The Nothing Phone 2 is a heroic update to the already impressive first iteration of the Nothing Phone and is one of the best Android phones out there. It improves upon a wealth of integrated functions and hardware and is the company’s first in the US market. The Nothing Phone 2 is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and offers an impressive array of features under the glass. As a result, keeping the device safe is a top priority. Fortunately, with its emergence in the American marketplace, case manufacturers have followed suit to provide excellent protection options at quality prices. Here are the best options.

Another case that breaks the transparent case mold, the Generic PU Leather Case also moves away from the TPU material. It has an elegant exterior that comes in four great color choices (orangey-yellow, black, blue, or red). The PU leather offers a quality feel alongside precision gaps to let the Nothing Phone 2's rear light array shine through.

The Frosted SKN case is a flexible TPU shell that hugs the Nothing Phone 2 incredibly well. Its reinforced corners and raised bezels provide great shock protection in the event of a drop, and the frosted appearance is a change of pace from a marketplace dominated by transparent options. Even with the gray or white frosted covers, the case retains precision cutouts to show off the light display on the back face.

Ringke's Fusion-X adds significant edge protection to the Nothing 2 with the help of a raised lip around the screen and camera lenses. There's also corner reinforcement. The beefed-up bumpers create a shockproof case that's still slim enough to easily slide into your pocket. This TPU and polycarbonate model also offers precision cutouts for a lanyard.

The Metal Case from Ruebcoak has a slim construction that encases the Nothing Phone 2 in a layer of aviation aluminum alloy and PC. It features a rear polycarbonate face that's a bit hazy for a different kind of look and feel. Even so, the rear lights shine through brilliantly for a unique visual.

The JProtect Magnetic Phone Case for Nothing Phone's newest release features extra strong magnets to support the efficient function of MagSafe accessories. The case is transparent, like many other Nothing Phone cases, to allow for full visibility of the back panel. It's also enhanced with excellent grip-buffering granules throughout the build.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid pairs a TPU bumper with a polycarbonate exterior that allows the Nothing 2's rear display to function fully. The case also features a raised bezel around the screen and rear camera stack to reduce impact when dropped and prevent scratching when lying on surfaces.

Poetic's Guardian Series phone case for the Nothing Phone 2 is built with a TPU lining and sturdy polycarbonate. The back face is crystal clear, allowing the lights on the rear to shine through. This case also includes an extra front frame and built-in screen protector for added protection based on your preference. Immense drop protection rounds out the case's spec sheet.

The Nothing Phone case for the brand's newest phone offers great protection against drops and scratches. It's a flexible and transparent build that's buffered with an abrasion coating for improved scratch resistance. The case also includes a lanyard opening for easy transport. Anti-yellowing tech will also show off the phone's beauty without issue for the long term.

Selecting the perfect case to complement your Nothing Phone style

The Nothing Phone 2 is a fascinating piece of tech. The phone’s rear light feature makes for a unique notification system, and it’s one detail that truly must be put on full display. Unlike the typical smartphone, nearly the entire device offers a range of features. As a result, the best Nothing Phone 2 cases include clear back panels or cutaways to highlight the phone’s amazing reverse display.

Nothing’s own transparent phone case is the best among a strong roster of case options. It fits the Nothing Phone 2 like a glove and provides a great protective enhancement to the phone for solid drop protection. The case also features anti-yellowing technology, meaning the clear case will look great and showcase your phone’s true color throughout its lifespan.

The Poetic Guardian is another solid option and makes the cut as the premium pick. While none of the cases designed to pair with the Nothing Phone 2 will fetch wild price tags, justified by high-flying feature additions, the Poetic Guardian Series for the Nothing Phone 2 comes about as close as you’ll find. It’s designed with serious impact resistance as well as a built-in screen protector. Military-grade drop testing ensures that no matter how often or hard you drop your phone, it’ll be ready to get back up again and keep on kicking.

Spigen's a solid value. It's a rugged, well-built phone case that can go the distance. Finally, opting for a MagSafe option will give you a bit of extra functionality that can really come in handy. The JProtect Magnetic Phone Case provides just that. With fully capable magnets built into the back of the case, not only will the JProtect outer shell allow for easy MagSafe charger use, but it also retains the essential clarity so that your Nothing Phone 2’s light array can still shine through.