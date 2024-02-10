The OnePlus 12R, OnePlus's inaugural R-series phone in the US, redefines expectations for affordable Android phones with its flagship-worthy features and a wallet-friendly price tag.

While the OnePlus 12 grabs all the headlines, the OnePlus 12R quietly delivers class-leading build quality with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, an aluminum frame, and a gracefully curved display.

However, despite its impressive build quality, modern smartphones' vulnerability to accidental damage remains a harsh reality. From accidental drops to scratches, it's all part of the deal. That's where a good case comes in handy.