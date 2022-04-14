OnePlus might not be the same company it used to be, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of die-hard fans eagerly awaiting its newest phone. The OnePlus 10 Pro is its first flagship device available in North America in nearly a year, three months after it made a grand debut in China. If you've been waiting to pick yours up, today's the day. It's now available at Best Buy, Amazon, through carriers, and on the company's own website, each with its own corresponding deal perfect for saving some cash.

OnePlus

Unsurprisingly, OnePlus itself is offering one of the better deals here. Not only can buyers get the phone for 0% APR on a 12-month installment plan and a $100 trade-in bonus for their old device, but they'll also score a free set of Buds Z2 to jam out to their favorite songs.

Buy at OnePlus:

OnePlus 10 Pro

Amazon

This year, Amazon is going its own route, gifting buyers a free Echo Show 8 to use around the house. That might not sound like a weird accessory for a phone — after all, smart displays are really their own thing — but it's hard to argue with a free gift.

Buy at Amazon:

OnePlus 10 Pro

Best Buy

Best Buy's deal should be attractive to anyone who regularly shops at the retailer, offering a free $100 gift card with every purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Depending on how you look at it, that either brings the price down to just $800, or gives you some cashback to drop on the accessories of your choice.

Buy at Best Buy:

OnePlus 10 Pro

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $900 with a trade-in on their Magenta MAX plan, effectively giving the phone away for free on the company's most expensive service package. As always, you'll need to check this offer's full terms and conditions to make sure you meet the requirements. If your phone isn't worth the complete $900 value, you can still get up to $600 for some older models. Here's what you'll need to offer for the full discount:

Apple: iPhone X, XR, XS/XS Max, iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 13/mini/Pro/Pro Max

Samsung: Galaxy S20/+/Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S21/+/Ultra, Galaxy S22/S22+/S22 Ultra, Note 10/+/Lite, Note 20/Ultra, Z Fold 2/3, Z Flip 5G/3

OnePlus: 9 Pro 5G, 9 5G, 8T+ 5G, 8T, 8 Pro 5G, 8 5G

Google: Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

LG: Wing

Moto: RAZR 4G, RAZR 5G

Buy at T-Mobile:

OnePlus 10 Pro

Verizon

Verizon isn't selling the OnePlus 10 Pro directly to consumers, but it is officially certified to work on the network. Right now, if you bring your OnePlus 10 Pro to Verizon as a new customer on an Unlimited plan, you can get a $500 gift card in return. It makes for a great pairing with any of the other unlocked deals going on right now.

One of the biggest issues with the OnePlus 10 Pro is its price, offering a worse value than the competition. Thankfully, these deals help make it a little more affordable.

When will my phone be updated to Android 12?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author