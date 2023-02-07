The OnePlus 11 is here, toting flagship-level specs. With a QHD+ display, a Hasselblad tuned camera system, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this device can take on even the best Android phones. However, OnePlus chose to use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the display instead of the better and newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

While the Gorilla Glass Victus offers decent protection, a solid screen protector is necessary to keep the display from scratches and cracks. We have rounded up the best ones currently available to keep your display looking fresh and new, even if you aren’t the most careful with it.

Keep your display looking fresh

The OnePlus 11 offers a well-rounded package that will surely go head-to-head with the best 5G phones on the market. While it is a beautifully designed phone, you want to make sure it stays that way with a screen protector for the display and a well-built case for the rest of the device.

There are a variety of screen protectors for the OnePlus 11. The Supershieldz clear screen protector, IQShield screen protector, and Skinomi TechSkin TPU screen protector offer the best and most well-rounded protection. If you need a more niche screen protector, check out Illumishield's matte screen protector or Uponew's privacy screen protector. Regardless of which one you choose, they will all provide adequate protection for your OnePlus 11.