The OnePlus 10T is a great-looking phone, which isn’t surprising as it gets its looks from the more expensive flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. However, like any modern smartphone, its Achilles heel is the big, bold glass display on the front.

OnePlus has built its latest smartphone with some of the toughest glass out there, Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, and the OnePlus 10T is no exception. The hardened glass offers great drop resistance, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely immune to scratches and scuffs. So, if you tend to carry your smartphone in a large pocket, backpack, or purse where it may come into contact with other objects, you might want a great screen protector to keep that display looking pristine.

Supershieldz's tempered glass offers the protection you'd expect from a glass screen protector while featuring comfortable 2.5D rounded edges to make using it easier on your fingers. The tempered glass offers 9H hardness, excellent clarity and touch responsiveness, and a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to keep it clean, dry, and smudge-free. Rather than a punch hole cutout for the OnePlus 10T camera, the Supershieldz uses a notch, making it easier to clean out dust and other fine particles that can get in the way of your selfies.

For a durable screen protector that fits your OnePlus 10T like a glove, it's hard to go wrong with OnePlus' own 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It's precision-engineered to feel right at home on the company's smartphone, with CNC-machined edge-to-edge protection. You likely won't even notice it's there since OnePlus has taken care to deliver the same smoothness as the original screen while adding an AF coating to keep it free of needless smudges and dirt. It's also made from 9H hardness glass for an additional layer of drop protection, and it not only protects your display from scratches but also keeps your view of your OnePlus 10T pristine and scratch-free thanks to its anti-scratch surface. Just be careful when you put this one on, as the black border can get in the way of your screen if it's not properly aligned.

Depending on your case preferences, protecting the front of your OnePlus 10T may only be half the battle. That's where TGLGY's screen protector package comes in. Alongside tempered glass film for the front of your smartphone, TGLGY includes additional protection for your rear camera array, so you get coverage on both sides. The rear camera protector is laser cut for a perfect fit, with a unique glass formulation that won't affect the flash or the quality of your photos and videos but still protects the lenses from drops and scratches.

Mr. Shield provides one of the most affordable options among tempered glass screen protectors. This three-pack of protectors features Japan Glass with 9H hardness for high scratch resistance and extra drop protection. Silicone adhesives make the screen protector easy to install and remove without affecting viewing clarity or touch accuracy. An oleophobic coating keeps the screen protector free of smudges, and since it's a single piece of glass with no punch hole, it also prevents dirt and dust from getting into the front camera.

Although tempered glass screen protectors are all the rage, they're not the only game in town. As Iiseon's Hydrogel Screen Protector shows, a soft TPU film can provide solid protection while offering better visibility and touch sensitivity than many glass screen protectors can deliver. Since it's considerably thinner, it's easier to apply, and the soft material allows air bubbles to work their way out. Iiseon's hydrogel screen protector lets more light and color through from your OnePlus 10T, and an oleophobic and anti-fingerprint coating keeps it looking great. While hydrogel protectors defend well against scratches, they don't offer the same level of drop protection as temperated glass. However, that's arguably not as necessary with the Gorilla Glass 5 on the OnePlus 10T.

Both case-friendly and easy to install, Uponew's tempered glass screen protector is designed to provide full coverage for the front of your OnePlus 10T, including the camera, without affecting visual clarity. It offers similar 9H hardened glass as most other tempered glass screen protectors, plus an oleophobic coating to keep it clean.

With 2.5D rounded edges, Beukei's tempered glass screen protector offers a more comfortable feeling around the edges and won't get in the way of most cases. The 9H hardness of the glass protects you against the usual impacts, drops, and scratches without affecting the screen's responsiveness. The hydrophobic and oleophobic coating means you won't have to worry about it accumulating smudges and fingerprints.

Futanwei's screen protectors are another affordable option, with a four-pack of tempered glass film to defend against everything from drops to smudges. The oleophobic and hydrophobic coating protects against sweat and fingerprints, while the 9H hardened glass offers drop and scratch resistance without affecting visual quality or touch sensitivity. The protectors are precision-cut for a perfect fit, and the single glass panel provides coverage for the front camera, too.

Shield your screen from everyday bumps and scrapes

While the Gorilla Glass 5 on the OnePlus 10T offers excellent drop protection, there’s nothing wrong with taking extra precautions, especially when dealing with a premium smartphone like this. The right screen protector will give you that additional drop protection while ensuring other hard objects like keys and coins don’t leave nicks and scratches behind.

OnePlus makes great quality phone accessories at affordable prices, so the company’s own 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector is easily our top pick. As you’d expect, it’s precision-engineered to fit the OnePlus 10T perfectly, feels great on the hands, and you can rest assured that you won’t have any problems with clarity, touch responsiveness, or the fingerprint reader.

If you find tempered glass protectors bulky, you’ll appreciate Iiseon’s Hydrogel screen protector. Made from some TPU material, it offers impressive scratch resistance while being easy to apply. On the other hand, TGLGY’s tempered glass protector packs offer coverage for both sides of your OnePlus 10T — the screen and the rear camera array — and deliver exceptional value considering the kit contains three of each. It’s a great choice if you prefer to go case-less to show off the beauty of your phone’s Moonstone Black or Jade Green finishes.