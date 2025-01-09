Welcome to a whole new year, and that means exciting new gadgets. Every January we hear about the first wave of the year's trendsetting products at the world's biggest consumer tech show. Some of the world's biggest companies have revealed next-gen gadgets during CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Android Police's Taylor Kerns and Will Sattelberg have been scurrying around the show's many floors all over the city to find the best tech you need to know about. Below are their picks of the best products that they've seen at the show.

Razer Handheld Dock Chroma

Gaming handheld docks are a dime a dozen on Amazon, but if you take gaming on the go seriously, you're going to want to invest in a premium option. Razer's brand-new Handheld Dock Chroma is, on its face, pretty comparable to the rest of the offerings on the market. Three USB-A ports, one USB-C PD port, 100W power passthrough, HDMI 2.0 out, and an Ethernet port make up a pretty standard offering, but Razer being Razer, that's not the whole story here.

For one thing, the adjustable backplate means this dock is a whole lot more portable than you might expect, and it even works in situations like plane rides, where you might want to prop up your Steam Deck to avoid holding it for hours at a time. It's fully aluminum, offers RGB lighting — because of course it does — and extends to any device that supports display output, including Android devices and other retro handhelds. At $80, it's no more expensive than the official Steam Deck dock, but it definitely delivers plenty of additional use cases.

Your changes have been saved Razer Handheld Dock Chroma This gaming handheld dock has six different input methods allowing you to place down your device and play it on a big screen or plug in various controllers for multiplayer activities. $80 at Razer

TCL 60 XE Nxtpaper 5G

Between the Light Phone lineup and the Boox Palma 2, there's a clear appetite for E Ink displays in phones — or, you know, phone-shaped devices. I have to wonder if TCL's latest NXTPAPER phone will win over some of those very same potential buyers. TCL's 60 XE 5G is exclusively coming to North America later this year, and in addition to its standard anti-glare display, it's also coming equipped with a Max Ink Mode button, designed to take your e-reader experience to the next level.

Activating this button drains the color from your screen, disabling notifications and system processes to net you a week's worth of battery life on a single charge. This could be the pocket-friendly e-reader you've been waiting for, but we'll have to wait until MWC to learn its full specs sheet. TCL's smartphone lineup is budget-focused first and foremost, so don't expect this to compete with the OnePlus 13's of the world. Still, that display might be just enough to convince some people to upgrade.

Your changes have been saved TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G Want a phone that can last over a week? The TCL 60 XD NXTPAPER 5G may be the ultimate choice when you drain the color from the screen in its E Ink mode.

Anker 25K 165W Power Bank

My job at Android Police has me traveling a lot, and I've built up a pretty sizable collection of battery banks with all sorts of different use cases. While I'm not sure I need one more, Anker's new 25K Power Bank is such a complete package, I think it's earned a future spot in my carry-on. 25,000mAh should be more than enough battery to get me through even my longest of trips without worrying about a recharge, while its 165W output — including up to 100W from a single USB-C charging port — means it can deliver energy to everything from my laptop to my Steam Deck.

Those specs alone don't earn it a spot in my ever-growing bag of chargers and cables, though. With two built-in USB-C cables — one retractable, one that doubles as a wrist strap — a display for detailing your remaining capacity, and a design that isn't all too much larger than a 12-ounce Red Bull can, this might be the last battery bank you ever have to buy. You know, until Anker makes its next most impressive charging accessory.

Your changes have been saved Anker 25K 165W Power Bank The best Anker power bank yet? There's a good case to be made here. If you're looking for a catch-all device that has everything including two built-in cables, you may find this the perfect option for your carry-on. $90 at Anker

Belkin SoundForm Anywhere

I don't keep my love of podcasts a secret. Whether I'm mowing the lawn, cleaning the house, or out running errands, you can practically guarantee I have something playing on my phone — and those are just moments where I have earbuds handy. I can't tell you the amount of times I've suddenly found myself stuck in a waiting game, wishing I'd brought a pair of headphones along to pass the time. With Belkin's upcoming SoundForm Anywhere, that feeling might be a thing of the past.

These earbuds aren't meant to replace your current pair from Sony, Samsung, or Bose. Rather, Belkin's earbuds use an open-ear design to fit in your ear without tips, allowing them to lay completely flat in the process. The case is about as thin as the one used for my Loop concert earplugs, and not all that much larger. A keyring keeps them on your person at all times — even when you don't think you'll need them — and 10 minutes on a charger scores you 90 minutes of listening time. They're coming later in 2025 for "under $40," and you can bet I'll be buying myself a pair

Your changes have been saved Belkin SoundForm Anywhere The Belkin SoundForm Anywhere are some of the smallest earbuds we've ever come across. These won't replace your current earbuds, but they may prove perfect as an option for when you don't want to carry your proper headphones.

Roborock Saros Z70

There's a shocking volume of robot vacuum releases each year. I'd sort of been thinking about robovacs as a solved problem: high-end models can navigate your home, avoid obstacles, and both vacuum carpets and mop hard floors. What else is there to want?

Limbs, apparently. Roborock's new Saros Z70 comes with all the standard fancy robovac features, like built-in rotating mops, advanced navigation, and powerful 22,000 Pa suction. It also has a little folding robot arm that extends out of its top surface, allowing it to clear small obstacles in its path like socks, pet toys, or lightweight shoes. In a demo at CES (pictured above), I watched it collect socks from an enclosed area, placing them in a bin to clear the area. Given how often the robot vacuum I use bumps into dog toys, I can definitely see the appeal.

Roborock hasn't shared a firm price, but the Saros Z70 should launch at about $2,000 in April. That's a lot of money, but Roborock's robovacs that don't have arms go for as much as $1,700. What's another few hundred bucks if it means your cleaning robot won't get stuck on your slippers?

Your changes have been saved Roborock Saros Z70 The Roborock Saros Z70 comes equipped with a folding arm that can automatically move small obstacles like socks or slippers out of the way while it cleans.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

There aren't many small, high-end Android tablets anymore. Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 series only comes in 12.4" and 14.6" sizes; there's no 11" model this year, unlike in prior generations. The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 isn't exactly compact, anyway.

Lenovo's new Legion Tab Gen 3, announced at CES this week, seems like almost the perfect small Android tablet. It's got a delightfully portable 8.8" display at a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, with a variable refresh rate that can hit 165Hz. Inside, it's got a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12 gigs of RAM, a combination that means it's plenty snappy for both mobile gaming and general tablet things, like reading and streaming video. It launches with Android 14 and we don't know how long it'll receive software support, but Lenovo's generally good for a few Android version upgrades.

The only major downside we've seen so far is that the Legion Tab Gen 3 doesn't come with any type of biometric security, so you'll be stuck entering your PIN or pattern each time you unlock it. Still, at $500, this could be an appealing Android alternative to the iPad Mini, which starts at the same price. The Legion Tab 3 will be available later this month.

Your changes have been saved Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 comes with a compact 8.8" display and capable specs including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12 gigs of RAM. This could end up being the small Android tablet to beat in 2025.

Garmin Instinct 3

Garmin showed off its new Instinct 3 watches at CES, and they're looking pretty impressive. The Instinct 3 comes in two variants: one with an OLED display and another with a low-res, monochrome screen that charges itself under direct sunlight. Each is available in 45 and 50mm sizes.

The OLED model can last up to 24 days on a single charge, while the solar-powered version can theoretically last indefinitely if you spend enough time in the sun. Without sunlight, it'll go up to 50 days between charges, so with more realistic supplemental solar charging, you'd only need to charge the thing every couple of months. (Meanwhile, I forgot my Pixel Watch 3 charger at home, so I've been without a watch for the past four days.)

Both versions have metal-reinforced bezels and are MIL-STD-810 compliant, so they should survive the outdoor sports they're made for. They also borrow the built-in flashlight from watches like the Garmin Fenix 8 — a very handy feature. The solar version starts at $400, while the OLED model starts at $450. You'll be able to order one starting on January 10.

Your changes have been saved Garmin Instinct 3 The Garmin Instinct 3 comes in multiple configurations. The AMOLED version offers a full color display and up to 24 days of battery life, whole a solar-powered version with a monochrome display can last months between charges.

Tapo PalmKey smart lock

Fingerprint-enabled door locks aren't all that uncommon anymore, but TP-Link's Tapo brought an interesting take on biometric home security to CES this year. The Tapo PalmKey supports both fingerprint and PIN unlocking, but it can also read the unique layout of the veins inside your palm from a few inches away to unlock your door. Tapo says it works even if your hand is wet, dirty, or bandaged. It doesn't work through gloves, though.

The PalmKey is IP65 rated and comes with a 10,000mAh battery that Tapo says can last up to a full year on a charge. It's even got a built-in doorbell. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but the Tapo PalmKey should be available later this year.

Your changes have been saved Tapo PalmKey The Tapo PalmKey offers PIN, fingerprint, and palm recognition to unlock your door, a built-in doorbell, plus up to a full year of battery life on a single charge.

Want to read about more CES? Here's everything we've covered at CES 2025 in one handy-to-read list.