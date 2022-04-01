With a beautiful screen and excellent battery, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks to draw in users with powerful specs and a luscious texture across the Gorilla Glass 5 backplate. As lovely as it feels, you need to cover it up and get some substantial grip, protection against scratches or falls, and maybe some color to jazz things up. Thankfully, we got plenty of name-brand cases for OnePlus launches these days, which means no waiting for the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases to arrive.

Editors choice 1. Caseology Athlex for OnePlus 10 Pro 9.25 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Eschewing its normal fare, Caseology debuted its next case series for the OnePlus 10 Pro called Athlex. A heavy-duty case designed to feel excellent in the hand while you're out exercising, adventuring, or just walking around a theme park this summer. Athlex's dual-layer air cushioning design helps keep your phone cool and safe wherever life takes you. The only mark against this case is that only the Black/Gray version is available right now. Active Green and Active Orange versions feature bright accents to spice things up — and make it easier to spot your case should you accidentally fling it into the bushes while jogging. Read More Buy This Product Caseology Athlex for OnePlus 10 Pro Shop at Amazon

2. Poetic Revolution for OnePlus 10 Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The unlocked model of the OnePlus 10 Pro maybe be lacking IP dust/watcher resistance certification, but Poetic is here to keep your new phone protected from the elements. A dust plug covers your USB-C port from dirt, grass clippings, and more while the built-in screen protector guards against scratches and scuffs. If you're not a film protector fan, there's also a screenless front frame you can use instead. A wide kickstand keeps the 10 Pro stable whether you're watching YouTube, TikTok, or on a video call with your coworkers while trying to get some food in your belly. It can even double as a phone grip in a pinch. Plus, the robust lips around the screen and camera ensure that even if a drop happens, it shouldn't kill your OnePlus 10 Pro. Read More Buy This Product Poetic Revolution for OnePlus 10 Pro Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. OnePlus Sandstone Bumper for OnePlus 10 Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on OnePlus It's not a OnePlus without that trademark Sandstone feel, is it? Its grippy-ness is unparalleled, yet it's not a dust and debris magnet like other textured cases. While it covers up the phone itself, you still get that OnePlus branding and a low-key look. Best of all, unlike Samsung, OnePlus knows how to competitively price its accessories; this snazzy OnePlus 10 Pro case costs less than movie night with your better half. Read More Buy This Product OnePlus Sandstone Bumper for OnePlus 10 Pro Shop at OnePlus

Premium pick 4. UAG Plasma Series for OnePlus 10 Pro 8.75 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This clearly rugged OnePlus 10 Pro case uses beauty and brains to keep things safe and sound. The clear back is covered in UAG's iconic honeycomb design, which strengthens the air cushioning and impact resistance while looking fierce. The grips sides and corners should keep you from testing its ample drop protection. Plus, in an age of rampant germs, the Plasma Series is tested to withstand a wider array of cleaning solutions you might use at a hospital, lab, or other medical/science facility. Read More Buy This Product UAG Plasma Series for OnePlus 10 Pro Shop at Amazon Shop at UAG

5. Tudia DualShield for OnePlus 10 Pro 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Many case makers skip OnePlus phones because of the shorter life cycles and smaller market share, but the Tudia DualShield is like Old Faithful. It never fails to miss a new model, and it makes for a durable, inexpensive 10 Pro case. Available in four colors — Indigo Blue and Metallic Slate are all you need, but the others are okay — this classic two-layer design is easier to grip than Spigen's Tough Armor, thanks to textured detailing on the sides. It's also tested to survive over two dozen drops, though you should really consider PopSockets or phone rings if you drop your phone that often. Read More Buy This Product Tudia DualShield for OnePlus 10 Pro Shop at Amazon

6. dbrand Grip Case for OnePlus 10 Pro 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on dbrand Cases are cool, but they still leave that bland black camera module exposed, like a gaping wound in the case style you're aiming for. Luckily, dbrand's OnePlus 10 Pro case isn't just a case; it comes with a skin for the camera module, too. With over half a dozen material types, to say nothing of all the colors and patterns, dbrand will let you achieve the cohesive look you've been dreaming of. I'm personally a fan of the Bulletproof Banana, Red Dragon, and the White Leather, and you can buy more camera module skins for $2 apiece to mix and match a fun combo, like Black Swarm with Bulletproof Banana, or Kind of Purple with White Leather to deck my 10 Pro in Ace Pride. Read More Buy This Product dbrand Grip Case for OnePlus 10 Pro Shop at dbrand

7. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style for OnePlus 10 Pro 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Supcase I know many of you might've been hoping for the UB Pro, but Supcase's UB Style is slimmer, grippier, and pairs well with both the Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colorways. 15-foot drop protection is nothing to sneeze at in a OnePlus 10 Pro case, though I do wish the lip around the screen and camera were a bit higher. Hopefully, Supcase brings us new colors down the line — they've done so on previous phones — but silver and black go with evergreen. The sides could also use some more texturing or grooves, but some users prefer the cleaner look here. Read More Buy This Product Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style for OnePlus 10 Pro Shop at Supcase

8. Sucnakp Rugged Shield for OnePlus 10 Pro 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon It's still early days, and many of the name-brand single-layer cases haven't made it to market yet, but the tried-and-true carbon-fiber accent case is always there for us. It's inexpensive and grippy without being ridiculously thick like Sucnakp's other case series. The Rugged Shield is a nice happy medium for those who just want to not break our phone or the bank after spending so much money on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Like many on this list, only Black is available at this time, but three more colorways should go on sale in the coming days. Read More Buy This Product Sucnakp Rugged Shield for OnePlus 10 Pro Shop at Amazon

The OnePlus 10 Pro demands professional protection

The OnePlus 10 Pro's size may be easier to handle than the ungainly size of the Pixel 6 Pro or the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it's still a large slab of glass-covered metal. The fine texture on the back may give you a little grip, but you need more on the sides and impact resistance as well, which is where cases like the Caseology Athlex and the UAG Plasma Series come in.

The Athlex's new design is eye-catching, and extra impact protection at these prices is always welcome. The UAG Plasma Series bumper is more grippy, but the design is "love it or hate it," like most of UAG's portfolio. It's also more expensive than OnePlus's own cases; the OnePlus Sandstone offers more texturing than the phone itself while still having the signature style.

Whichever case strikes your fancy, please remember to grab a screen protector, too. While the 10 Pro comes with one pre-installed, tempered glass screen protectors offer better shatter resistance, and films peel up at the edges eventually.

