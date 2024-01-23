The OnePlus 12 is finally announced on the worldwide stage and is coming to the U.S. very soon! Coming off a very successful launch of the OnePlus Open last year, the company's newest flagship seems to be primed to deliver that great OnePlus experience we're familiar with. One of its most eye-catching features is the massive 6.82-inch 120Hz AMOLED, and if you want to keep that screen looking perfect, you'll want a screen protector! Here are the best OnePlus screen protectors you can get right now.

The LOVSME TPU Film comes tinted, so you don't have to worry about noisy onlookers trying to take a peak at your screen from the side. Plus, it can also self-heal, so minor scratches in the protector will just fix themselves over time.

If you don't want to go with a tempered glass screen protector, then this Skttkue TPU film protector is the next best thing; the TPU film is self-healing, meaning if you get any minor scratches in the film, it should bounce back to form in no time. Plus, installing a film protector is always easier than tempered glass, so you may not even need the backup in the box.

Natbok's screen protector is perfect for those who want to ensure you can still use a case. The edges are slightly rounded and smooth, blending seamlessly into your phone so that any case will fit with no problem! Moreover, the 9H tempered glass is nice and durable to protect your screen from damage. It comes with two front display screen protectors and two camera module protectors!

Sometimes, good things come in twos; that's undoubtedly true for zZjoOoj's screen protector. This two-pack of screen protectors offers that 9H durability you want from good-quality tempered glass, and it's resistant to fingerprints and oil smudges too.

The LOVSME screen protector promises to be as clear and transparent as possible. So, while its 9H hardness protects your display from damage, the anti-fingerprint coating keeps it free from smudges, meaning you'll always have a clear screen. Plus, it comes in a pack of two — perfect if you need a backup.

Mooisvs' OnePlus 12 screen protector set is a complete solution for protecting your device. The set includes a tempered glass disk that shields the camera array and a display plate that serves the double purpose of safeguarding the screen. The display barrier is 9H tough and highly scratch-resistant, yet it’s transparent, touch-optimized, and comes with oil and sweat repulsion. Plus, it is extremely easy to install, as it comes in a pack of two.

Tinted screen protectors can mess up your fingerprint sensor

Tinted screen protectors are great for privacy because anyone trying to look at your phone's screen won't see anything; however, they do have one major drawback if you plan on using the fingerprint sensor as the primary way to unlock your phone. A tinted protector — whether glass or film — might make that difficult. While it isn't a dealbreaker for some, it's worth knowing beforehand.

Our favorite screen protector for your OnePlus 12

While the OnePlus 12 is brand new, you can still get a great protector right now, so you have one the minute your phone arrives.

The Mooisvs screen protector for the OnePLus 12 is one of our favorites because it offers great quality for the price. Plus, it's as durable as tempered glass can be, meaning it will protect that beautiful display really well.

The LOVSME screen protectors are just a tad more expensive but are very clear, making them a delight to use on your screen because you don't have to worry about the lack of screen sensitivity or the clarity of your display.

Lastly, the zZjoOoj screen protector is a bit cheaper, but it's still tempered glass and comes with some camera protectors if you're into that sort of thing.