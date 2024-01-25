Only official first-party chargers can harness the device's full charging potential and hit those 50W speeds, but cheaper third-party Qi chargers are also viable charging options, just at lower speeds. This list's handpicked models, including everything from pads to stands, should do the trick nicely.

While wireless charging is pretty much a given feature on the best Android phones , OnePlus hasn’t always included it with its flagships. Thankfully, the OnePlus 12 , the company’s 2024 flagship model, isn’t lacking — it supports 50W wireless charging, which is among the fastest in the industry.

If you plan to get the OnePlus 12 a Magsafe case, you will like the Native Union Drop. It features Magsafe-style magnets for seamless alignment, which will make your life easier. It can also deliver up to 15W of power and is universally compatible with Qi devices. The Drop has a minimalist design and looks premium, like most other Native Union accessories. Sadly, it’s a bit expensive and doesn’t include a power brick in the box.

The InfinityLab InstantStation functions as a wireless and wired charger for versatility. Apart from the Qi charging coils, you get USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports to connect additional devices that require a charge. This means you can top up all your devices simultaneously. In terms of charging speeds, you get up to 15W via the Qi charger and up to 33W via the two USB ports.

Anker is no stranger to charging accessories, and the company’s PowerWave II Stand is a formidable entry. It offers 15W wireless charging (like most of the other picks on this list) and features two coils to support charging in portrait and landscape orientations. The only issue with the Anker charger is its use of a power brick with a barrel-type connector; it can be difficult to replace if the original breaks.

Spigen is known for its high-quality mobile accessories, and the company’s ArcField Fast Wireless Charger is no exception. The pad-style wireless charger is capable of delivering up to 15W of power. It has a sleek, no-frills design and supports up to 5mm thick cases. But like many other wireless chargers, the company doesn’t bundle a power brick in the box.

The Auto Sense 2 can help you bring wireless charging to your car. It’s a dual-purpose holder and wireless charger that can be mounted onto your car’s AC vents, dashboard, or windshield. The charger offers up to 15W charging and adjusts to deliver the most optimal viewing angle. It can handle up to 6mm cases without issue. However, the company doesn’t include a power supply in the box.

If you don’t want to spend much on a wireless charger, the Iniu 15W charging stand is a good option. It supports 15W wireless charging and has two coils for charging in portrait and landscape modes. The device’s stand-style design is also helpful when you want to watch a video or have a video call while charging. It even has a three-year warranty.

The OnePlus 50W Wireless Charger is the best option to get the fastest wireless charging on the OnePlus 12. As the name suggests, it can push up to 50W of power to support the phone's available 50W wireless charging. It also packs two charging coils for dual charging orientations and has vents at the bottom for efficient heat dissipation. Unfortunately, you won’t get a power brick with it.

From a sleek design to 15W wireless charging support, this Belkin wireless charger has the potential to become an indispensable companion to the OnePlus 12. Of course, you won’t get superfast wireless charging, but that’s an issue with every third-party wireless charger. Still, it can deliver reasonably quick wireless charging and accommodate up to 5mm thick cases. Moreover, a power supply is included in the box, so you don’t have to spend extra.

Top wireless chargers for the OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 supports 50W wireless charging. However, since the company uses proprietary AirVOOC technology, you can enjoy the top speed only with the company’s own wireless charger. But that doesn’t mean you can’t charge it with a third-party wireless charger. It supports the Qi standard and can utilize the Extended Power Profile (EPP), so any Qi charger should suffice for up to 15W charging.

The Belkin BoostCharge Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad is the top pick for the OnePlus 12. It’s easy to use, comes with a power supply, and has a sleek, non-slip design.

But if you want to get the most out of the phone’s 50W wireless charging, there is no better option than the OnePlus AirVOOC 50W Wireless Charger. It’s a first-party accessory, sports the more versatile stand-style form factor, and has vents for heat dissipation.

Value-conscious consumers should consider Iniu’s 15W Wireless Charger. It’s affordable and excellent value, but can push up to 15W of charge and uses USB-C for power.