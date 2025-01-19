The OnePlus 13 is a top-notch performer thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, making it one of the best Android smartphones you can buy this year. It comes with an enormous 6.8-inch AMOLED display that lets you enjoy your favorite games and videos. While it’s protected with a Ceramic Guard glass panel, it’s still prone to cracks and scratches.

That’s precisely why we recommend you add an additional layer of protection, keeping it safe from accidental drops and everyday wear caused by items in your pockets, such as keys, coins, and other metal objects. We’ve collected some of the best TPU films and glass screen protectors you can buy at various prices.

Best overall Supershieldz Screen Protector for OnePlus 13 $8 $9 Save $1 The Supershieldz screen protector is highly transparent and easily installed. The pack includes two high-quality TPU films. While it’s not as protective as tempered glass, it shouldn’t affect the fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 13. It doesn’t leave any residue upon removal and provides extra peace of mind at an affordable price. $8 at Amazon

Premium pick Ringke Dual Easy Film for OnePlus 13 The Ringke Dual Easy Film provides a slim and precise fit for the OnePlus 13. It’s made of high-quality and self-healing properties, preventing small scratches and scuffs. It has a real feel and an anti-fingerprint-resistant coating to prevent smudges and dirt build-up. It’s easy to install and comes with two screen protectors in a single pack. $16 at Amazon

Best value Audins Tempered Glass for OnePlus 13 The Audins double pack offers immense value, as it provides two tempered glass screens and a single camera lens protector in a single bundle. Its scratch-resistant panel can withstand small drops and prevent scratches thanks to its 9H-rated strength. It has an easy and bubble-free installation method and supports the fingerprint sensor. $13 at Amazon

Newspoint Tempered Glass for OnePlus 13 The Newspoint tempered glass has 9H hardness, providing a sturdy and tough material with a seamless bubble-free installation method. It has a case-friendly design that’s compatible with most covers, and has an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprint smudges and dirt on the curved glass. $12 at Amazon

Beukei Tempered Glass for OnePlus 13 The Beukei tempered glass has a 9H rated hardness, preventing chips and small scuffs and adding an extra layer of tough protection from falls. It also has anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch properties, as well as 2.5D rounded edges to keep your screen safe and sound. $8 at Amazon

Suttkue Tempered Glass for OnePlus 13 $10 $13 Save $3 The Suttkue screen protector kit includes two 9H-rated tempered glass screens and two camera lens protectors. It has a bubble-free installation method, anti-fingerprint properties, and ultra-clear glass that prevents scuffs and fall damage. It’s compatible with cases and sits flush on the OnePlus 13’s display. $10 at Amazon

Keep the OnePlus 13 display safe with the top screen protectors

If you’re looking for the best overall value, it’s hard to go wrong with the SuperShieldz option and dual-screen protector combination bundle. It offers two high-quality TPU films that keeps your screen scratch and fingerprint-free, preventing smudges and dirt building up on your OnePlus 13’s display.

For those looking for a slightly higher-quality pack, Ringke’s offering might interest them. It has a high-quality screen protector with self-healing properties that remain scratch-free. It might not offer the ultimate one-stop-shop solution, but if you often find yourself with small scuffs all over your expensive gadget, this could be a great alternative.

Finally, if you have a tight budget but don’t want to sacrifice quality, you may be interested in the Audins tempered glass solution. It offers a lot of value for money, and the pack even includes an extra spare screen protector and a camera lens cover. It’s an excellent choice for those looking to save money with an all-in-one pack, protecting both of the most vulnerable spots that could get damaged.