The OnePlus 13R has a lot going for it, from a beautiful OLED display to a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It also packs a big 6,000mAh battery and a capable 50MP primary camera. However, its glass sandwich construction and big footprint make it susceptible to damage in an accident. As a result, it’s practical to get a good case to keep it safe and looking pristine. Here are our top recommendations to get you started.

Best overall Poetic Guardian for OnePlus 13R Poetic’s Guardian series case for the OnePlus 13R is perfect for adding solid protection to your phone. Its transparent back allows you to flaunt the phone design without compromising safety. Another highlight of the Poetic offering is the built-in screen protector for complete coverage. If you don’t use it, an empty frame is bundled. You can also choose from four exciting colors to match your aesthetic. $21 at Amazon $21 at Poetic

Premium pick OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic Case The official OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic Case is a minimalist option for your phone that focuses on improving grip and offering essential protection against everyday mishaps. The case features a magnetic ring to add support for MagSafe accessories. However, you can’t use MagSafe chargers because the phone lacks wireless charging support. Being an official accessory, it offers a solid fit and finish. $25 at Amazon

Best value Zeking TPU Cover for OnePlus 13R The Zeking TPU Cover is a budget-friendly transparent case for the OnePlus 13R. It’s made from TPU material, which gives it a flexible design and good impact resistance. The case features reinforced corners for excellent drop protection. Additionally, it comes with raised edges to keep the camera module and the display free from surface scratches. $10 at Amazon

Foluu Clear Case for OnePlus 13R There is a lot to like about this OnePlus 13R case from Foluu. Its dual-tone design combines black polycarbonate with transparent TPU material for a sleek look. It offers excellent protection thanks to built-in air pockets, raised edges, and a shock-absorbing bumper. Other highlights include a built-in lanyard loop, precise cutouts, and a slim build. Moreover, the case is reasonably priced. $12 at Amazon

Poetic Revolution for OnePlus 13R The Poetic Revolution is one of the most protective and versatile cases you can get for the OnePlus 13R. It includes a camera lens cover and comes with a built-in kickstand. Like its Guardian series sibling, it has a built-in screen protector for 360-degree protection. Moreover, the company claims it can withstand drops from as high as 20 feet. $23 at Poetic

Bastmei Slim Case for OnePlus 13R Bastmei’s Slim Case for the OnePlus 13R is an ultra-thin and lightweight option that barely adds bulk to the phone. It has a minimal design and a textured finish for improved grip. While it won’t add heavy-duty protection to your phone, it will keep the OnePlus 13R safe from bumps, scrapes, and scratches. Moreover, it is available in four colors. $10 at Amazon

Keep the OnePlus 13R safe with top cases

Although the OnePlus 13R hasn’t gotten as much love from accessory manufacturers as Google or Samsung phones , there is still a decent selection of cases to choose from. For example, our best overall pick, the Poetic Guardian, is an excellent case that provides military-grade drop protection and can withstand falls from as high as 20 feet. It also comes with a built-in screen protector and a transparent back panel.

If you prefer official accessories, OnePlus sells a Sandstone Magnetic Case for the phone. It has a sandstone finish for enhanced grip. Moreover, the case features a magnetic ring to support MagSafe accessories.

Budget-conscious buyers will appreciate the Zeking TPU Cover. This no-frills clear case has a flexible design for easy installation and reinforced corners for excellent protection. Plus, it costs less than $10.

Among other options, Poetic’s Revolution series case is perfect for those who want top-notch protection and complete coverage.