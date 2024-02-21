We've collected some of the best heavy-duty cases for the OnePlus 12, featuring cases from brands we trust and love. While there aren't many cases available for the device, we recommend you choose one that best fits your unique self, style, and needs. We always recommend buying a case, as it can protect your device's condition, help the resale value further down the line when you want to upgrade or sell and provide a pristine, fully functional smartphone.

The OnePlus 12 is one of the best Android smartphones today, offering a true flagship performance, a stunning display, fast wired and wireless charging, and a beautiful camera setup developed in partnership with Hasselblad.

The Nillkin case is quite unique, as it features a camera shield that protects the camera and the lens from scratches and dust. It’s ideal for those looking for additional protection for one of the best features of the OnePlus 12. As for the case, it’s stylish, slim, and provides great overall protection. It has a textured back that improves the grip, and while it only comes in a single color, it’ll look perfect.

The Fusion-X from Ringke is made of polycarbonate and flexible TPU, and it offers enhanced looks and great overall protection against drops and scratches. It has a lanyard hole on each side, allowing you to attach accessories. It has a precise fit and cut for all holes and buttons, and its unique camouflage design complements the looks of the OnePlus 12 in Flowy Emerald color.

The Armor-X is a shockproof case that’s also scratch-resistant and features a transparent design. It provides excellent protection against drops thanks to its four-corner airbag design, and the precise cutouts will ensure it fits the OnePlus 12 perfectly. The case also provides additional support for the camera lens on the back and the display on the front, thanks to the raised edges that help absorb the shock upon a fall.

The Poetic Guardian is military-grade, drop-tested to withstand falls, and comes in four unique colors. Like most other cases from Poetic, it has raised bezels and a built-in screen protector that supports fingerprint sign-in. The case also comes with magnets on the back that let you attach it to car mounts and other accessories, and it also supports wireless charging.

Tudia’s Merge Grip has been drop-tested up to four feet, and its dual design offers excellent overall protection against drops and scratches. The case comes in two color options that complement the design of the OnePlus 12, and it has MagSafe rings built-in that support a wide range of accessories and wireless chargers.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid features military-grade drop protection thanks to Spigen’s Air Cushion technology that helps with shock absorption. It has a transparent back with a matte black camera cutout to spice up the look. The case supports wireless chargers, and the raised bezels help protect both the camera on the back and the display from falls and scuffs.

The Poetic Revolution is available in three colors, and it’s an excellent premium case with everything built-in. The case has a screen protector that works with the fingerprint ID, a full front frame with elevated bezels that protect the display, and even a pull-out kickstand.

Spigen’s Tough Armor series is known for its sturdy design and enhanced protection. The case comes in two colors, and the triple-layer case offers great overall protection from falls, scratches, and dents. It’s perfect for those looking for something reliable that helps dissipate shock damage more evenly without causing damage to their devices.

Choosing the best rugged case for your OnePlus 12

Selecting a heavy-duty case with rugged looks and enhanced protection isn't easy. The things you should watch out for first are the durability and additional safety features a case includes, such as extra padding in the corners, elevated bezels on the front and back, and a shell that protects the phone from fall damage.

Spigen has always been one of our favorite brands to recommend due to its stylish cases and excellent overall protection, and that's why the Spigen Tough Armor is at the top of our list. It's reliable, safeguards the phone from all potential hazards, and while it might not come with a decent screen protector, it supports most third parties available on the market.

If you don't mind spending a bit more, the Poetic Revolution might be a slightly better deal as it comes with a built-in screen protector, saving you even more than purchasing it separately. It's a great deal for an all-in-one case and provides outstanding value despite the slightly higher price tag.

If MagSafe compatibility, wireless charging, and the option to add accessories are a must, you might be interested in Tudia's Merge Grip. It has a dual-layer shockproof design that protects your device from scratches and falls and has a non-slip texture back design. It can also provide additional grip while holding the otherwise fairly large device.