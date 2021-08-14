Android games are great for their mobility, and yet many require an internet connection to play, which is undoubtedly counterintuitive to the design of a mobile game. This problem is made worse by Google's lackluster Play Store categorization, where it's difficult to even search for the term. This is why AP has compiled a hand-selected list of some of the best offline mobile games around, and it's a growing list to be continually updated, with two new entries added today (changelog at the bottom). So if you're looking for some of the best Android games to sink your teeth into that don't rely on a constant internet connection, this is the roundup for you.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is easily one of the best roguelike platformers available on the Play Store. Hands-down, the Android port is absolutely fantastic. You can select from 30FPS, 60FPS, and unlimited FPS in the game's settings, and there's also an HD graphics option for everyone with a beefy device. Personally, I've spent a lot of time playing this roguelike on Android, and I can confidently say the game runs like butter at max settings on high-end hardware. While this is a title that demands precision controls, it's fully playable with the touchscreen as well as a physical controller. Dead Cells is the cream of the crop when it comes to platformers, so if you've yet to play, make sure you don't miss out because this is a game you can indeed play anywhere.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / IAPs $3.99 apiece

Super Hexagon

If you enjoy extremely challenging arcade games, you're in luck; Super Hexagon fits that description perfectly and seeing that it has been updated with high framerate support along with controller support, it's a standout release that's pretty old but still supported. Plus, as you would expect, the entire thing can be played offline, making it a perfect title for commuters, thanks to its bite-sized play. Sessions tend to be quick, failure is a constant, but there is surely something incredibly fun about trying again and again to master this game. For $3, you can't go wrong.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a farming and life simulator, a niche genre with a dedicated fanbase. The point being, you can easily spend hundreds of hours in this game. Sure, things start simple enough by planting a few crops and maybe raising a chicken or two, and that's great if you prefer to play at a casual pace. Then again, if you're really looking for a game with some depth, not to mention an endless campaign, then Stardew Valley is easily my top choice in today's roundup, especially since the game supports gamepads. So not only is this a fun game to play with touch controls on a phone casually, you can really dig in on tablets and Chromebooks while out and about thanks to the included controller support and no requirement for an internet connection.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Civilization VI - Build A City | Strategy 4X Game

Aspyr media finally brought its mobile port for Civilization VI to Android in 2020. It came as a surprise, but it was definitely a welcome one. As you would expect, Civilization VI is a demanding game thanks to the gigantic and constantly growing simulation it's pulling off. So performance can dip late-game, especially when it comes to loading times. Keep in mind the title even chugs on the latest iPad Pro as well as the Nintendo Switch, so dropped frames are pretty much expected. Still, the Android version is an absolute joy to play despite some minor issues, and thanks to the 60-move free trial, everyone can test the game to see how it performs on their device before spending a dime. All around, this is a solid port from Aspyr Media, and it's an absolute blast to play on larger screens such as tablets. And since you don't need an internet connection to play, it's perfect for portable sessions.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Konami's classic Metroidvania title Castlevania: Symphony of the Night was released on the Play Store to everyone's surprise back in 2020, and it's available for $2.99, which is an absolute bargain. If you've yet to play SotN, it's a beautiful 2D platformer that offers non-linear gameplay, meaning exploration is encouraged. The primary campaign should take about eight or nine hours to finish, so it will take much more than one sitting to work your way through this release, and since you can play offline, you won't have to worry about an internet connection once the game is installed.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

GRID™ Autosport

GRID Autosport is a console-quality racer that landed on Android in 2019. The full game can be had for $10, and there are no IAPs or ads, which makes this a premium release. If you've yet to play this racer, it mixes many racing styles, from dirt tracks to city streets, and of course, there are numerous distinct cars to race in. In comparison, most racers on Android are free-to-play, so they contain many questionable monetization systems and a requirement for a constant internet connection. So if you've been searching for a premium mobile racer that won't break the bank, can be played offline anytime you want, and offers controller support out of the box, GRID Autosport is currently the best racer available on the Play Store that fits these requirements.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is an awesome hack-and-slash platformer that includes excellent graphics and a premium price point that can be unlocked through a single $7 in-app purchase. The game supports physical controllers, and you can even test the gameplay without going out of pocket since the first act is available for free. Reviews have remained positive following the game's original release on the Apple App Store in 2018, and rest assured, the Android port looks and plays just as well as it does on iOS. Controllers are supported out of the box, and there's no internet requirement once it's installed. Grimvalor plays well on tablets and phones alike. It's basically a perfect portable hack and slash.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece

Rush Rally Origins

Top-down racers seem to be a dying breed anymore, but thankfully Brownmonster Limited decided to continue its Rush Rally series with a top-down entry, and it's a delight. Things start out pretty challenging, but once you win a few races (unlocking a few upgrades) while grasping the controls, things even out. What's nice is that controllers are supported (my preferred way to play), along with offline functionality. Better yet, the racer is monetized fairly, with enough content to keep any racing fan busy for a good long while. Rush Rally Origins is easily one of the best premium racing games on the platform, and it really excels if you dig classic-style top-down racing games.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an excellent turn-based RPG that plays similarly to the classic Square Enix JRPGs from the '90s. You can expect excellent graphics that suit the current crop of RPGs available on consoles and PC, which is why the Android port for Battle Chasers: Nightwar is such an exceptional release. It looks excellent, touch controls are worthwhile, and there are hours of turn-based gameplay to enjoy. So if you're looking for a console-quality RPG experience on mobile that offers at minimum a 30-hour campaign that can be played in its entirety offline, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is easily one of the best RPGs currently available on Android. Just keep in mind that this is a demanding game, so high-end hardware is recommended. There's also no controller support, but thankfully the touch UI works well on tablets and phones.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Editi

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is an absolute mouthful, but luckily the game itself is fantastic, and it's pretty gruesome to boot if you're into that kind of thing. Sure, it's basically a niche visual novel that contains familiar tropes, such as students stuck in a school tasked with avoiding a murderer. Thankfully the story is worth the asking price, with twists and turns all over the place. Truly, this is an engrossing game, and best of all, since it's an anniversary edition, it offers all-new graphics and touchscreen support, not to mention a few gallery extras for the hardcore fans, along with offline play. You can also find the sequel on the Play Store, should you want to continue your adventure after finishing Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition.

Monetization: $15.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Thumper: Pocket Edition

Thumper is a slick auto-running rhythm game that made its way to Android in 2019. At its core, it's a psychedelic auto-runner that heavily relies on rhythm-based mechanics for progression. Simple taps and swipes on the screen are your controls, and you'll have to time these interactions to the beat of the music if you want to find success. Of course, if you prefer, the game also supports physical controllers, which helps with in-game precision since a controller is much more tactile than a glass screen. There's a total of nine levels that will take about seven and a half hours to beat, and the game can be fully played offline. So for the asking price, there's actually a good bit of content included that should easily entertain for hours.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

9th Dawn III RPG

9th Dawn III is the culmination of the last two titles in this action-RPG series, and it offers a boatload of polish, not to mention tons of loot to collect as you explore the game's vast open world. Think "2D Skyrim," and you're getting close. While the second game in the series had no controller support and an odd jump mechanic, both issues are fixed in this release. So whether you want to play using the touchscreen or a physical controller, both options are available, plus you can play the entire game offline, making for a great RPG to play portably on a phone or tablet. Seriously, this is a fantastic port that should provide hundreds of hours of dungeon-exploring fun, so don't miss out. There's even a free demo available for those that want to see how the game plays before they plunk down their hard-earned cash.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

That's the end of today's roundup. Keep in mind this is simply the start of a list that will only grow as I update it, so feel free to sound off in the comments what your favorite offline Android games are since I will be adding more titles to this roundup in the future, ideally cataloging the majority of offline Android games that are worth playing.

