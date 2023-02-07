The OnePlus 11 is here, toting flagship-level specs. With a QHD+ display, a Hasselblad tuned camera system, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this device can take on even the best Android phones. However, OnePlus chose to use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the display instead of the better and newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
While the Gorilla Glass Victus offers decent protection, a solid screen protector is necessary to keep the display from scratches and cracks. We have rounded up the best ones currently available to keep your display looking fresh and new, even if you aren’t the most careful with it.
Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield Screen Protector For OnePlus 11Editor's Choice
The Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield is made from five layers to give your OnePlus 11 the ultimate scratch protection and clarity. There is a protective device liner, silicone adhesive, an optical PET layer, a scratch-resistant layer, and an HD clear coating on top. This screen protector is made from TPU but offers a glass-like feel. An installation tray goes into the charging slot for easy alignment and bubble-free installation.
IQShield Screen Protector For OnePlus 11Best Value
IQShield is well known for its great screen protectors and continues that legacy here. This screen protector has four layers to protect your device and is almost invisible to the eye once installed. There is an adhesive layer, a protective liner, a TPU layer, and an oleophobic coating that prevents the screen protector from yellowing over time. This self-healing screen protector is capable of absorbing minor dents and scratches and reverting to its original smooth state.
Skinomi TechSkin TPU Screen Protector For OnePlus 11Premium Pick
Another trusted brand in the screen protector world is Skinomi. Its TechSkin products provide high-quality TPU screen protection with a unique solution-based installation. Installing this requires you to spray the included solution on the screen and place the screen protector on top of it. Then, it allows you to move it around until you get the perfect alignment. It does take some time to dry, but once dry, it will be bubble-free and almost invisible.
Illumishield Matte Screen Protector For OnePlus 11
If you work in a bright environment that causes light to glare off your display, you need to look into a matte screen protector. The Illumishield matte screen protector was designed to disperse light, allowing you to see your display in the brightest conditions. Don’t worry; it still allows your display to shine unobstructed. It is scratch-resistant, fingerprint-resistant, and bubble resistant. There is no alignment tool with the Illumishield, so it may not be as easy to get a proper alignment.
Uponew Tempered Glass Screen Protector For OnePlus 11
The Uponew screen protector is the first tempered glass one on this list. This screen protector is for those who prefer the feel of real glass and want the superior drop protection of tempered glass. Tempered glass screen protectors are designed to take the brunt of an impact and crack the screen protector while keeping your main display free from harm. It has a surface hardness between 8 and 9H, allowing it to resist minor scratches from items like keys and coins. There is no alignment tool with the Uponew screen protector.
Skinomi Matte Screen Protector For OnePlus 11
Like the Illumishield, this Skinomi screen protector is great for those in bright environments. This matte TPU film has a smooth satin texture that is self-healing, letting it absorb the occasional small scratch or ding. It will also resist fingerprints and any kind of yellowing or staining that can develop over time due to normal use. And like all Skinomi products, this matte screen protector uses its propriety liquid solution for an easy, bubble-free installation.
atFoliX FX Screen Protector For OnePlus 11
The FX screen protector from atFoliX offers crystal-clear transparency with a 4H hard coating. While not as strong as tempered glass, it does offer some scratch resistance. This film screen protector is resistant to fingerprints, dirt, and grease. Shipping times are a bit delayed for the atFoliX, but it's a solid screen protector if you aren't in a hurry. There is no alignment tool, but it was designed to repel dust, so you can remove it and reapply the screen protector to get that perfect fit.
DeltaShield BodyArmor Screen Protector For OnePlus 11
The BodyArmor screen protector from DeltaShield offers self-healing film protection for your OnePlus 11 — it will revert to its original form if it takes an impact that causes a minor scuff on the screen protector. It also has an oleophobic coating to help it from yellowing, as well as being fingerprint resistant to withstand your oily fingers. Like Skinomi, it uses a wet application method to allow for easy adjusting, letting you get the perfect alignment.
Uponew Privacy Screen Protector For OnePlus 11
If you find yourself in an environment with nosy neighbors and friends, the Uponew privacy screen protector should be on your shortlist. It will allow you to easily see your OnePlus 11's display, but onlookers can only see a black screen. The protector also has an 8-9H hardness to withstand minor scratches. It’s your run-of-the-mill installation with this one, so don’t expect an alignment tool for an easier install.
Foluu Tempered Glass Screen Protector For One Plus 11
Foluu designed a tempered glass screen protector that features curved edges to perfectly align with curved edges with the OnePlus 11’s display. This will cover your display from edge to edge for enhanced drop protection. It has a 9H hardness to resist minor scratches. It’s also fingerprint resistant to help keep your screen clear of any oils from your fingers. This is your standard screen protector installation.
Bruni Screen Protector For OnePlus 11
The Bruni film screen protector offers 4H scratch protection to withstand minor scuffs. It also has an oleophobic coating to resist yellowing and fingerprints. This screen protector uses tape to help you align the case before installation. Once you have it aligned, you can remove the tape from one side for an easy installation process. Bruni is made by atFoliX, which, unfortunately, has the same delayed shipping. However, you can proceed if you aren’t in a hurry to receive your screen protector.
Suttkue Screen Protector For OnePlus 11
The Suttkue screen protector for the OnePlus 11 offers a bubble and dust-free installation. The TPU film is resistant to scratches and fingerprints, keeping your display nice and clear. It also utilizes a hydraulic coating to repel liquids (like sweat) from the display. The screen protector is glossy, so it isn’t suitable for bright environments and doesn’t include an easy installation method.
Keep your display looking fresh
The OnePlus 11 offers a well-rounded package that will surely go head-to-head with the best 5G phones on the market. While it is a beautifully designed phone, you want to make sure it stays that way with a screen protector for the display and a well-built case for the rest of the device.
There are a variety of screen protectors for the OnePlus 11. The Supershieldz clear screen protector, IQShield screen protector, and Skinomi TechSkin TPU screen protector offer the best and most well-rounded protection. If you need a more niche screen protector, check out Illumishield's matte screen protector or Uponew's privacy screen protector. Regardless of which one you choose, they will all provide adequate protection for your OnePlus 11.