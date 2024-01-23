With the reveal of OnePlus' newest smartphones during the Smooth Beyond Belief launch event this week, the hunt for the best OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R preorder deals is officially on! Whether it's the latest flagship OnePlus 12 or the new budget-friendly OnePlus 12R you're after, the good news is there are a few ways to reserve your slot and score a few goodies and savings in the process.

Depending on where you place your preorder, you can earn yourself a discount on the phone through enhanced trade-in credits, save with deals on bundled accessories, and more. Some offers are clearly better than others, but no matter where you plan to buy, there's some type of deal on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R available.

Each phone brings with it a more efficient design, new features, and upgraded hardware to top it all off, so there's no denying that they'll quickly become two of the best OnePlus phones to be released. However, what you're looking for from your new phone, as well as your budget, are going to determine which of OnePlus' newest phones you'll want to buy.

Once you've made your choice, check out the best preorder deals on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R below and get in line. Both phones will be available on February 6, so you won't have to wait long to get your hands on one!

Best OnePlus 12 deals

Source: OnePlus Weibo

OnePlus $800 $900 Save $100 The new flagship OnePlus 12 is officially available for preorder at the OnePlus Store, and it features quite the offer. Along with a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model, you'll earn $100 for ANY trade-in toward the new phone. However, you could earn up to $700 total trade-in credits with qualifying devices, dropping the OnePlus 12 down to just $100 in some instances. $800 at OnePlus

Amazon $800 $900 Save $100 Amazon is also offering a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model, taking $100 this option and dropping down to the standard 256GB price tag. Plus, it'll throw in a 6-month subscription to Google One, along with a 3-month subscription to YouTube Premium, for free with every OnePlus 12 purchase. $800 at Amazon

Best Buy $800 $900 Save $100 Best Buy is taking $100 of fthe 512GB model as well, offering the free storage upgrade from the 256GB option. However, Best Buy is also offering trade-in credits for qualifying devices, but the value of your device will vary on make, model, and condition. $800 at Best Buy

Best OnePlus 12R deals

OnePlus The new OnePlus 12R is officially up for preorder, and OnePlus is offering a decent trade-in deal that'll help you save some cash. Not only will ALL trade-ins get an instant $100 off the new phone, but you could potentially earn up to $450 in total credits for qualifying devices, meaning you could get the new OnePlus 12R for as little as $50. OnePlus is also offering 0% APR financing for up to 12 months on the 12GB/256GB model. From $500 at OnePlus

Best Buy Best Buy, unfortunately, doesn't have any special preorder offers on the new OnePlus 12R just yet, but that could change in the coming days. For now, if you want to go through Best Buy, you'll have to pay full price for your preorder. $500 at Best Buy (128GB) $600 at Best Buy (256GB)

How much does the OnePlus 12 cost?

OnePlus revealed two versions of the new OnePlus 12, one with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage capacity and another with 16GB RAM and a larger 512GB of storage capacity. The entry-level 12GB/256GB option goes for $800, while the upgraded 16GB/512GB model will cost you $900.

That's a $100 increase over the previous generation OnePlus 11, which went for $700 and $800 respectively. Considering the upgrades in hardware, as well as the new cameras OnePlus' latest flagship phone features, these bumped up prices are to be expected.

How much does the OnePlus 12R cost?

OnePlus' newest budget-minded smartphone, which also comes in two variations, is slightly less than the new flagship iteration. An 8GB RAM/128GB storage capacity model is available for $500, and an enhanced 16GB RAM/256GB option is available for $600.

A fair starting point for a phone that sports such impressive hardware, making it one of the best budget Android phones available for the money. Especially considering that it's previous iteration, the OnePlus 11R, wasn't available for purchase within the US or Europe.

What's the difference between the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R?

While OnePlus' new phones offer a similar experience, there are a few key differences in both design and performance that make each stand on its own.

First, the OnePlus 12 features the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for improved performance and responsiveness, delivering a much smoother experience within the UI as well as applications. This can be quite an upgrade over the OnePlus 12R's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and makes the flagship option ideal for those who want the best performance possible.

The OnePlus 12R also comes with a slightly smaller and lower resolution 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz display, compared to the OnePlus 12's 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz display. tThe difference isn't necessarily huge, but it's noticeable when it comes to viewing higher quality content, images, and games.

One of the largest differences between the two is the camera system. The OnePlus 12 features a 4th Gen Hasselblad camera system that features Sony's all-new LYT-808 sensor, an advanced 64MP 3X periscope telephoto camera, and a 114-degree ultra-wide camera. A huge upgrade compared to the OnePlus 12R's standard 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera system.

Battery life is similar between the two, but the OnePlus 12 features 50W wireless charging capabilities on top of the standard 80W wired charging. The OnePlus 12R only features 80W wired charging capabilities, so you'll be able to get it back up fast, but only if you're plugged in.