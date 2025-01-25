The OnePlus 13R is an impressive mid-range Android phone with a gorgeous 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display . This screen can reach 4,500 nits peak brightness and has a wide color gamut with full coverage of the Display P3 color space. The display is a highlight of the phone.

Even though OnePlus slapped Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i on it, it’s not impervious to drops and scratches, making it a good idea to invest in a screen protector to keep it safe from mishaps. Here are our top OnePlus 13R screen protector picks to get you started.

Best overall Supershieldz Tempered Glass for OnePlus 13R This three-pack of tempered glass protectors from Supershieldz is your best bet for a OnePlus 13R screen protector. It’s reasonably priced and delivers excellent protection against scratches, bumps, and impacts. The glass protector also comes with a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. Plus, you get 2.5D rounded edges for a smoother feel on your fingers. $10 at Amazon

Premium pick ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Matte Film for OnePlus 13R ArmorSuit’s MilitaryShield Matte Film is perfect for reducing glare and reflections from your OnePlus 13R display while keeping it safe from mishaps. It has a paper-like feel and works well with most OnePlus 13R cases. Thanks to its TPU material, the screen protector has self-healing properties, so it can recover from minor blemishes. Moreover, you get two films in each pack to deal with any installation issues. $12 at Amazon

Best value Aiziki Glass Protector for OnePlus 13R This Aiziki screen protector is a budget-friendly tempered glass film for the OnePlus 13R that keeps the dents and scratches away without compromising on the touch response or the display clarity. Remember that you’ll need to reconfigure the fingerprint sensor after applying the screen protector to get the best experience. It also offers a good fit and has 2.5D rounded edges. $7 at Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield for OnePlus 13R The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is a popular screen protector that offers good protection against bumps, dents, and scratches. It’s made from TPU and has self-healing properties. Its OnePlus 13R variant provides a case-friendly fit and is easy to install. Moreover, it doesn’t interfere with the touch response, under-display fingerprint sensor, or screen clarity. $11 at Amazon

Zeking Tempered Glass for OnePlus 13R The Zeking Tempered Glass is an affordable screen protector for the OnePlus 13R. It not only keeps the display safe from mishaps but also comes with a camera module protector to prevent scratches or dents on the triple rear cameras. It works seamlessly with cases and has an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprint smudges. Plus, you get two glass protectors in each pack. $10 at Amazon

Suttkue Screen Protector for OnePlus 13R $8 $10 Save $2 Suttkue’s six-pack of tempered glass and camera lens protectors is an excellent value at its sub-$10 price tag. Both the screen and camera lens protectors offer good protection against bumps, dents, and scratches. Moreover, you get a fingerprint-resistant coating and 2.5D round edges. Although an alignment frame isn’t included in the box, like our other recommendations, the presence of multiple protectors makes it easy to recover from installation mishaps. $8 at Amazon

Top screen protectors for your OnePlus 13R

The screen protector selection for the OnePlus 13R is limited, but you still have some good options, such as the tempered glass protector from Supershieldz. It comes from a popular brand and will keep the display safe from dents and scratches. It’s also priced attractively, and you get three protectors in each pack.

However, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Matte Finish is excellent if you prefer an anti-glare screen protector. It’s made from TPU material and reduces glare and reflection in bright ambient conditions. The screen protector has self-healing properties that help it recover from minor abrasions.

Aiziki’s Glass Protector is a budget-friendly choice that can go toe-to-toe with pricier options. It’s made from tempered glass and, as a result, offers superior scratch resistance to TPU and PC films. It also comes with an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges.

If you’re going with a tempered glass screen protector, such as the offerings from Supershieldz or Aiziki for the OnePlus 13R, reconfigure the under-display fingerprint sensor after installation to ensure the best performance. Reconfiguration mitigates the chances of a glass protector interfering with the under-display fingerprint sensor.