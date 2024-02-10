The OnePlus 12R, OnePlus's inaugural R-series phone in the US, redefines expectations for affordable Android phones with its flagship-worthy features and a wallet-friendly price tag.
While the OnePlus 12 grabs all the headlines, the OnePlus 12R quietly delivers class-leading build quality with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, an aluminum frame, and a gracefully curved display.
However, despite its impressive build quality, modern smartphones' vulnerability to accidental damage remains a harsh reality. From accidental drops to scratches, it's all part of the deal. That's where a good case comes in handy.
- Source: TUDIA
Tudia DualShield Grip for OnePlus 12RBest overall
- Source: Armor-X
Armor-X Slim Shockproof Case for OnePlus 12RPremium pick
- Source: Foluu
Foluu Clear Case for OnePlus 12RBest value
- Source: OnePlus
OnePlus Sandstone Case for OnePlus 12RFirst-party choice
- Source: Suttkue
Suttkue Brushed Case for OnePlus 12R
-
Tudia DualShield Grip for OnePlus 12RBest overall
Tudia's DualShield Grip case offers the perfect blend of protection and personality, with a range of vibrant colors to choose from. Its certified military-grade, dual-layer design is built to withstand drops up to 4 feet and scratches. The grippy, textured backplate also ensures a secure hold. Plus, the raised edges provide added defense for your camera and screen, easily positioning it at the top of this list.
-
Armor-X Slim Shockproof Case for OnePlus 12RPremium pick
If you're willing to invest a bit more, the Armor-X Slim shockproof case provides superior protection while catering to those with an adventurous spirit. The four-corner airbag design and raised edges keep the OnePlus 12R safe in the face of unexpected bumps and drops. It also features a carabiner and strap holder, allowing for easy attachment to gear or clothing.
-
Foluu Clear Case for OnePlus 12RBest value
The Foluu Clear case is an excellent, affordable option for your OnePlus 12R. Its transparent design flaunts the phone's color and style while providing essential protection. It's made of flexible, durable TPU, is easy to install, and features precise cutouts for convenient port and button access. Though not military-grade certified, it offers reliable defense against everyday hazards with shockproof air cushions on the corners for drop protection.
-
OnePlus Sandstone Case for OnePlus 12RFirst-party choice
OnePlus' official case caters to those who prefer first-party quality. The case, crafted from a blend of PC and TPU materials, is slim and lightweight. It's finished with four layers of dusky black paint for a sophisticated touch. Beyond aesthetics, the sandstone texture provides extra friction to prevent accidental slips and offers decent protection against scratches and drops.
-
Suttkue Brushed Case for OnePlus 12R
Suttkue's case, crafted from soft TPU material, features a sleek, brushed metal-looking finish, elevating your phone’s visual appeal. Beyond its striking appearance, this finish also enhances grip, ensuring a secure hold. Though not rugged, it offers ample protection for daily use, featuring raised edges to safeguard the screen and camera from scratches and minor impacts.
-
Gimenohig Aramid Fiber Case for OnePlus 12R
Though from a relatively unknown brand, Gimenohig's case is on our list because of its real Aramid fiber construction, which should also explain its high price. Despite its incredible strength, Aramid fiber is much lighter than traditional materials, so you won't need a bulky phone case to keep the OnePlus 12R safe. Plus, it's great at resisting abrasions, meaning your case will stay looking sharp for longer without wear and tear.
-
Makavo Bumper Case for OnePlus 12R
Makavo's Bumper Case is crafted from a blend of soft TPU and hard PC, offering superior protection against drops and scratches. Raised bezels lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces, and built-in bumper-corner airbags shield the device from unexpected tumbles. Plus, it's been drop-tested from a staggering 10-feet height. The translucent frosted exterior also lets the One Plus 12R's original design shine through.
-
Foluu Bumper Case for OnePlus 12R
Foluu's Bumper Case is the brand's second option on this list, and it's another formidable design. The case has a transparent, scratch-resistant 9H design that complements the OnePlus 12R's original colors while providing robust protection. Raised bezels around the camera and over the screen prevent damage, while its unique four-corner, shock-absorbing design ensures drops and impact protection.
Choosing a case for your OnePlus 12R
Selecting the right case for your OnePlus 12R can be a bit tricky, especially since there are not a ton of options out there just yet. While major brands have yet to unveil their offerings, this list ensures you have access to some of the best models available, with choices tailored to many preferences and needs.
The Tudia DualShield Grip easily takes the top spot. It offers solid protection with a dual-layered, military-grade construction and style with vibrant color options.
For those seeking superior protection, the Armor-X Slim shockproof case features four-corner airbags and raised edges for shock absorption. Its innovative grip strap and carabiner design make it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts.
But if affordability is what you're after, the Foluu Clear case is a reasonable, minimalist option. It has a transparent TPU design that'll showcase the OnePlus 12R's sleek look while providing decent protection.
The OnePlus 12R marks the debut of a new series from OnePlus in the US market, and we anticipate a surge of OnePlus 12R cases from prominent brands shortly. As the market evolves, we'll continue to update our recommendations, so stay tuned.