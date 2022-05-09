Cases for the new Nord N20 are scarce, but we've got the best of them here

The OnePlus Nord N20 is the latest budget-friendly smartphone from OnePlus to become available in the US. It might not be as well-rounded as other budget Android phones, but its low price and attractive design, reminiscent of the OnePlus X, make it an attractive offering from the Chinese OEM. Despite being relatively cheap, you'll want to keep your new phone safe and free of damage.

Don't worry; plenty of different options are available, from rugged to thin. You're bound to find one that fits your needs, and we've rounded up the best OnePlus Nord N20 cases that will do just that.

Editors choice 1. Dretal Kickstand case for OnePlus Nord N20 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you need hardcore protection for your Nord N20, the Dretal Kickstand case will do the trick. The case uses a mix of TPU and hard plastic to protect the phone from harsh knocks and bumps. The ring on the back serves a dual purpose as a handle and landscape kickstand, so you won't need to add a pop socket to this one. There's also a slide-over camera cover to keep your lenses safe against scratches and dust when the phone is in your bag or pocket. Finally, the case comes included with a tempered glass screen protector, making it a complete package. Read More Buy This Product Dretal Kickstand case for OnePlus Nord N20 Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Tech21 Evo Lite for the OnePlus Nord N20 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Tech21 Tech21 cases have a reputation for providing good protection in a slim package, and the Evo Lite doe just that. The case is light, grippy, and air pockets built into the case will easily keep the phone safe from knocks and scuffs. It also has an antimicrobial coating that helps prevent bacteria buildup. Our only criticism is that it isn't the most stylish case available, although it is available in several colors — Clear, Dusty Pink, and Black. Read More Buy This Product Tech21 Evo Lite for the OnePlus Nord N20 Shop at Tech21

Best value 3. Foluu Silicone Case for OnePlus Nord N20 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Foluu Silicone Case might be a simple product, but that doesn't mean it isn't excellent. The case itself is made of TPU and has a soft microfiber lining to prevent scratches to the back of the phone. A lanyard hole on the right-hand side makes it easy to add a wrist strap for those who often drop their smartphone, and a lip around the cameras should prevent scratches when placing the device on a table. The case is available in a solid range of attractive colors, including Black, Blue, Green, and Purple. Read More Buy This Product Foluu Silicone Case for OnePlus Nord N20 Shop at Amazon

4. Sucnakp Clear Case for OnePlus Nord N20 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Sucnakp Clear Case is the perfect choice if you want a thin clear case that still offers plenty of protection. The hard TPU construction will ensure the phone is safe from drops and knocks, with the bumpers in each corner providing extra protection from bigger mishaps. The case comes included with a tempered glass screen protector, so you'll be able to keep your screen safe. Sadly, there are very many options. It comes in two variants — Clear and Black — with the latter coloring the frame in black and leaving the back clear. While they are the most exciting choices, it's still a great clear option. Read More Buy This Product Sucnakp Clear Case for OnePlus Nord N20 Shop at Amazon

5. CoverON Carbon Fiber for OnePlus Nord N20 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Walmart The CoverON is made of stiff TPU with a brushed texture on the back that resembles brushed aluminum. Although it's unfortunate that this case only comes in black, it's well designed and is comfortable to hold. The textured finish isn't just for looks. This case makes your phone more grippy, which helps prevent the build-up of smudges and fingerprints. It's just a shame that there aren't more colors available. If you're looking for a case that has an interesting design without being flashy, the CoverOn Carbon Fiber is a great option. Read More Buy This Product CoverON Carbon Fiber for OnePlus Nord N20 Shop at Walmart

6. KWmobile TPU case for OnePlus Nord N20 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The KWmobile TPU case is similar to the Foluu Silicon cover in that it's made of a soft-to-the-touch TPU material, making it way easier to hold onto this phone. The thin construction prevents damage from minor knocks and scuffs without making the phone much larger. However, it probably won't do much to avoid damage from significant drops. If you suffer from a severe case of butterfingers and don't want a bigger, bulkier case, you should use the lanyard hole. This case is available in Tawny Red, Black Matte, Dark Green, and Lavender Grey, so there are plenty of options to find your style. If you're looking for a thinner, less bulky case, this is a great choice. Read More Buy This Product KWmobile TPU case for OnePlus Nord N20 Shop at Amazon

7. Eastcoo Wallet Case for Nord N20 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you hate carrying around a wallet, the Eastcoo Wallet Case could solve that annoyance. In addition to protecting the screen and acting as a stand, the three card slots and cash pocket should provide everything you need to leave your wallet at home. Convenience aside, this case should keep your Nord N20 safe from drops and knocks while also keeping the screen scratch-free. So, if you want to ditch the wallet or bag, this case is available in Green, Black, Purple, and Yellow. There's plenty of variety to suit your style needs. Read More Buy This Product Eastcoo Wallet Case for Nord N20 Shop at Amazon

8. Osophter Clear Case for OnePlus Nord N20 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Osophter Clear Case can offer good protection and ease of use, especially if you're a fan of showing off your OnePlus Nord N20 5G. Cases with a lip around the display are good at protecting your screen, but they can also make it difficult to use Android's gesture navigation. This case solves the issue by only raising above the screen on the corners. These bumpers will keep the display from getting scratched while leaving the bottom and sides unobstructed when swiping around. The corner bumpers also act as shock absorbers if you drop your phone, adding even more protection to your Nord N20. If you find yourself using gesture navigation and are looking for a clear case, this is a great pick. Read More Buy This Product Osophter Clear Case for OnePlus Nord N20 Shop at Amazon

9. HR Wireless Rugged Case for OnePlus Nord N20 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Walmart The HR Wireless Rugged Case is a grippy, lightweight case that will keep your Nord N20 protected without getting in your way too much. There's a lip around the display to prevent it from getting scratched up on tables or countertops, but it isn't so large as to interfere with navigating the device. The textured back looks good and adds extra grip to make it harder to drop the device. Unfortunately, this option is somewhat limited in color options. You can buy the Rugged Case in Black or Blue, so if you're looking for something more vibrant, you'll have to find it elsewhere. Read More Buy This Product HR Wireless Rugged Case for OnePlus Nord N20 Shop at Walmart

The best OnePlus Nord N20 5G case for you

Budget OnePlus phones aren't quite as popular as Samsung's offerings, so finding cases can be more difficult. Still, even though some more prominent companies ignore the N20 doesn't mean you can't find good quality cases elsewhere.

If you want maximum protection no matter the compromise, the Dretal Kickstand case offers just that. The bulky exterior combines soft and hard plastics, keeping the device safe against the harshest drops. Plus, the built-in camera cover and included screen protector complete the package. The handle on the back doubles as a kickstand, making it harder to drop the phone and easier to prop it up to watch Netflix.

If you'd prefer something slimmer and more comfortable to hold, the Foluu Silicone is a good fit. Thanks to the soft and grippy TPU construction, the phone will be harder to drop and fit better in-hand. The wide range of color options helps this one stand out and ensures that you should be able to find one that suits your tastes. Whatever your style, you're bound to find the best OnePlus Nored N20 5G case to fit your needs.

