There aren't many places to buy the OnePlus 11 in the United States, but from that small selection, you do have an important choice

The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.

OnePlus 11 Excellent specs, genuine two-day battery life, and a $700 price tag help the OnePlus 11 provide excellent value, so long as you're tolerant of Oxygen OS these days. OnePlus is offering up to $500 trade-ins while Amazon and Best Buy are throwing in $100 gift cards, but like Samsung, trade-in values are not what they seem. $700 at Amazon $700 at OnePlus $700 at Best Buy

OnePlus

As the manufacturer, OnePlus has the most incentive to get you into a new phone, and so it's offering a small laundry list of specials for OnePlus 11 preorders. Firstly, they're offering up to $500 for trade-ins — up to $730 if you're parting with an iPhone — but unless you're a member of OnePlus's Red Cable Club, the Android phone trade-ins seem to be capped at $400. Samsung and OnePlus values are hundreds less than anticipated, again, but at least relatively new devices will get you $200-$350. Students can take an extra 5% off, which equates to about $35.

If you own a Pixel or Moto phone, don't bother trading it in, you will not get enough to justify the hassle. Just keep your old phone as a backup or sell it separately on Swappa, Gazelle, or another used tech platform.

Amazon

Amazon does not offer trade-in, but it offers a $100 Amazon gift card with your preorder of a 16/256 GB OnePlus 11 — but only if you make sure you select the gift card bundle configuration. If you don't see that orange card in the picture, you have the wrong one. The gift card offer isn't available for the base model 8/128 GB, which only comes in Titan Black, while the higher-storage model is available in Titan Black and Eternal Green.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a $100 Best Buy eGift card for buying the OnePlus 11, but Best Buy is not currently accepting trade-ins towards it. This seems odd as trade-in is offered for most phones over $500 on Best Buy, but perhaps it's simply not being offered yet — or isn't being offered because it's not sold by any carrier. (Carrier trade-in deals often require trade-in.)

We'll check back to see if it's added, and if so, you might get better trade-in value for Pixel and Samsung devices. For now, however, I'd recommend taking to gift card rather than trading in your phone for less than its worth.