It's also worth noting that the phone's known as the Ace 3 in China, so a couple of our recommendations are labeled that way, but will still fit the 12R perfectly.

OnePlus is still small fry in the US market, so some of our favorite screen protector manufacturers have yet to release their accessories for the 12R. As such, there aren't a ton of options available at the moment, but these are the best ones.

One of the best affordable phones in recent memory, the OnePlus 12R sports a curved display that isn't exactly fragile but still deserves the best protection — and that means a screen protector.

For those worried about keeping prying eyes away from sensitive data, this privacy glass from AnbzSign will do the trick. It utilizes polarization to turn your One Plus12R's screen dark when viewed from a 45-degree angle, and the high-hardness glass resists fingerprints and water stains. It comes in a pair and includes camera protectors, too.

They don't get much simpler or cheaper than this tempered glass screen protector from Suttkue. While it's not the most well-known brand, we do recommend its products periodically, and you can trust it's made with precision and quality materials. And as long as you have the black OnePlus 12R, you won't notice the opaque border.

Compared to glass screen protectors, TPU films like this one from Orzero fit the curved screens of phones like the OnePlus 12R more reliably. It even repairs minor scratches over time, thanks to the material's self-healing capabilities. And don't worry about accidental bubbles during installation because it comes in a three-pack, so you can try again.

It can get a little dicey attaching glass covers to curved screens, so consider this low-cost four-pack for the One Plus 12R. With it, you'll be covered if you don't install the protector perfectly the first time. This selection is also affordable and even comes with a clear silicone case, so you can keep the entire phone safe for next to no investment.

With a shortage of screen protectors from well-known brands, this one from Brotect stands out. Sure, it stands out because it's from a trusted manufacturer but also for its notable lack of an annoying black border and matte, glare-reducing finish. It does come at a premium, though, and doesn't include a camera protector.

This straightforward tempered glass screen protector comes from a relatively unknown brand, Ranyi, but still boasts high-hardness glass and a pair of circular camera array covers. It's pretty resistant to smudges and skin oils, won't interfere with the fingerprint reader, and comes in a two-pack. The only drawback is that the black border doesn't match the blue colorway.

Thorough protection for your OnePlus 12R

We scoured our favorite retailers for OnePlus 12R screen protectors, and our search revealed a couple of reliable manufacturers.

If you've got the budget, then chief among the results is the Brotect 3D. While it's pretty pricey, it offers edge-to-edge coverage of the 12R's curved glass and lacks the potentially annoying black border that most other tempered glass options have.

If you don't mind the black border, the Ranyi's a great option, partly because it's more affordable than the Brotect and includes camera protectors to keep the phone scratch-free on both sides.

You can potentially save even more cash by opting for the AQGGIIXY four-pack, which also comes with a clear, silicone case that keeps the rest of the phone safe, including the cameras — though we've picked out our favorite OnePlus 12R cases, too, so don't feel limited to that. And if you're not confident in your installation skills, consider the Orzero TPU film, which won't peel away from the screen if you're off by a hair (which tempered glass will likely do).

Once the 12R's been out for a while longer, we'll revisit this roundup with an eye on other, more well-known screen protector companies. But until more popular companies develop options, one of these few will be a worthy choice.