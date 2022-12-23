We've rounded up some of the best cases to preserve the classy look of your OnePlus 10T while ensuring it gets the protection it needs

OnePlus has taken a unique approach with the OnePlus 10T — the runner-up to its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro — delivering a smartphone with a top-notch CPU, faster charging, and more RAM, but more modest camera features. Designed as a OnePlus smartphone for the masses, the OnePlus 10T offers great value, especially for fans of the OnePlus brand who don’t need the best cameras.

Despite the lower price and camera specs, the OnePlus 10T still features most of the same design elements as its flagship sibling. Even though it looks great and includes a back panel made of Gorilla Glass 5, it’s still a good idea to get it some proper protection against the bumps and scrapes of everyday life. We've rounded up some of the best OnePlus 10T cases you can get your hands on right now.

Editors choice 1. Poetic Guardian for OnePlus 10T As the name implies, the Poetic Guardian is a case that will keep your OnePlus 10T in near-pristine condition throughout all of life's adventures. What's great about this one is that it doesn't hide the elegance of the phone's sleek Moonstone Black or Jade Green finishes. The clear polycarbonate black lets those colors shine while offering protection against scratches, durable bumpers on all sides, and an inner TPU lining for military-grade drop protection. Raised bezels surround the rear camera array, while Poetic packs in two different front frames for you to choose from: one with a built-in screen protector and another that offers a raised lip designed to work with a tempered-glass shield of your choosing. There's also full button and port coverage to keep out dust and dirt. The Poetic Guardian is available in basic black or two other attractive color combos, blue/black and pink/gray.

Premium pick 2. OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case With the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 inside, the OnePlus 10T is one of the most powerful smartphones on the market today. That means it's ready for the most demanding games on the Play Store, but expect things to heat up if you plan to push your phone to the limits. Fortunately, OnePlus is prepared for that with its Glacier Mat Case. It's a premium pick that doesn't just protect your OnePlus 10T — the case also keeps your phone cool thanks to a unique heat-dissipation material. Best of all, this is an entirely passive technology, so there are no fans or batteries required, and it won't block your 5G signals either.

Best value 3. OnePlus 10T 5G Sandstone Bumper Case The enthusiast nature of the OnePlus brand can make mainstream cases hard to find. Thankfully, OnePlus offers an excellent case at a reasonable price in its Sandstone Bumper. The minimalist design complements the style of the OnePlus 10T beautifully while still delivering protection against everyday bumps and drops. The four layers of fine-ground sandstone also provide a firm grip that's especially nice for folks who don't like the more rubbery feel of silicone or TPU cases.

4. Poetic Revolution for OnePlus 10T If you're looking for a case that offers solid protection for your OnePlus 10T and looks the part while doing it, then Poetic's Revolution has you covered. Made with high-end polycarbonate and shock-absorbing bumpers, the Revolution case boasts military-grade drop protection from all angles. There's a built-in screen protector here, and as a bonus, Poetic also includes an extra front frame so you can use a tempered glass screen protector without losing the benefit of the protective raised front edges. While the tactical look of this case may not be for everyone, Poetic offers it in unique light pink and sky blue designs in addition to more traditional black and navy blue options.

5. Cresee Clear Cover for OnePlus 10T Cresee's Clear Cover is an excellent pick for those who want to protect their OnePlus 10T without hiding its sleek design. This slim and transparent TPU phone adds as little bulk as possible while ensuring you're protected against everyday drops, bumps, and scrapes, thanks to the reinforced air cushion corners. It's also flexible enough that you can easily pop it off for those times you'd rather go caseless, but you may not want to. After all, not only does this case let the elegance of your OnePlus 10T show through, but the TPU material gives you a solid grip on your phone. That's especially important if you've opted for the glossy Jade Green model, which, let's face it, is also a fingerprint magnet when uncased.

6. Ftonglogy Slim Carbon Fibre Case for OnePlus 10T If carbon fiber styling is more your thing, then you'll like Ftonglogy's take on protection for your OnePlus 10T. This thin and lightweight case adds minimal bulk to your phone while still providing strong impact resistance thanks to the addition of TPU bumpers. Precise cutouts ensure you can still access all your buttons, ports, and speakers, and the matte surface is grippy yet comfortable to hold. This case also offers some interesting design options, with a black model that features a textured carbon fiber look across the entire back or two-tone designs bisected by a blue or red stripe.

7. TUDIA DualShield Grip for OnePlus 10T Tudia's DualShield Grip offers military-grade dual-layer protection for your OnePlus 10T with a more understated design than most of the rugged cases you'll find on the market. Tudia's ToughRhino technology combines a hard polycarbonate out shell with a soft TPU interior for two layers of protection to absorb all but the most extreme impacts. A raised lip around the front screen and the camera array offers extra protection, while the textured feel and ridged sides make it easy to keep a hold on. There's full button coverage around the sides, and as with most of Tudia's cases, you can expect a nice clicky feel here with no mushiness. DualShield Grip's design is professional and unique without being overbearing, and it's available in gray, Indigo Blue, Smokey Pink, and Matte Black.

8. Foluu Wallet Case for OnePlus 10T While we're still dreaming of the day that you'll be able to keep all of your payment and digital ID cards in Google Wallet, for now, the reality is that most folks still need to carry at least a few physical cards around. For those OnePlus 10T owners who want to travel light, there's Foluu's wallet case. This wraps around your phone screen for extra protection while offering space for three cards and even a bit of cash. Synthetic soft canvas on the outside provides a stylish look, while an interior TPU bumper with raised lips protects against bumps, scratches, and drops. As a bonus, you can also fold the cover around the back to prop your OnePlus 10T up for watching movies or participating in video calls.

9. Dretal Kickstand Case for OnePlus 10T With four lenses on the back, the OnePlus 10T's camera system may feel like the most delicate part of your phone. Fortunately, Dretal's OnePlus 10T case can give you some nice peace of mind by offering some extra protection in that area. This military-grade shockproof case covers the entire camera bump, with the lenses recessed to avoid scratches and debris and a sliding cover to keep them hidden entirely when not in use. That's not all, though; a 360-degree rotating ring gives you a steady grip when holding your phone and a kickstand for propping it up for games, videos, or online chats. The case has a rugged, tactical look that makes it a bit polarizing, but in addition to basic black, you can also pick it up in dark blue and a rather sleek metallic red.

10. Foluu Silicone Case for OnePlus 10T If you're a fan of grippy silicon cases, Foluu's bumper case is worth a look. Not only is it very affordable, but it fits your OnePlus 10T like a glove while offering a solid grip to ensure it won't slip out of your hand or fall out of your pocket. There's a raised lip around the screen to help protect the glass, reinforced corners to handle everyday drops and bumps, and precision-cut holes to protect the four camera lenses. The Foluu silicon case is available in black, blue, green, and light purple.

Don't skimp on protection for your OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T may not be the company’s most expensive smartphone, but it shares the same slippery glass and metal design as the OnePlus 10 Pro, which means you’ll want to protect it against scratches and make sure you can keep a good grip on it. While the textured surface of the Moonstone Black offers a bit of grip, the Jade Green isn’t just slippery — it’s a fingerprint magnet too.

Still, the OnePlus 10T is a sleek-looking phone. Poetic’s Guardian will help you show it off while still providing top-notch impact protection. You get your choice of a built-in screen protector or an extra frame, so you can add your own tempered glass protector of choice, and it’s available in some fun and stylish colors, too.

If less bulk is more to your taste, then OnePlus’ first-party Sandstone Bumper offers an ideal balance of aesthetics and protection at an affordable price, with four layers of find-ground sandstone to help you keep a grip on your phone. If you want to push your OnePlus 10T's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to the limit, you'll want to take a look at the company's Glacier Mat Case, which features a unique heat-dissipation material to ensure your phone keeps its cool while you're playing even the most demanding games.