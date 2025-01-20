The OnePlus 13 offers a lot of value for money, and it’s one of the best Android smartphones you can buy this year. It offers a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display, an enormous 6,000 mAh battery, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to keep those frames high while playing your favorite games.

However, as with all high-end devices, it’s made of premium but fragile materials. The rear glass can easily break and crack open upon impact. It’s recommended that you guard it with a durable case for added protection. We collected our favorites.

Best overall Ringke Fusion-X for OnePlus 13 The Ringke Fusion-X offers a tactile and camouflage design. It has precise cutouts, raised bezels, and an anti-skin texture that enhances the grip. It supports wireless charging, and it comes in two styles to suit your needs. It’s perfect for those looking for a slim and sturdy case, without the added bulk. $18 at Amazon

Premium pick Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack Case for OnePlus 13 The Wood Grain is a first-party case from OnePlus. It’s made of wood grain that provides a luxurious and premium feel. If you’re tired of the usual plastic shells, this might be an excellent alternative, especially as it has magnets built in for MagSafe-compatible chargers and accessories. $40 at OnePlus

Best value Poetic Revolution for OnePlus 13 The Poetic Revolution offers the best value for money thanks to its included built-in screen protector, slide camera cover, and additional kickstand. Its sturdy, rugged design is shockproof, preventing scuffs and everyday wear and tear. It’s ideal for those looking for an all-in-one case that includes everything in a rugged shell. $21 at Amazon

Sandstone Magnetic Case for OnePlus 13 The signature sandstone case makes a comeback for the OnePlus 13, featuring a magnetic design that makes it compatible with MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers. It has a grippy texture on the back, improving the ergonomics, and precise cutouts. There are elevated bezels, and the case offers full coverage for added protection. $25 at OnePlus

Nillkin Magnetic Case for OnePlus 13 The Nillkin Magnetic case is slim, rugged, and has a frosted textured back. It’s made of premium materials that provide a high-end and comfortable feel. It’s compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories and has a precise cutout for a seamless fit. $22 at Amazon

TUDIA MergeGrip for OnePlus 13 The Tudia MergeGrip has been certified military-grade tested, and comes with a dual-layer protection that offers enhanced security against drops and scratches. It has elevated bezels that guard the screen and camera, and the non-slip textured back improves the grip and ergonomics. The MergeGrip comes in five colors. $25 at Amazon

Our top picks for the OnePlus 13

If you’re looking for the best case, look at the Ringke Fusion-X. It has a unique camouflage back. Even if you’re not a fan, you could select the second style that has a transparent back option. It offers excellent protection against drops and accidental falls, and it’s an ideal alternative for those looking for a slim case without the added bulky feel.

The Wood Grain Magnetic case is our recommendation for those looking for something more premium and luxurious. The wooden feel adds to the experience, and the magnetic case makes it easy to prop up the phone in the car, on the wireless charger, or to add more accessories to your new gadget.

For those looking for a one-stop solution, the Poetic Revolution offers exactly that. The case is made of rugged material that can take a beating and safeguard your OnePlus 13 from everyday abuse and accidental damage. It has a built-in kickstand, a camera slider, and a screen protector. If you want to save a bit of money and don’t want to spend too much time shopping, this could be the ultimate solution.