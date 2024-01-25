While OnePlus has fallen away from the "flagship killer" moniker these days, the OnePlus 12 certainly comes closer than we've seen in several years. A brilliant screen, excellent battery life — plus half-hour 0-100% charging — and mesmerizing, marbled Flowy Emerald glass across its back help it stand out in a sea of flat, solid, and boring smartphones. Of course, even the best Android phones will crack and crumble after a tumble if you don't get them a proper case. There aren't many options at this moment, but we've rounded up the best OnePlus 12 cases you can buy today to protect your digital addiction.

Folio cases for the OnePlus 12 are even harder to find right now than normal ones, but that's okay because this polyurethane leather folio from Foluu checks all the boxes. You get three card slots and a deep pocket for cash, receipts, or business cards. The texture here is a bit closer to fabric than leather, but it's plenty durable and comes in three cool colors.

Foluu makes two clear/black cases for the OnePlus 12, both with built-in air cushions and a solid black camera module cover, so that you don't have to worry about the flash bleeding through the case like on Ostopher's clear case. I highly recommend the matte version; it has better texturing on the bumper for grip and is less of a fingerprint magnet.

OnePlus offers its own Aramid Fiber OnePlus 12 case, but this poly-leather accented number from Ftonglogy brings a little more flair to the table, along with textured side grips, a taller lip around the camera, and a deeper recess for the alert slider, so it can't get accidentally flipped in your pocket while brushing agains the bumper.

Tudia's Merge Grip is the Good Ol' Reliable of non-Pixel, non-Samsung Android cases. It may only be drop-tested to four feet, but this old-school two-piece case is protective without being pricey. There's two green options to help match the Flowy Emerald, and you can buy this case with or without a MagSafe ring built into it for wider accessory support.

If I had to describe this clear case in one word, it'd be bubbly. Air cushions help redirect impact from drops without adding mass, and these are supersized for maximum effect. A tall lip around the cameras is quite helpful, too, but be warned that the flash might flare through the clear case when taking photos.

Want to spice up your OnePlus 12 with some actual color? Foluu's microfiber-lined silicone cases bring pastel hues of purple or minty green to your case, or some deep shades of blue and black for a more low-key look. That colossal camera module is well-covered, too, to help prevent any lens scratching.

Spigen's one of the only name-brand case makers to produce a OnePlus 12 cover so far, with it making two colorways of the classic Tough Armor available for buyers at launch. The triple-layer case includes shock-absorbing foam, air cushions embedded in the TPU, and a small landscape kickstand in the hard plastic shell.

Almost a decade after the original OnePlus phone launched with that iconic Sandstone back, that extra-grippy texture is still alive and well on the company's first-party case. While slim, this TPU hybrid case can help protect your OnePlus 12 from small falls and scratches, and well-beveled bumpers make it easier to keep a firm hold.

The best OnePlus 12 cases are hard to find — at least right now

OnePlus may be quite well-established within the Android space internationally, but its phones still sell in pretty small numbers in America. Especially when the OnePlus 12 isn't being sold by carriers, accessory manufacturers take more of a risk putting out cases for it. As a result, there are precious few case options right now from name-brand cases outside Spigen. Foluu's almost obscene variety means that we won't miss out on basic cases in most varieties — heavy duty, clear, thin, and wallet — and brands like Tudia and Ostopher are as reliable now as they've been for previous OnePlus launches. More cases should be coming — ideally — but it might be a little while, and you shouldn't leave your phone naked in the meantime.

With OnePlus's super-grippy Sandstone Bumper selling for $20 — or even less with a preorder coupon — it's little wonder that we're not seeing the normal torrent of tedious TPU clones, though OnePlus is only selling the case in its usual boring black. I remember the days when you could get the Sandstone in bold reds or blues, and with the Flowy Emerald, a nice forest green would've been spectacular. A minty green like the slim, super-affordable Foluu Silicone could work, too, but no other colors look to be in the works right now. OnePlus did tease a woody Walnut case, but so far we've only found it on OnePlus's UK store.

If you need something a little beefier, however, Spigen's Tough Armor has been the most popular OnePlus case three years running for a reason. Durable, dependable, and unchanging, the Tough Armor can take a drop like a champ and while its built-in kickstand may only work in landscape, it's nice to have one built in at all. The other top heavy-duty option right now is the Tudia Merge Grip, which comes in both MagSafe and non-magnetic flavors this year. If you want to take advantage of MagSafe's magic, its kickstands, grips, wallets, and, of course, MagSafe wireless chargers — now that OnePlus has seen sense and given Qi support back to us this year — Tudia is the most reliable of the MagSafe OnePlus 12 cases I've seen to date.

Once you have a case on your OnePlus 12, you're technically all set since OnePlus pre-installs a film screen protector, but a film protector can only guard against scratches. To give your all-important screen some protection against spiderwebbing shatters, you'll need a sturdy tempered glass screen protector for your OnePlus 12.