The OnePlus 11 has been built to go toe-to-toe with the best Android phones available today. It has a solid triple-camera system, good battery life, and a stunning AMOLED display. That’s before we even talk about it being a pure workhorse with the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The back of the phone features a unique circular camera design that leaves quite a bit of glass exposed. That’s why you need to protect it with a quality case. It’s still early, so case choices are bound to change, but these are the best ones currently available for the OnePlus 11.

Source: Amazon Foluu Flip Cover For OnePlus 11 Editor's Choice The Foluu flip folio wallet case is made from PU (polyurethane) leather. This case offers scratch protection for both sides of your device and drop protection for smaller falls. Inside, you get a single card slot capable of carrying an ID card or a payment card. One of the best things about this case is its versatility. It allows you to carry your cards, covers your display when not in use, and can be used as a kickstand for content consumption. This case also keeps your camera lenses off of a table with its 2mm raised lip. $13 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Avesfer Carbon Fiber Case For OnePlus 11 Best Value The carbon fiber case made by Avesfer is one of the few non-clear traditional style cases available for the OnePlus 11. This TPU case has a brushed textured back flanked by woven carbon fiber at the top and bottom of the case. It has a raised lip to protect the display and camera lenses from being accidentally dragged across a hard surface. It’s a thin case that will provide protection from smaller drops. In addition, the brushed back will help hide your fingerprints. $5 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Quietip Metal Frame Case For OnePlus 11 Premium Pick Quietip created a unique case for the OnePlus 11. This metal frame covers both the front and back and is held together using magnets for easy installation. The front piece features a tempered glass display cover surrounded by a metal frame. The back features a metal frame, a lens frame, clear glass to cover the camera lenses, and tempered glass to cover the entire backplate. This case will keep your phone free of scratches and dust. The metal frame around the device's edges comes in blue, black, or green. $22 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Milegao Leather Flip Cover Case For OnePlus 11 Best Wallet If you want a case that does more than just keep your OnePlus 11 protected, look at the Milegao. This case pulls double duty as a full-time wallet. It has a striking design, covered in black with a thin red strip from top to bottom. Opening the magnetic clasp reveals three card slots and a spot to stash your cash. The outside cover is made from PU leather, and the OnePlus 11 is held in place by a TPU bumper. Like the Foluu, this flip cover case can be used as a kickstand for convenient content consumption. $12 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Shantime Clear Case For OnePlus 11 Clearly Durable The Shantime clear case is made from clear TPU, letting you see your OnePlus 11’s color choice in all its glory. It has reinforced edges that will absorb a minor tumble to the ground. This case will keep the glass back of the OnePlus 11 from getting scratched up, and the raised edges lift the camera and display slightly off hard surfaces. Thanks to its thin design, this case will easily slip in and out of most pockets. $9 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Densul Thin Case For OnePlus 11 Super Slim The Densul case is easily the most expensive one on this list. At just 0.3 mm thick, this case will tightly hug your OnePlus 11 and add minimal size to it. It is made from TPU and wrapped in skin-friendly sheepskin leather to protect your phone from scuffs and scratches. This case has raised edges to keep your display and camera lenses from accidentally getting dragged across a flat surface.

$61 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Foluu Clear Case For OnePlus 11 Show It Off In addition to its flip cover case, Foluu has launched a clear case for the OnePlus 11 made from TPU for excellent scratch protection and adequate drop protection. It has reinforced edges to absorb falls and is resistant to yellowing. This case lifts the camera lens (1.5 mm) and the display (1 mm) off a flat surface, keeping them both protected. TPU buttons cover the power and volume buttons, while leaving a window for easy access to the notification slider. $9 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Shantime Flip Cover For OnePlus 11 Windows For The Win Shantime developed a unique leather flip case for the OnePlus 11. This case has a nice and soft feel, thanks to its PU wood grain leather. The case is held closed by the magnetic clasp and has a window on the front cover, giving you quick and easy access to notifications. Flipping the cover open reveals a single card slot and a TPU inner shell for better drop protection. The same TPU shell also protects the power and volume buttons. $13 at Amazon

Keep your investment protected

The OnePlus 11 is going to be one of the best 5G phones available for Android. While it may not be as expensive as a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, it is still an investment and should be protected by grabbing yourself a quality case and screen protector.

If you want a nice-looking case that is pleasing to the eye and more versatile than your typical case, you should definitely check out the Foluu flip folio case. If you want a standard case at a no-nonsense price, the Avesfer carbon fiber case is for you.

The Quietip metal frame case is the most interesting of them all and quite possibly the most protective too. No matter which case you choose, there is one to suit your style and protect your investment.