity, it can offer more than one full charge to your phone. And there is support for USB PD for fast charging. But since it doesn't support SuperVOOC, it won't top up your phone at the highest speed. Lastly, the Spigen power bank has a no-frills design and uses a single USB-C port for input and output.

Whether you want to enhance your productivity by pairing a Bluetooth keyboard with the OnePlus Open or just need to prop up the phone to catch your favorite movie, TV series, or sports, the Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand is a great option. As the name suggests, it can fold, which is helpful while traveling. In other highlights, it offers tilt and height adjustment for the best viewing angle, and you can pick from nine exciting colors.

If you want a smartwatch that goes well with the OnePlus Open, it's hard to go wrong with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from Samsung. It has a traditional watch design and the best features in any Android smartwatch right now. While OnePlus also sells its own smartwatch, the Samsung offering is a better option. It's available in two sizes and two connectivity variants.

As popular accessory manufacturers are yet to release their cases or screen protectors, OnePlus’s official Protective Set is your best bet to get a case and screen protector. Available in black and green colors that match the two colorways of the phone, the OnePlus offering will keep your phone safe from dents, impacts, and drops. It also includes a kickstand. In terms of the screen protector, the included glass protector is meant to safeguard the cover display from scratches and other blemishes.

