Google Photos is a pretty great way to reminisce, especially its Memories feature that automatically assembles slideshows of things like people, trips, and pets (mostly pets). Right now, a Best of Fall 2022 slideshow is appearing for many users in the Northern Hemisphere, so it's a prime time to hop in and look back on what you've been up to this season — or, realistically, look at a handful of random photos you took between September and November.

Best of Fall 2022 will appear in the strip of Memories slideshows at the top of your Google Photos library — though, as 9to5Google noticed, it may be called Best of Autumn 2022, depending on your location. Your slideshow should contain 10 photos that you took in the months of September, October, and November, and the selection process seems to favor images that contain identifiable people and animals. Beyond that, the criteria for "best" are a mystery. I've personally had a pretty eventful fall and taken plenty of pictures I like quite a bit, but my slideshow only featured two or three I might say were among the best I got all season.

3 Images

Close

Tapping the prominent Preview book button in the bottom left corner of the slideshow will take you to a draft of a physical album you can edit and, if you like it enough, purchase. Your book will feature the photos from your Best of Fall slideshow, plus plenty more. It seems the number of pictures Google includes in the book depends on how many photos you uploaded over the fall season — we've seen between 46 and 66 photos in our own previews.

If you're feeling nostalgic about the past few months (or just want to see which of your photos Google semi-randomly stuck in a slideshow), fire up Google Photos and check it out.